NEXTDC : AGM - Results
10/29/2019 | 10:42pm EDT
NEXTDC LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 30 October, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
|
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
1
REMUNERATION REPORT
219,940,350
1,722,492
258,040
2,719,282
2,181,178
224,627,390
2,016,670
2,211,883
Carried
2,461,242
99.11%
0.89%
2 RE-ELECTION OF DR GREGORY J CLARK
221,631,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
AC AS A DIRECTOR
|
2,461,242
99.86%
0.14%
3 ELECTION OF MS JENNIFER M LAMBERT
222,086,510
203,969
265,833
2,727,075
1,851,040
229,824,889
203,969
1,876,040
Carried
AS A DIRECTOR
|
2,461,242
99.91%
0.09%
4
ELECTION OF MR STEPHEN M. SMITH AS
222,169,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
A DIRECTOR
|
2,461,242
99.94%
0.06%
5 APPROVAL OF GRANT OF PERFORMANCE
216,545,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
RIGHTS TO MR CRAIG SCROGGIE
|
2,486,490
97.37%
2.63%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 30/10/2019 12:29:31PM
This report was produced from the Link Market Services System
Page 1 of 1
|Latest news on NEXTDC LIMITED
|Sales 2020
|200 M
|EBIT 2020
|41,2 M
|Net income 2020
|-10,2 M
|Debt 2020
|667 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-216x
|P/E ratio 2021
|-776x
|EV / Sales2020
|14,4x
|EV / Sales2021
|12,4x
|Capitalization
|2 219 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
7,63 AUD
|Last Close Price
|
6,44 AUD
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
18,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
3,26%