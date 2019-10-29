NEXTDC : AGM - Chairman's Address

ASX Release

30 October 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address

This is the ninth time we have gathered for an Annual General Meeting as NEXTDC shareholders and each time we have been able to report customer, revenue and data centre development growth. For the financial year ended 30 June 2019, I am pleased to advise we once again closed out a period of record new customer contracts, revenue and EBITDA.

During FY19, NEXTDC maintained its focus on building the nation's leading data centre infrastructure platform for the digital economy. In the process, we continued to deliver the industry's highest standards for reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

It is the Company's corporate vision to help enterprises harness the digital age, improving our society through the advancement of technology. We are now living in the most exciting time in human history as the 4th industrial revolution - 'the cyber physical age' - starts to evolve.

NEXTDC's purpose is to be the leading customer-centric data centre services company, delivering solutions that power, secure and connect enterprises. Data centres are key to effectively managing the enormous amounts of data being generated. NEXTDC aspires to be a global leader in providing the critical infrastructure and network services to facilitate the growth of the digital economy.

Our brand promise guarantee is to deliver our customers with 100% uptime of the critical infrastructure that underpins their business. Led by our globally recognised and world-leading innovation in data centre design, engineering and operational excellence, we can assure our partners and customers that their digital platforms, hosted in our facilities will always be powered, secured and connected to the highest standards.

Key operational and financial metrics

Our strong performance in FY19 is highlighted by significant growth in key operating metrics:

Revenue increased by 15% to $179.3 million;

Underlying EBITDA increased by 13% to $85.1 million;

New customer acquisition continued to accelerate and finished the year up 22% to 1,184;

Our ecosystem continued to flourish, now comprised of over 550 partners; and

The number of interconnections increased by 27% to 10,972 during FY19.

Development and operation of industry leading data centres

Our infrastructure platform continues to expand at a rapid pace, driven by the ongoing robust demand for our premium data centre services. During the year, NEXTDC increased its contracted utilisation from 40.2MW at the end of FY18 to 52.5MW at the end of FY19. This was a record new sales year for the Company.

Excluding the funds invested to acquire the APDC and B1 underlying properties, a total of $378 million was invested in growth infrastructure during FY19:

S2 was opened for early customer access in 1H19 as the multistorey hyperscale construction and development continued around it. More than 15MW of capacity has been contracted at S2, which will be a 30MW facility at full fit-out;

fit-out; There was also a significant amount of activity in Perth in FY19, including the opening of our microsite at P2 to facilitate early access to the Indigo submarine cable system. The Indigo cable represents a significant opportunity for Australia and NEXTDC by connecting the booming Asian economy to Perth and Sydney at the fastest speeds available;

Meanwhile, construction has begun on the P2 site with practical completion of the first tower expected in 2H20;

B2 opened a second data hall in FY19 and M2 a third, while both facilities also achieved the global pinnacle Tier IV Gold Certification for Operational Sustainability; and