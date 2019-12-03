Next Digital : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

壹 傳 媒 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 00282)

（股份代號：00282）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知函

4 December 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Next Digital Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019/20 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We write to advise that the Company's Current Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions are available on "INVESTOR RELATIONS" section on the Company's website at www.nextdigital.com.hk/investorand on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete, sign and return the request form (the "Request Form") (which also can be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) overleaf by post to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (if posted in Hong Kong).

If you have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive the Corporate Communications(Note) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor(the "Electronic Version") and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications in Electronic Version, the Company will promptly upon request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge. You are also entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company by email at ir@nextdigital.com.hkor to the Share Registrar by post, address as above, to change your choice of language and/or means of receiving the Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and to save costs for the benefit of the shareholders, the Company highly recommends you to take advantage of accessing the Corporate Communications posted on our website.

Should there be any queries in relation to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 during the business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Next Digital Limited

Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Director

Note: "Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of its shareholders, including but not limited to: (i) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report; (ii) the interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

壹傳媒有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2019/20中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

吾等謹知會 閣下，本公司的本次公司通訊之中、英文版本已載於本公司網站www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor的「投資者關係」 一欄內及「披露易」網站www.hkexnews.hk。

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷版本，請 閣下填妥及簽署背面的要求表格（「要求表格」）（該表格亦可於上述網站下載）， 並使用要求表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道 東183號合和中心54樓（如在本港投寄）。

倘 閣下已選擇或被視為已同意透過本公司網站www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor以電子方式（「電子版本」）收取公司通訊（附註）， 及因各種理由以致 閣下在收取或閱覽公司通訊的電子版本時遇上困難，本公司將因應要求儘快向 閣下免費寄發公司通訊之 印刷版本。 閣下亦有權隨時於合理時間內發出書面通知（不少於7日）予本公司（以電郵方式發送至ir@nextdigital.com.hk）或郵 寄至股份過戶登記處（地址同上），要求更改收取公司通訊的語言版本及╱或方式。

為響應環保及減省成本以符合股東利益，本公司極力推薦 閣下選擇瀏覽本公司網站以閱覽公司通訊。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至五（公眾假期除外），上午9時正至下午5時正）致電卓佳證券登記有限公 司客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333。

代表

壹傳媒有限公司 董事

周達權

謹啟

2019年12月4日