Next Green Wave Achieves Operational Milestones For Intrexon's Botticelli(TM) Cannabis Plantlet Production



24.09.2019 / 10:03

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the installation and activation of its research and innovation laboratory under license from biotech leader Intrexon (NASDAQ: XON). Under the agreement, these milestones will advance Intrexon's Botticelli? next generation plant (non-GMO) propagation platform and begin the rapid optimization and production of Next Green Wave's proprietary cannabis cultivars.

Per their agreement announced on March 22, 2019, Intrexon and NGW have achieved the following milestones:

Optimization of Botticelli? protocol for Next Green Wave's hemp CBD strains.

Completion of tissue culture lab at NGW production site to begin Botticelli? optimization of NGW's proprietary nursery stock.





Figure 1: Botticelli? laboratory at NGW facility



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/48078_newgreen2.jpg

"The opening of this research facility is a huge milestone on our path to establish a world-class cannabis nursery. Combining Intrexon's proprietary Botticelli? tissue culture platform with NGW's proprietary stock and cultivation team, we aim to push the limits of the current cannabis performance paradigm. After a successful optimization phase, we will begin the Botticelli? plantlet production for our own internal cultivation and also supply our industry leading plantlets to other licensed cultivators in California," stated Michael Jennings, CEO of NGW.

In the U.S. market, legal cannabis revenue is projected to exceed $31.3 billion by 2022*, with California representing around a third of that market. Current cannabis cultivation is predominantly dependent on clonal propagation by using cuttings of mother plants. This creates barriers to meeting product demand and also risk of disease susceptibility. In addition, plants derived from repeated cuttings lose vigor in performance. Botticelli? offers potential for a sustainable, scalable, and more economical solution than conventional clones.

"We are excited to have achieved optimization of Botticelli? protocol for hemp CBD strains, as a proxy for cannabis, and feel confident about the potential of our platform for cannabis cultivation. We are looking forward to seeing the Botticelli? platform enabled and integrated with NGW's production, validating its value-add for the cannabis industry," commented Sekhar Boddupalli, President, Intrexon's Ag Bio Division.

NGW is also pleased to announce that its current nursery production, derived using traditional cloning methods, has reached inventory levels sufficient to begin sales to other retail and licensed producers. The nursery has the capacity to produce up to 80,000 plantlets per month to fulfill both internal use and external sales. Additionally, the company has now completed its second harvest of a variety of premium cannabis flower and entered a perpetual cycle to harvest two rooms every 10-14 days.

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and over 45 products through its subsidiary WEARESDC. Based in Coalinga, California the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding operations on the cannabis zoned property it is situated on. NGW has a seed library of over 120 strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

* Source: Arcview Market Research Group

On behalf of the board,

Michael Jennings, CEO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (778) 589-2848

IR@nextgreenwave.com

