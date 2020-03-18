NEXTDC : COVID-19 Update & Guidance Affirmation

ASX Release

19 March 2020

COVID-19 Update and FY20 Guidance Affirmation

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") today provided an update on the Company's operations, business and funding in the context of the dynamic COVID-19 situation.

The safety, health and wellbeing of our staff, contractors and customers is our greatest priority. NEXTDC management is actively monitoring unfolding developments across the world and ensuring full compliance with the latest guidelines issued by Australian health authorities including state and federal governments.

Business Conditions

To date, there has been no noticeable change to NEXTDC's sales pipeline as a result of COVID-19. Whilst increasing travel restrictions will lead to new ways of selling and installing, underlying demand for NEXTDC's premium data centre services is expected to remain robust.

NEXTDC recognises the inherent tailwinds caused by the increasing use of online digital technologies that support telecommuting to working from home, as well as the increased use of consumer platforms for online shopping, food delivery, social media, video streaming and gaming, amongst others.

The Company is committed to assisting its customers adapting to these new ways of working, mindful of any corporate or government restrictions on their personnel travel and optimising their attendances at our facilities by expanding the scope of NEXTDC's onsite technical support services. This includes NEXTDC fully deploying and commissioning customers' infrastructure in its facilities without those customers needing to attend site.

Furthermore, NEXTDC has now conducted a detailed examination of its supply chain, to identify potential infrastructure delivery delays. The Company has for some time been using modularised critical infrastructure that is assembled, tested and stored in Australia and which has enabled NEXTDC to ensure that it has substantial inventory of infrastructure already in storage. The risk of any material supply-side impacts to the Company's operations and ongoing developments are currently considered to be low.

FY20 Guidance

NEXTDC reaffirms its FY20 revenue and Underlying EBITDA guidance recently provided as part of its half year results announced on 28 February 2020:

Revenue in the range of $200 million to $206 million; and

Underlying EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $105 million

Importantly, the majority of NEXTDC's income is derived from contracted and recurring revenues with counterparties carrying investment-grade credit ratings.

NEXTDC also reaffirms its FY20 capital expenditure guidance in the range of $320 million to $340 million provided at the time of the Company's Victorian contracted commitments announcement of 4 March 2020.

