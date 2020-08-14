Next Digital : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT
NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00282)
POLL RESULTS OF
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
The board of directors (the "Board") of Next Digital Limited (the "Company") announces that the results of the poll taken at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 August 2020 (the "AGM") as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited financial statements and
1,879,854,433
0
the reports of the directors and the independent auditor for
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
the year ended 31 March 2020
2.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Cheung Kim Hung as an executive
1,879,854,433
0
director
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
(b) To re-elect Mr. Louis Gordon Crovitz as an independent
1,879,854,433
0
non-executive director
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
(c) To re-elect Dr. Mark Lambert Clifford as an independent
1,879,854,433
0
non-executive director
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
3.
To approve a sum not exceeding HK$3,000,000 to be paid
1,879,854,433
0
to the directors of the Company ("Directors") as fees of the
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
Directors for the year ending 31 March 2021
4.
To re-appoint CCTH CPA Limited as independent auditor
1,879,854,433
0
and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue
1,879,794,433
60,000
additional shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the
（99.99%）
（0.01%）
issued shares as at the date of the AGM
6.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back
1,879,854,433
0
shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the issued
（100.00%）
（0.00%）
shares as at the date of the AGM
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to Directors to
1,879,794,433
60,000
issue shares of the Company by the number of shares
（99.99%）
（0.01%）
bought back by the Company
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
Notes:
The full text of Resolutions 5, 6 and 7 above are set out in the notice of the AGM dated 15 July 2020.
As at the date of the AGM, a total of 2,636,211,725 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM.
There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Chow Tat Kuen, Royston
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 14 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
