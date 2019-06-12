Next Fifteen Communications : Notice of Investor Morning

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

('Next 15' or the 'Company')

Notice of Investor Morning

Next 15, the data and technology-driven marketing group, announces that it will host an investor morning on 24 June 2019 at 9am. The event will be hosted by Peter Harris, CFO, and will include a series of presentations by Next 15's Agency CEOs from M Booth, Palladium, Savanta and Planning-Inc.

Enquiries:

For more information, or to register your interest in attending the event, please contact:

Numis

Elizabeth Chow

+44 (0)20 7260 1434

