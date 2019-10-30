Log in
Next    NXT   GB0032089863

NEXT

(NXT)
Next : Britain's Next keeps full year guidance after third-quarter sales rise

0
10/30/2019 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Next store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next kept its profit guidance for the full 2019-20 year on Wednesday, as it reported third quarter sales growth slightly ahead of guidance given in September.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores in the UK andIreland, about 200 stores in 40 countries overseas and itsDirectory online business, said full price sales including interest income rose 2.0% in its third quarter to Oct. 26.

The group said it believed that strong sales in July pulled forward sales from August. It said sales in September were adversely affected by unusually warm weather, while it saw a significant improvement in October when temperatures fell.

"We believe the improved sales growth in October recouped some of the lost sales in September and we do not expect sales growth for the rest of the year to be as strong as October," it added.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 4 342 M
EBIT 2020 840 M
Net income 2020 596 M
Debt 2020 2 388 M
Yield 2020 2,52%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 8 752 M
Technical analysis trends NEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6 002,20  GBp
Last Close Price 6 850,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 6,57%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Adam Wolfson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael James Roney Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Simon Vaughan Papp Executive Director & Operations Director
Amanda James Group Director-Finance & Executive Director
Francis William Salway Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT71.64%11 278
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY14.41%11 385
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 081
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-20.78%4 703
DUFRY AG-7.13%4 369
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-0.60%4 204
