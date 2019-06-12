Next Fifteen Communications : Notice of Investor Morning

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
('Next 15' or the 'Company')
Notice of Investor Morning
Next 15, the data and technology-driven marketing group, announces that it will host an investor morning on 24 June 2019 at 9am. The event will be hosted by Peter Harris, CFO, and will include a series of presentations by Next 15's Agency CEOs from M Booth, Palladium, Savanta and Planning-Inc.
Next Fifteen Communications Plc
