NEXTDC Limited    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
6.44 AUD   +0.16%
10:42pNEXTDC : AGM - Results
PU
08:52pNEXTDC : AGM - Chairman's Address
PU
08:52pNEXTDC : AGM - CEO's Address
PU
NEXTDC : AGM - Results

10/29/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

NEXTDC LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

1

REMUNERATION REPORT

219,940,350

1,722,492

258,040

2,719,282

2,181,178

224,627,390

2,016,670

2,211,883

Carried

2,461,242

99.11%

0.89%

2 RE-ELECTION OF DR GREGORY J CLARK

221,631,701

332,414

266,770

2,728,012

2,176,467

229,371,017

332,414

2,201,467

Carried

AC AS A DIRECTOR

2,461,242

99.86%

0.14%

3 ELECTION OF MS JENNIFER M LAMBERT

222,086,510

203,969

265,833

2,727,075

1,851,040

229,824,889

203,969

1,876,040

Carried

AS A DIRECTOR

2,461,242

99.91%

0.09%

4

ELECTION OF MR STEPHEN M. SMITH AS

222,169,813

131,836

259,683

2,720,925

1,846,020

229,902,042

131,836

1,871,020

Carried

A DIRECTOR

2,461,242

99.94%

0.06%

5 APPROVAL OF GRANT OF PERFORMANCE

216,545,539

5,728,993

273,507

2,759,997

1,834,065

221,843,715

6,001,919

2,077,765

Carried

RIGHTS TO MR CRAIG SCROGGIE

2,486,490

97.37%

2.63%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 30/10/2019 12:29:31PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 02:41:05 UTC
