NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC

(NFC)
06/12 11:35:10 am
604 GBp   +1.00%
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of Investor Morning
PU
05/20NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Additional Listing
PU
04/02NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS : Final Results
PU
Next Fifteen Communications : Notice of Investor Morning

06/12/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

('Next 15' or the 'Company')

Notice of Investor Morning

Next 15, the data and technology-driven marketing group, announces that it will host an investor morning on 24 June 2019 at 9am. The event will be hosted by Peter Harris, CFO, and will include a series of presentations by Next 15's Agency CEOs from M Booth, Palladium, Savanta and Planning-Inc.

Enquiries:

For more information, or to register your interest in attending the event, please contact:

Numis
Elizabeth Chow
+44 (0)20 7260 1434

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005707/en/

Next Fifteen Communications Plc

Source: Next Fifteen Comm

Disclaimer

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 16:03:04 UTC
