Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Next Digital Limited    282   HK0000271764

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Digital : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00282)

ANNOUNCEMENT

MADE PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Next Digital Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to the particulars required to be disclosed under Rule 13.51(2)(r) of the Listing Rules.

The Company understands the executive directors, Mr. Lai Chee Ying, Mr. Cheung Kim Hung and Mr. Chow Tat Kuen, Royston were arrested by the Hong Kong police on 10 August 2020 and that the police also executed search warrants against the Company's offices on the same day (the "Incidents").

The Incidents are not expected to have any material adverse impact on the daily operations of the Group which have continued in the ordinary course, and the Board is not aware of any matter arising out of the same that indicate or suggest that the Group or its operations will be materially impacted and therefore does not expect that they will have any material adverse impact on the financial position of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of the specific details behind these Incidents. It will monitor developments closely and take legal advice as to the appropriate steps it should take going forward when more information comes to light.

If the Company becomes aware of material developments on these Incidents, the Board will make further announcement(s) in a timely manner pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Ip Yut Kin

Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lai Chee Ying (Chairman)

Mr. Louis Gordon Crovitz

Mr. Cheung Kim Hung

Dr. Mark Lambert Clifford

Mr. Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Mr. Lam Chung Yan, Elic

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Ip Yut Kin

Disclaimer

Next Digital Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
10:34aNEXT DIGITAL : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.51b(2) of the listing rules
PU
05:32aHong Kong's Next Digital soars as activists rally support for arrested tycoon..
RE
04:45aHong Kong shares fall as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise
RE
01:59aNext digital shares surge more than 300%
RE
01:56aNext digital shares surge 200%
RE
01:54aNext digital shares jump more than 170%
RE
01:20aShares of next digital reverse losses to surge more than 80%
RE
08/09FACTBOX-What people are saying about the arrest of Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai
RE
08/09Next digital shares slide as much as 11% after owner jimmy lai arrested
RE
08/09UPDATE 12-HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 158 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 -415 M -53,6 M -53,6 M
Net Debt 2020 537 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 672 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Next Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Hung Cheung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chee Ying Lai Executive Chairman
Tat Kuen Chow CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yut Kin Ip Non-Executive Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED-65.38%31
SCHIBSTED ASA33.96%8 777
NEWS CORPORATION1.38%8 438
INFORMA PLC-53.85%7 757
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 995
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED64.00%6 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group