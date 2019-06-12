Log in
Next Games Announces Mobile Game Based on the Hit Netflix Original, Stranger Things Set for 2020 Launch

0
06/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Helsinki, Finland & Los Angeles, CA -- 12 June  2019 10 p.m. EEST / 12 p.m. PDT

Next Games Announces Mobile Game Based on the Hit Netflix Original, Stranger Things Set for 2020 Launch


Finnish game developer and publisher, Next Games, known for its The Walking Dead games, today announced a free-to-play mobile game title based on the hit Netflix original series, Stranger Things. The location-based puzzle RPG game is currently slated for release in 2020 on iOS and Android platforms.

The mobile game will reimagine the Stranger Things universe in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon. Through location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration, players can explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils.

Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games: “We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format. Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device. Combined with Netflix’s second-to none ability to reach audiences across the globe, we will deploy all of our accumulated creative and technological expertise to create a game for the fans of the series all around the world.”

Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
press@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896

About Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. In summer 2018, Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com

About Stranger Things
Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers. The series is executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
