Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Next Digital Limited    282   HK0000271764

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Digital : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00282)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Next Digital Limited (the "Company") announces that the results of the poll taken at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 August 2020 (the "AGM") as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial statements and

1,879,854,433

0

the reports of the directors and the independent auditor for

100.00%

0.00%

the year ended 31 March 2020

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Cheung Kim Hung as an executive

1,879,854,433

0

director

100.00%

0.00%

(b) To re-elect Mr. Louis Gordon Crovitz as an independent

1,879,854,433

0

non-executive director

100.00%

0.00%

(c) To re-elect Dr. Mark Lambert Clifford as an independent

1,879,854,433

0

non-executive director

100.00%

0.00%

3.

To approve a sum not exceeding HK$3,000,000 to be paid

1,879,854,433

0

to the directors of the Company ("Directors") as fees of the

100.00%

0.00%

Directors for the year ending 31 March 2021

4.

To re-appoint CCTH CPA Limited as independent auditor

1,879,854,433

0

and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration

100.00%

0.00%

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue

1,879,794,433

60,000

additional shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the

99.99%

0.01%

issued shares as at the date of the AGM

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back

1,879,854,433

0

shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the issued

100.00%

0.00%

shares as at the date of the AGM

1

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to Directors to

1,879,794,433

60,000

issue shares of the Company by the number of shares

99.99%

0.01%

bought back by the Company

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Notes:

  1. The full text of Resolutions 5, 6 and 7 above are set out in the notice of the AGM dated 15 July 2020.
  2. As at the date of the AGM, a total of 2,636,211,725 shares of the Company were in issue and entitled the holders of which to attend and vote at the AGM.
  3. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
  4. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lai Chee Ying (Chairman)

Mr. Louis Gordon Crovitz

Mr. Cheung Kim Hung

Dr. Mark Lambert Clifford

Mr. Chow Tat Kuen, Royston

Mr. Lam Chung Yan, Elic

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Ip Yut Kin

2

Disclaimer

Next Digital Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
05:13aNEXT DIGITAL : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 14 august 2020
PU
08/12NEXT DIGITAL : Regulator warning ends Hong Kong's Next Digital share rally
RE
08/12NEXT DIGITAL : Regulator warning ends Hong Kong's Next Digital share rally
RE
08/11Next digital shares open up 27%
RE
08/11Support for arrested owner drives Next Digital shares, watchdog urges caution
RE
08/11Next digital shares surge more than 400% in afternoon trade
RE
08/10Next digital shares surge more than 260%
RE
08/10Next digital shares extend gains to jump more than than 170%
RE
08/10Next digital shares surge as much as 96% in early trade
RE
08/10Shares of next digital set to jump 76%, extending gains from monday after arr..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 158 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 -415 M -53,6 M -53,6 M
Net Debt 2020 537 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 002 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Next Digital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Hung Cheung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chee Ying Lai Executive Chairman
Tat Kuen Chow CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yut Kin Ip Non-Executive Director
L. Gordon Crovitz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT DIGITAL LIMITED46.15%129
NEWS CORPORATION8.13%8 948
SCHIBSTED ASA33.74%8 910
INFORMA PLC-50.74%8 298
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED45.69%6 206
PEARSON PLC-1.82%6 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group