Next Digital Limited    0282   HK0000271764

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(0282)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Next Digital : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

12/03/2019 | 04:28am EST

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

壹 傳 媒 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 00282)

（股份代號：00282

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知函

4 December 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Next Digital Limited (the "Company")

-  Notice of Publication of 2019/20 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We write to advise that the Company's Current Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions are available on "INVESTOR RELATIONS" section on the Company's website at www.nextdigital.com.hk/investorand on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete, sign and return the request form (the "Request Form") (which also can be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) overleaf by post to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (if posted in Hong Kong).

If you have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive the Corporate Communications(Note) by electronic means through the Company's website at www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor(the "Electronic Version") and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications in Electronic Version, the Company will promptly upon request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge. You are also entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company by email at ir@nextdigital.com.hkor to the Share Registrar by post, address as above, to change your choice of language and/or means of receiving the Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and to save costs for the benefit of the shareholders, the Company highly recommends you to take advantage of accessing the Corporate Communications posted on our website.

Should there be any queries in relation to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 during the business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Next Digital Limited

Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Director

Note: "Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of its shareholders, including but not limited to: (i) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report; (ii) the interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

壹傳媒有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2019/20中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的刊發通知

吾等謹知會 閣下，本公司的本次公司通訊之中、英文版本已載於本公司網站www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor的「投資者關係」 一欄內及「披露易」網站www.hkexnews.hk

倘 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷版本，請 閣下填妥及簽署背面的要求表格（「要求表格」）（該表格亦可於上述網站下載）， 並使用要求表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道 東183號合和中心54樓（如在本港投寄）。

倘 閣下已選擇或被視為已同意透過本公司網站www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor以電子方式（「電子版本」）收取公司通訊（附註）， 及因各種理由以致 閣下在收取或閱覽公司通訊的電子版本時遇上困難，本公司將因應要求儘快向 閣下免費寄發公司通訊之 印刷版本。 閣下亦有權隨時於合理時間內發出書面通知（不少於7日）予本公司（以電郵方式發送至ir@nextdigital.com.hk）或郵 寄至股份過戶登記處（地址同上），要求更改收取公司通訊的語言版本及或方式。

為響應環保及減省成本以符合股東利益，本公司極力推薦 閣下選擇瀏覽本公司網站以閱覽公司通訊。

倘 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至五（公眾假期除外），上午9時正至下午5時正）致電卓佳證券登記有限公 司客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333

代表

壹傳媒有限公司 董事

周達權

謹啟

2019124

附註： 「公司通訊」指本公司已發出或將予發出以供其股東參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(i)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告；(ii) 中期報告；(iii)大會通告；(iv)上市文件；(v)通函；及(vi)代表委任表格。

REQUEST FORM 要 求 表 格

To: Next Digital Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 00282)

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

致： 壹傳媒有限公司（「本公司」）

（股份代號：00282經卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港皇后大道東183號 合和中心54

PART A

To request the 2019/20 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") in printed form

甲部

索取2019/20中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）的印刷版本

Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，在其中一個空格內劃上X

To receive the printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication; OR 收取本次公司通訊之中、英文印刷版本；

To receive the printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication only; OR 僅收取本次公司通訊之英文印刷版本；

To receive the printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication only. 僅收取本次公司通訊之中文印刷版本。

PART B

To change the choice of language or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications*

乙部

更改選取所有日後公司通訊*之語言版本或收取方式

Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes

請從下列選擇中，在其中一個空格內劃上X

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人吾等欲以下方式收取本公司之所有日後公司通訊：

To read all future Corporate Communications through the Company's website at www.nextdigital.com.hk/investorin place of receiving printed copies and to receive a notification letter to inform me/us by post of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR

透過本公司網站www.nextdigital.com.hk/investor瀏覽所有日後公司通訊，以代替收取印刷版本，並寄發通知函通知本人吾等公司通訊已於本公 司網站刊發；

To receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷版本；

To receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷版本；

To receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊之中、英文印刷版本。

Name(s) of registered shareholder(s)#

Signature(s)

登記股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • "Corporate Communication" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of its shareholders, including but not limited to: (i) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report; (ii) the interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form.

「公司通訊」指本公司已發出或將予發出以供其股東參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(i)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告；(ii)中期報告；(iii)大會通告；(iv)上市文件；(v)通函；及(vi)代表委任 表格。

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or HKEXnews website.
    如 閣下從本公司網站或「披露易」網站下載本要求表格，請填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly. Any Request Form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。要求表格上若未有作出選擇或未有簽署，又或在其他方面填寫不正確，即告作廢。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本要求表格須由在本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份而其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. The above instruction in Part B will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar,
    Tricor Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述乙部的指示適用於日後向 閣下寄出之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下於合理時間內發出書面通知（不少於7日）予本公司股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司另外之安排或 閣下不再於任何時候持有本公司 股份。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.
    為免存疑，本公司恕不接受此表格上提供的任何其他指示。任何在此表格上提供的額外指示將視作無效。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("PDPO"). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instruction given in this Form for receiving the relevant Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to our subsidiaries, share registrar (Tricor Investor Services Limited), agent, contractor or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.

收集個人資料聲明

本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義相同。 閣下是自願提供個人資料，以用於處理 閣下於此表格上有關收取相關公司通訊的指示（「該等用 途」）。本公司可就該等用途，可能將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移至本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處（卓佳證券登記有限公司）、為本公司提供行政、電腦及其他服務的代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商，以及其 他獲法例授權而要求取得有關資料的人士或其他與該等用途有關以及需要接收有關資料的人士。 閣下的個人資料將就履行該等用途屬所需的時間保留。有關查閱及或更正相關個人資料的要求可按照《私隱條例》之 條文提出，而任何該等要求須以書面方式郵寄至卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址如上）的私隱條例事務主任。

Please cut the mailing label on the right and stick it on the

envelope to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回此要求表格時，請將右方的郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Investor Services Limited

卓佳證券登記有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼37

Hong Kong 香港

