Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Next Fifteen Communications Group plc    NFC   GB0030026057

NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC

(NFC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/11 05:07:52 am
609.5 GBp   +1.58%
05:38aNEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Listing
PU
06/24NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Investor Morning
PU
06/13NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Next Fifteen Communications : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:38am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

('Next 15' or the 'Company')

Additional listing

Next 15 announces that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 10,062 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to AIM.

The application is in respect of Ordinary Shares expected to be issued as part of the initial consideration payable in respect of the Company's acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CommunicateResearch Limited, a leading research consultancy.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on 16 July 2019. Following the issue and allotment of the new Ordinary Shares as described above, the Company will have 85,191,153 Ordinary Shares in issue. No shares are held in treasury.

Enquiries:

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

Nick Lee Morrison, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7908 6444

Numis

Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005291/en/

Next Fifteen Communications Plc

Source: Next Fifteen Comm

Disclaimer

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATION
05:38aNEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Listing
PU
06/24NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Investor Morning
PU
06/13NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of Investor Morning
PU
05/20NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Listing
PU
04/02NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Final Results
PU
01/11NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Acquisition
PU
2018NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Listing
PU
2018NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Equity Issue
PU
2018NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Statement re Nomad and broker appointment
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 251 M
EBIT 2020 44,0 M
Net income 2020 30,3 M
Finance 2020 11,0 M
Yield 2020 1,49%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 511 M
Chart NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,65  GBP
Last Close Price 6,00  GBP
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Bruce Dyson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Anthony Eyre Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Jonathan Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Genevieve Helen Shore Non-Executive Director
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC22.70%639
OMNICOM GROUP15.03%18 659
WPP GROUP13.51%15 478
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.71%12 440
INTERPUBLIC GROUP12.85%9 041
JCDECAUX5.38%6 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About