NextCure : Corporate Presentation - August 2020
08/07/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
Next-Generation Immunomedicines
NextCure
Highlights
PIPELINE
PLATFORM
PEOPLE
NC318 (S15): Phase 2
NC410 (LAIR-1): Phase 1
Manufacturing: dedicated, state-of-the-art facility
FIND-IOfunctional screening discovery engine
Validation of novel cancer targets
Expanding into autoimmune diseases
Experienced management team
Founder Dr. Lieping Chen: discovered PD-L1
Strong immunology capabilities
Unmet Medical Needs of Cancer Patients
Non-Responders
Rapid Progression
Limited Treatments
We Need New Solutions
Unmet Medical Needs of Cancer Patients
NEW Therapeutic Options
POSITIVE Clinical Responses
IMPROVED Quality of Life
Focused on Patients Not Adequately Addressed Today
Expanding Targets Beyond T Cells
SUPPRESSIVE
MYELOID CELLS
NEUTROPHILS
MACROPHAGES
T CELLS
New Targets
NATURAL
DENDRITIC
NC410
KILLER CELLS
CELLS
New Targets
Product Development Pipeline
NEXT
WORLDWIDE
PROGRAMS
CELLS
DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
MILESTONE
RIGHTS
PRODUCT CANDIDATES
Additional clinical
NC318
Tumors and
update and
(S15)
ONCOLOGY
biomarker data
macrophages
Monotherapy
by end of Q4
2020
NC318
Tumors and
Initiate Phase 1
(S15)
ONCOLOGY
macrophages
TBD
Chemo Combo
NC410
Dendritic
Initial Phase 1
ONCOLOGY
data
(LAIR-1)
and T cells
2H 2021
DISCOVERY AND RESEARCH PROGRAMS
Multiple Programs
Immune
First IND filing
cells
in early 2021
FIND-IO Platform
Multiple
First IND filing
cell types
in late 2022
NC318
Humanized Monoclonal Antibody
TARGET
CELL TYPES
MOA
INDICATIONS
Siglec-15
Tumors &
Blocks S15-induced
Head & neck, triple
("S15")
macrophages
immunosuppression
negative breast,
NSCLC, and ovarian
cancers
S15 as a Target
EXPRESSION
FUNCTION
NON-RESPONDERS
Tumors and
Potently Suppresses
Generally Non-Overlapping
Macrophages
T Cell Function
with PD-L1 Expression
Tumor
Cell
Suppressed
T Cell
Tumors
Tumors
M2
Express S15
OR Express PD-L1
Macrophage
S15
Wang et al.,
2019
S15 is Immunosuppressive in the Tumor Microenvironment
S15
S15
Tumor
M2
cell
macrophage
OR
Myeloid cell
Distinct
Differentiation
S15-induced
and survival
myeloid cells
Inactive
T cell
Increase in
inflammatory
cytokines
Immunosuppression
and tumor growth
NC318 Blocks Immunosuppressive Activity Induced by S15
S15
Tumor cell
NC318
Myeloid cell
Differentiation
and survival
OR
Decreases
inflammatory
cytokines
S15
M2
macrophage
Dead
NC318
tumor cell
Tumor killing
Promotes T cell proliferation & restores function
NC318 Mechanism of Action Restores Immune Function
In Vitro
INHIBITS
Myeloid Cell
Differentiation and Survival
DECREASES
Pro-Inflammatory and
Pro-Tumorigenic Cytokines
Myeloid Cell Survival and
1.5
Differentiation
Viability
1.0
NC318
Control
Cell
0.5
No S15 Protein
0
mAb (
μg/mL)
IL-1
β
IL-6
TNF-
α
250
1500
3000
pg/mL
200
pg/mL
pg/mL
150
1000
2000
100
IL-1β
IL-6
500
TNF-α
1000
50
0
0
0
5G12
NC318
Control
5G12
NC318
Control
5G12
NC318
Control
mAb
mAb
mAb
Blocks survival of
myeloid cells
Decreases IL-1β,
IL-6 & TNF-α
e
C
d
e
i d
i v
D
%
l
o
r
t
n
o
C
Cells
40
Divided%
20
0
i
b
1NC318
e
A
o
t
m
Control
3
l
mAb
C
P
r
N
o
r
t
n
o
C
2000
1500
1000
500
0
Control
5G12
NC318
mAb
Increases T cell proliferation & IFN-γ production
γ production
NC318 Phase 1 Trial Status as of May 29, 2020 (ASCO Poster)
DOSE ESCALATION AND SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY
Completed
ENROLLMENT
49 patients
15 tumor types
Median of 3 prior therapies
All comers regardless of PD-L1 or S15 expression status
SAFETY
No DLTs through 800 mg
1 DLT at 1600 mg: Grade 3 pneumonitis
Common irAEs observed, including diarrhea, rashes, vitiligo, arthralgias
RESPONSES
Evaluations every 8 weeks
1 confirmed CR (82+ weeks)
1 confirmed PR (54+ weeks)
10 durable SD (≥24 weeks)
Most common AEs: infusion reactions, fatigue, headaches, pruritis, elevated amylase and elevated lipase
Treatment Duration in Weeks for All Phase 1 Patients
.
.
Prior Therapies
Median
3
Range
1-15
15 Unique Tumor Types
NSCLC (n = 13)
Melanoma (n = 7)
Ovarian (n = 7)
Breast (n = 4)
CRC (n = 3)
Two each: H&N, Endometrial, Pancreatic, Gastric, Leiomyosarcoma
One each: Esophageal, Merkel, SCC,
HCC, SCLC
NC318: Single-Agent Activity in PD-1 Refractory NSCLC
Confirmed
COMPLETE RESPONSE
Target lesion
Target lesion gone
Confirmed
PARTIAL RESPONSE
Target lesions -71%
56 y/o NSCLC with multiple lesions (PD-L1 TPS <50%)
8 mg every 2 weeks
PRIOR THERAPIES:
Chemotherapy (x3) Nivolumab (best response stable disease then progression)
74 y/o NSCLC (PD-L1 TPS <50%)
400 mg every 2 weeks
LAST PRIOR THERAPY:
Immunotherapy: LAG3/PD-1 (best response stable disease then progression)
NC318 Phase 2 Trial Status as of July 13, 2020
TUMOR TYPES
NSCLC Ovarian
H&N TNBC
DESIGN
Monotherapy
Simon 2-stage design
400 mg every 2 weeks
PD-L1TPS <50%
Biopsies required
S15 evaluated retrospectively
Biomarker evaluation
INTERIM RESULTS
Based on current enrollment criteria, no plans to advance NSCLC and ovarian cancer to stage 2
H&N and TNBC continue to enroll
1 confirmed PR in H&N; advances to stage 2
S15 expression being determined
Clinical data update and additional biomarker data 4Q 2020
NC318
Restores Immune
Function in a Highly
Suppressive TME
MOA / Preclinical studies complete
Relieves S15-mediated inhibition of T cells
Increases IFN-γ production
Decreases inflammatory cytokines
Completed enrollment of Phase 1
Reported preliminary data at SITC 2019
Report additional clinical update and biomarker data in the fourth quarter of 2020
Initiate Phase 2 combination trial with SOC chemotherapies (TBD)
NC410
Decoy Human Fusion Protein Targeting the TME
TARGET
CELL TYPES
MOA
INDICATIONS
Leukocyte-Associated
Dendritic cells and
Promotes T cell
Advanced or
Immunoglobulin-like
T cells
function & dendritic
metastatic solid
Receptor-1(LAIR-1)
cell activity
tumors
LAIR-1 & LAIR-2 Functional Relationship
LAIR & LIGANDS
LAIR-1 and LAIR-2 Bind
Collagen and C1q
LAIR-1
LAIR-2
Membrane
Soluble Decoy
bound
(Binds with higher
affinity than LAIR-1)
Co-Inhibitory
Receptor
LAIR LIGANDS
LAIR-1
LAIR-2
Ligands Expressed in Response to
LAIR-2 Modulates LAIR-1
Inflammation & Inhibit Immune Function
Mediated Inhibition
Tissue damage
Tissue damage
Inhibited
Activated
T cells
T cells
Inhibited
Activated
dendritic
dendritic
cells
cells
NC410 Prevents Immune Suppression
NC410 IS A FUSION PROTEIN OF LAIR-2 AND A DECOY FOR LAIR-1 AND PROMOTES T CELL FUNCTION AND DC ACTIVATION
Activated
Dead
Tumor
T Cell
Cell
Activated
Dendritic
Cell
LAIR-1
LAIR-2
Collagen
C1q
NC410
NC410 Enhanced T Cell Expansion and Relieved Immunosuppression
Blocked
SUPPRESSION
(counts/mL)
5000
**
4000
**
*
cellsT
3000
2000
+
1000
CD8
0
Control Fc
1 mg/kg
3 mg/kg 10 mg/kg
NC410
Human CD8+ T cell expansion
in vivo
Decreased
TUMOR VOLUME
600
0.1 mg/kg NC410
3
1 mg/kg NC410
)
(mm
400
3 mg/kg NC410
Volume
10 mg/kg NC410
Tumor
200
0
0
10
20
30
40
Days Post Inoculation
Human PBMCs in mice: CD8+ T cell activity decreased tumor volume in HT29 model
NC410 Phase 1 Portion of Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Trial
DESIGN
TUMOR TYPES
DELIVERABLES
•
Dose-escalation
Advanced or metastatic
•
Safety, tolerability, and
Initial Phase 1 data 2H2021
solid tumors
biomarker readouts
Promotes T cell function and dendritic cell activity in preclinical studies
cGMP manufacturing complete
IND filed & received FDA clearance Q1 2020
Initiated Phase 1 trial
Initial Phase 1 data 2H 2021
Finding Solutions with a Powerful Discovery Engine
Functional, Integrated, NextCure Discovery in Immuno- Oncology
FUNCTIONAL READOUTS
•
T cell activation
•
Apoptosis
•
Cytokine release
•
Effector function
•
Proliferation
•
Pathway reporters
TARGET LIBRARIES
CELL TYPES
•
Membrane proteins
•
Primary
•
Cell lines
•
Soluble proteins
•
Lymphoid
•
Small molecules
•
Myeloid
•
Soluble factors
•
Tumor
FIND-IO Screening Methodology
TARGET LIBRARY
HOST CELL
TRANSFECT
ONE GENE PER WELL
Plasma Membrane Proteins
Secreted Proteins
CELL TYPES
Immune
Host Cell +
Cell
Target Gene
BI-DIRECTIONAL READOUTS
or (-) interaction increases or decreases red
or green intensity
FUNCTIONAL READOUTS
Jurkat "T Cell Line" Screening and Validating FIND-IO Hits
Identified Novel T Cell
Stimulators and Inhibitors
45
B7-2
Stimulators
40
GFP
B7-1 Positive Controls
35
FasL Negative Controls
1
30
Vector controls
kB-
Parameter
Gene Library
NF-
25
20
-
Jurkat
15
10
5
Inhibitors
TRAIL
0
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
293T-CD3
Parameter-NF-kB-RFP 2
Vector
Control
Stimulatory
B7-2
Inhibitory
TRAIL
REPRODUCIBILITY
ROBUSTNESS
RELEVANCY
Versatile, Flexible, and Comprehensive Approach for Target Identification
Cell
Libraries
Types
Signaling Pathways
FIND-IO
Biomarkers
Orphan
Receptor Ligand
Identification
FIND-MIND
FIND-AI
Combination Therapy
Evaluation
Therapeutic
Immune Profiling
NOVEL TARGETS FOR IMMUNO- MEDICINES
Identify novel targets and initiate validation
•
Report initial Phase 1 data 2H 2021
DISCOVERY
•
NC318
• Report additional clinical update from monotherapy trial and biomarker data 4Q 2020
• Initiate Phase 2 combination trial with standard of care chemotherapies (TBD)
NC410
Anticipated
Near-Term
Milestones
FIND-IO
™
Committed to Addressing the Unmet Needs of Patients with New Solutions
FOCUSED
PROVEN
INNOVATIVE
EXPERIENCED
FUTURE
Approach
Momentum
Platform
Team
Deliverables
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.