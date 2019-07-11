Next Fifteen Communications : Additional Listing

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

('Next 15' or the 'Company')

Additional listing

Next 15 announces that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 10,062 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to AIM.

The application is in respect of Ordinary Shares expected to be issued as part of the initial consideration payable in respect of the Company's acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CommunicateResearch Limited, a leading research consultancy.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on 16 July 2019. Following the issue and allotment of the new Ordinary Shares as described above, the Company will have 85,191,153 Ordinary Shares in issue. No shares are held in treasury.

Enquiries:

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

Nick Lee Morrison, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7908 6444

Numis

Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Next Fifteen Communications Plc

Source: Next Fifteen Comm