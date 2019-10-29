NEXTDC : AGM - Results

NEXTDC LIMITED RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 30 October, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote Manner in which votes were cast in person or by (as at proxy close): proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution Votes Votes Discretionary Total Votes Votes For Against Abstain ** Resolution For Against Chairman of Meeting Discretionary Abstain Result Other Nominated Person/s 1 REMUNERATION REPORT 219,940,350 1,722,492 258,040 2,719,282 2,181,178 224,627,390 2,016,670 2,211,883 Carried 2,461,242 99.11% 0.89% 2 RE-ELECTION OF DR GREGORY J CLARK 221,631,701 332,414 266,770 2,728,012 2,176,467 229,371,017 332,414 2,201,467 Carried AC AS A DIRECTOR 2,461,242 99.86% 0.14% 3 ELECTION OF MS JENNIFER M LAMBERT 222,086,510 203,969 265,833 2,727,075 1,851,040 229,824,889 203,969 1,876,040 Carried AS A DIRECTOR 2,461,242 99.91% 0.09% 4 ELECTION OF MR STEPHEN M. SMITH AS 222,169,813 131,836 259,683 2,720,925 1,846,020 229,902,042 131,836 1,871,020 Carried A DIRECTOR 2,461,242 99.94% 0.06% 5 APPROVAL OF GRANT OF PERFORMANCE 216,545,539 5,728,993 273,507 2,759,997 1,834,065 221,843,715 6,001,919 2,077,765 Carried RIGHTS TO MR CRAIG SCROGGIE 2,486,490 97.37% 2.63%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item