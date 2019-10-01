Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NextCure, Inc.    NXTC

NEXTCURE, INC.

(NXTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextCure to Present Clinical Data from NC318 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at 34th Annual Meeting of SITC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NC318 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors will be presented in an oral session at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Presentation Details:

Title: Single agent anti-tumor activity in PD-1 refractory NSCLC: phase 1 data from the first-in-human trial of NC318, a Siglec-15-targeted antibody
Abstract Number: O32
Presentation Session: Concurrent Session 309 (Single Agent Phase 1 Clinical Trials)
Presentation Date and Time: November 9, 2019; 4:15 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Lead Author: Anthony Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Director of Clinical Research, NEXT Oncology

About NC318
NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec-15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the identification of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines, NC318’s potential to treat multiple tumor types, and the use of the FIND-IO platform. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the Risk Factors section and throughout NextCure’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
SVP, Corporate Development
(240) 762-6486
IR@nextcure.com

Media Inquiries
Shai Biran, Ph.D.
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
NextCure@macbiocom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTCURE, INC.
06:20pNextCure to Present Clinical Data from NC318 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at 34th..
GL
09/03NextCure to Present at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
08/12NEXTCURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/12NextCure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
08/09NEXTCURE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10NEXTCURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
06/10NextCure Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/16NEXTCURE : Beltsville biopharm closes IPO, grosses nearly $90M
AQ
05/13NEXTCURE, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
05/13NEXTCURE : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8,46 M
EBIT 2019 -28,8 M
Net income 2019 -26,5 M
Finance 2019 4,78 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
EV / Sales2019 83,2x
EV / Sales2020 102x
Capitalization 709 M
Chart NEXTCURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NextCure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTCURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,67  $
Last Close Price 31,20  $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael S. Richman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Kabakoff Chairman
Steven P. Cobourn Chief Financial Officer
Kevin N. Heller Chief Medical Officer
Solomon Langermann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTCURE, INC.0.00%701
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.35%341 455
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.57%248 942
MERCK AND COMPANY10.17%215 532
NOVARTIS16.27%198 779
PFIZER-17.69%198 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group