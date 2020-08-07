Log in
NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
NextCure : Corporate Presentation - August 2020

08/07/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

A U G U S T 2 0 2 0

Next-Generation Immunomedicines

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts, they may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "next," "near-term," "future" and similar expressions, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, among others, statements regarding: (i) the timing, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical trials; (ii) the evaluation of biomarkers; (iii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the initiation, progress or expected timing of those trials and the timing of related data, as well as our efforts to adjust trial-related activities to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings for our product candidates; (v) our manufacturing capabilities and strategy; (vi) the potential benefits and activity of our product candidates; (vii) our expectations regarding the nature of the biological pathways we are studying; (viii) our expectations regarding our FIND-IO platform; and (ix) the potential benefits of our relationships with Dr. Lieping Chen and Yale University.

Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including our clinical trials, third parties on which we rely and our operations; our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. For further discussion of these and other factors that could affect the outcome of our forward- looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" in the Risk Factors section and throughout NextCure's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date indicated herein. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The information in this presentation is not complete and may be changed.

NextCure

Highlights PIPELINE

PLATFORM

PEOPLE

  • NC318 (S15): Phase 2
  • NC410 (LAIR-1): Phase 1
  • Manufacturing: dedicated, state-of-the-art facility
  • FIND-IOfunctional screening discovery engine
  • Validation of novel cancer targets
  • Expanding into autoimmune diseases
  • Experienced management team
  • Founder Dr. Lieping Chen: discovered PD-L1
  • Strong immunology capabilities

Unmet Medical Needs of Cancer Patients

Non-Responders

Rapid Progression

Limited Treatments

We Need New Solutions

Unmet Medical Needs of Cancer Patients

NEW Therapeutic Options

POSITIVE Clinical Responses

IMPROVED Quality of Life

Focused on Patients Not Adequately Addressed Today

Expanding Targets Beyond T Cells

6

SUPPRESSIVE

MYELOID CELLS

New Targets

NC318

NEUTROPHILSMACROPHAGES

T CELLS

New Targets

NATURAL

DENDRITIC

NC410

KILLER CELLS

CELLS

New Targets

Product Development Pipeline

NEXT

WORLDWIDE

PROGRAMS

CELLS

DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

MILESTONE

RIGHTS

PRODUCT CANDIDATES

Additional clinical

NC318

Tumors and

update and

(S15)

ONCOLOGY

biomarker data

macrophages

Monotherapy

by end of Q4

2020

NC318

Tumors and

Initiate Phase 1

(S15)

ONCOLOGY

macrophages

TBD

Chemo Combo

NC410

Dendritic

Initial Phase 1

ONCOLOGY

data

(LAIR-1)

and T cells

2H 2021

DISCOVERY AND RESEARCH PROGRAMS

Multiple Programs

Immune

First IND filing

cells

in early 2021

FIND-IO Platform

Multiple

First IND filing

cell types

in late 2022

NC318

Humanized Monoclonal Antibody

Phase 1/2

CLINICAL TRIAL

TARGET

CELL TYPES

MOA

INDICATIONS

Siglec-15

Tumors &

Blocks S15-induced

Head & neck, triple

("S15")

macrophages

immunosuppression

negative breast,

NSCLC, and ovarian

cancers

S15 as a Target

EXPRESSION

FUNCTION

NON-RESPONDERS

Tumors and

Potently Suppresses

Generally Non-Overlapping

Macrophages

T Cell Function

with PD-L1 Expression

Tumor

Cell

Suppressed

T Cell

Tumors

Tumors

M2

Express S15

OR Express PD-L1

Macrophage

S15

Wang et al.,

2019

S15 is Immunosuppressive in the Tumor Microenvironment

S15

S15

Tumor

M2

cell

macrophage

OR

Myeloid cell

Distinct

Differentiation

S15-induced

and survival

myeloid cells

Inactive

T cell

Increase in

inflammatory

cytokines

Immunosuppression

and tumor growth

NC318 Blocks Immunosuppressive Activity Induced by S15

S15

Tumor cell

NC318

Myeloid cell

Differentiation

and survival

OR

Decreases

inflammatory

cytokines

S15

M2

macrophage

Dead

NC318

tumor cell

Tumor killing

Promotes T cell proliferation & restores function

NC318 Mechanism of Action Restores Immune Function In Vitro

INHIBITS

Myeloid Cell

Differentiation and Survival

DECREASES

Pro-Inflammatory and

Pro-Tumorigenic Cytokines

Myeloid Cell Survival and

1.5

Differentiation

Viability

1.0

NC318

Control

Cell

0.5

No S15 Protein

0

mAb (μg/mL)

IL-1β

IL-6

TNF-α

250

1500

3000

pg/mL

200

pg/mL

pg/mL

150

1000

2000

100

IL-1β

IL-6

500

TNF-α

1000

50

0

0

0

5G12

NC318

Control

5G12

NC318

Control

5G12

NC318

Control

mAb

mAb

mAb

Blocks survival of

myeloid cells

Decreases IL-1β,

IL-6 & TNF-α

PROMOTES

T Cell Function

60

l l s

e

C

d

e

i d

i v

D

%

l

o

r

t

n

o

C

Cells

40

Divided%

20

0

i

b

1NC318

e

A

o

t

m

Control

3

l

mAb

C

P

r

N

o

r

t

n

o

C

IFN-γ pg/mL

2000

1500

1000

500

0

Control

5G12

NC318

mAb

Increases T cell proliferation & IFN-γ production

NC318 Phase 1 Trial Status as of May 29, 2020 (ASCO Poster)

DOSE ESCALATION AND SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY

Completed

ENROLLMENT

  • 49 patients
  • 15 tumor types
  • Median of 3 prior therapies
  • All comers regardless of PD-L1 or S15 expression status

SAFETY

  • No DLTs through 800 mg
  • 1 DLT at 1600 mg: Grade 3 pneumonitis
  • Common irAEs observed, including diarrhea, rashes, vitiligo, arthralgias

RESPONSES

  • Evaluations every 8 weeks
  • 1 confirmed CR (82+ weeks)
  • 1 confirmed PR (54+ weeks)
  • 10 durable SD (≥24 weeks)

Most common AEs: infusion reactions, fatigue, headaches, pruritis, elevated amylase and elevated lipase

Treatment Duration in Weeks for All Phase 1 Patients

.

.

Prior Therapies

Median3

Range1-15

Prior IO

31 (63%)

15 Unique Tumor Types

NSCLC (n = 13)

Melanoma (n = 7)

Ovarian (n = 7)

Breast (n = 4)

CRC (n = 3)

Two each: H&N, Endometrial, Pancreatic, Gastric, Leiomyosarcoma

One each: Esophageal, Merkel, SCC,

HCC, SCLC

As of September, 2019

NC318: Single-Agent Activity in PD-1 Refractory NSCLC

BASELINE

WEEK 16

Confirmed

COMPLETE RESPONSE

Target lesion

Target lesion gone

Confirmed

PARTIAL RESPONSE

Target lesions -71%

15

56 y/o NSCLC with multiple lesions (PD-L1 TPS <50%)

8 mg every 2 weeks

PRIOR THERAPIES:

Chemotherapy (x3) Nivolumab (best response stable disease then progression)

74 y/o NSCLC (PD-L1 TPS <50%)

400 mg every 2 weeks

LAST PRIOR THERAPY:

Immunotherapy: LAG3/PD-1 (best response stable disease then progression)

NC318 Phase 2 Trial Status as of July 13, 2020

TUMOR TYPES

NSCLC Ovarian

H&N TNBC

DESIGN

  • Monotherapy
  • Simon 2-stage design
  • 400 mg every 2 weeks
  • PD-L1TPS <50%
  • Biopsies required
  • S15 evaluated retrospectively
  • Biomarker evaluation

INTERIM RESULTS

  • Based on current enrollment criteria, no plans to advance NSCLC and ovarian cancer to stage 2
  • H&N and TNBC continue to enroll
  • 1 confirmed PR in H&N; advances to stage 2
  • S15 expression being determined
  • Clinical data update and additional biomarker data 4Q 2020

NC318

Restores Immune

Function in a Highly

Suppressive TME

MOA / Preclinical studies complete

  • Relieves S15-mediated inhibition of T cells
  • Increases IFN-γ production
  • Decreases inflammatory cytokines

Completed enrollment of Phase 1

Reported preliminary data at SITC 2019

Report additional clinical update and biomarker data in the fourth quarter of 2020

Initiate Phase 2 combination trial with SOC chemotherapies (TBD)

NC410

Decoy Human Fusion Protein Targeting the TME

Phase 1/2

CLINICAL TRIAL

TARGET

CELL TYPES

MOA

INDICATIONS

Leukocyte-Associated

Dendritic cells and

Promotes T cell

Advanced or

Immunoglobulin-like

T cells

function & dendritic

metastatic solid

Receptor-1(LAIR-1)

cell activity

tumors

LAIR-1 & LAIR-2 Functional Relationship

LAIR & LIGANDS

LAIR-1 and LAIR-2 Bind

Collagen and C1q

LAIR-1

LAIR-2

Membrane

Soluble Decoy

bound

(Binds with higher

affinity than LAIR-1)

Co-Inhibitory

Receptor

LAIR LIGANDS

LAIR-1

LAIR-2

Ligands Expressed in Response to

LAIR-2 Modulates LAIR-1

Inflammation & Inhibit Immune Function

Mediated Inhibition

Tissue damage

Tissue damage

Inhibited

Activated

T cells

T cells

Inhibited

Activated

dendritic

dendritic

cells

cells

Collagen C1q

NC410 Prevents Immune Suppression

NC410 IS A FUSION PROTEIN OF LAIR-2 AND A DECOY FOR LAIR-1 AND PROMOTES T CELL FUNCTION AND DC ACTIVATION

Activated

Dead

Tumor

T Cell

Cell

Activated

Dendritic

Cell

LAIR-1

LAIR-2

Collagen

C1q

NC410

NC410 Enhanced T Cell Expansion and Relieved Immunosuppression

Blocked

SUPPRESSION

(counts/mL)

5000

**

4000

**

*

cellsT

3000

2000

+

1000

CD8

0

Control Fc

1 mg/kg

3 mg/kg 10 mg/kg

NC410

Human CD8+ T cell expansion

in vivo

Decreased

TUMOR VOLUME

600

0.1 mg/kg NC410

3

1 mg/kg NC410

)

(mm

400

3 mg/kg NC410

Volume

10 mg/kg NC410

Tumor

200

00

10

20

30

40

Days Post Inoculation

Human PBMCs in mice: CD8+ T cell activity decreased tumor volume in HT29 model

NC410 Phase 1 Portion of Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Trial

DESIGN

TUMOR TYPES

DELIVERABLES

Dose-escalation

Advanced or metastatic

Safety, tolerability, and

Initial Phase 1 data 2H2021

solid tumors

biomarker readouts

NC410

Summary

Promotes T cell function and dendritic cell activity in preclinical studies

cGMP manufacturing complete

IND filed & received FDA clearance Q1 2020

Initiated Phase 1 trial

Initial Phase 1 data 2H 2021

Finding Solutions with a Powerful Discovery Engine

Functional, Integrated, NextCure Discovery in Immuno-Oncology

FUNCTIONAL READOUTS

T cell activation

Apoptosis

Cytokine release

Effector function

Proliferation

Pathway reporters

TARGET LIBRARIES

CELL TYPES

Membrane proteins

Primary

Cell lines

Soluble proteins

Lymphoid

Small molecules

Myeloid

Soluble factors

Tumor

FIND-IO Screening Methodology

TARGET LIBRARY

HOST CELL

TRANSFECT

ONE GENE PER WELL

Plasma Membrane Proteins

Secreted Proteins

CELL TYPES

Immune

Host Cell +

Cell

Target Gene

BI-DIRECTIONAL READOUTS

  1. or (-) interaction increases or decreases red
    or green intensity

FUNCTIONAL READOUTS

Jurkat "T Cell Line" Screening and Validating FIND-IO Hits

Identified Novel T Cell

Stimulators and Inhibitors

45

B7-2

Stimulators

40

GFP

B7-1 Positive Controls

35

FasL Negative Controls

1

30

Vector controls

kB-

Parameter

Gene Library

NF-

25

20

-

Jurkat

15

10

5

Inhibitors

TRAIL

0

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

293T-CD3Parameter-NF-kB-RFP2

Vector

Control

Stimulatory

B7-2

Inhibitory

TRAIL

REPRODUCIBILITY

ROBUSTNESS

RELEVANCY

Versatile, Flexible, and Comprehensive Approach for Target Identification

Cell

Libraries

Types

Signaling Pathways

FIND-IO

Biomarkers

Orphan

Receptor Ligand

Identification

FIND-MIND

FIND-AI

Combination Therapy

Evaluation

Therapeutic

Immune Profiling

NOVEL TARGETS FOR IMMUNO- MEDICINES

Identify novel targets and initiate validation
Report initial Phase 1 data 2H 2021
DISCOVERY
NC318
Report additional clinical update from monotherapy trial and biomarker data 4Q 2020
Initiate Phase 2 combination trial with standard of care chemotherapies (TBD)
NC410

Anticipated

Near-Term

Milestones

FIND-IO

Committed to Addressing the Unmet Needs of Patients with New Solutions

FOCUSED

PROVEN

INNOVATIVE

EXPERIENCED

FUTURE

Approach

Momentum

Platform

Team

Deliverables

Disclaimer

NextCure Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:28:09 UTC
