Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Next Digital Limited    0282   HK0000271764

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(0282)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Digital : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00282)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Next Digital Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 18 November 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Non-executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lai Chee Ying

Mr. Louis Gordon Crovitz

(Non-executive Chairman)

Mr. Mark Lambert Clifford

Mr. Ip Yut Kin

Mr. Lam Chung Yan, Elic

Executive Directors:

Mr. Cheung Kim Hung

Mr. Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Disclaimer

Next Digital Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:09:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
11/05NEXT DIGITAL : Date of board meeting
PU
10/08NEXT DIGITAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for th..
PU
09/19NEXT DIGITAL : Unusual price and trading volume movements
PU
2015NEXT MEDIA : Petrol bombs thrown at Beijing critic Jimmy Lai's home, office
DJ
2014Hong Kong Newspaper Says Banks Pulled Ads - Update
DJ
2014Hong Kong Newspaper Says Banks Pulled Ads
DJ
2013Taiwan regulators, feet to the fire, talk tough on China-linked media deals
RE
2013NEXT MEDIA LIMITED : Taiwan's Review on Cross-Media Ownership Rules Delayed
DJ
2013Taiwan Set to Tighten Media Cross-Ownership, May Derail Next Media Deal
DJ
2012WSJ 2ND UPDATE : Next Media Secures Sales of Taiwan Assets
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 765 M
Chart NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Next Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,29  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Hung Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chee Ying Lai Non-Executive Chairman
Tat Kuen Chow CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Man Kin Liang Group Chief Information Officer
Yut Kin Ip Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED40.10%99
INFORMA PLC26.12%12 657
NEWS CORPORATION21.15%8 208
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.51%7 670
PEARSON PLC-24.96%7 023
SCHIBSTED15.25%6 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group