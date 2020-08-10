Next Digital : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00282)

ANNOUNCEMENT

MADE PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Next Digital Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to the particulars required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2)(r) of the Listing Rules.

The Company understands the executive directors, Mr. Lai Chee Ying, Mr. Cheung Kim Hung and Mr. Chow Tat Kuen, Royston were arrested by the Hong Kong police on 10 August 2020 and that the police also executed search warrants against the Company's offices on the same day (the "Incidents").

The Incidents are not expected to have any material adverse impact on the daily operations of the Group which have continued in the ordinary course, and the Board is not aware of any matter arising out of the same that indicate or suggest that the Group or its operations will be materially impacted and therefore does not expect that they will have any material adverse impact on the financial position of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of the specific details behind these Incidents. It will monitor developments closely and take legal advice as to the appropriate steps it should take going forward when more information comes to light.

If the Company becomes aware of material developments on these Incidents, the Board will make further announcement(s) in a timely manner pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules.

