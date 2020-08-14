Next Digital : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 7. To extend the general mandate granted to Directors to 1,879,794,433 60,000 issue shares of the Company by the number of shares （99.99%） （0.01%） bought back by the Company

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Notes:

The full text of Resolutions 5, 6 and 7 above are set out in the notice of the AGM dated 15 July 2020. As at the date of the AGM, a total of 2,636,211,725 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: