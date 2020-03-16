Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  NEXTDC Limited    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/16
6.58 AUD   -8.61%
02:32aNEXTDC : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/15NEXTDC : Retirement of Director - Sharon Warburton
PU
02/28NEXTDC : Ceasing to be a substantial holder form MUFG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:32am EDT

16 March 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Nextdc Limited (NXT)

We enclose notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Nextdc Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nextdc Limited

143 582 521

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

120 328 529

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

12/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

03/09/2019

The previous notice was dated

03/09/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

22,087,333

6.41%

18,228,306

5.28%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Refer

Greencape Capital

Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer

Annexure 1

Pty Ltd

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

securities

(8)

Greencape Capital

Citicorp Nominees

Citicorp

Ordinary Fully Paid

4,700,866

4,700,866

Pty Ltd

Pty Limited

Nominees Pty

securities purchased

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

and sold on market by

Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty

Ltd

Greencape Capital

J P Morgan

J P Morgan

As above

5,505,173

5,505,173

Pty Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital

National Nominees

National

As above

1,514,607

1,514,607

Pty Ltd

Limited

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

Paid)

Greencape Capital

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

As above

6,438,897

6,438,897

Pty Ltd

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

(Australia) Limited

(Australia)

Paid)

Limited

Greencape Capital

RBC Investor

RBC Investor

As above

68,763 (Ordinary

68,763

Pty Ltd

Services Australia

Services

Fully Paid)

Nominees Pty

Australia

Limited

Nominees Pty

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

16/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 4 pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 16/03/2020

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

Nextdc Limited (NXT)

As at:

12/03/2020

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

02/09/2019

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Buy

301,260

50,904

50,904

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

498,170

84,176

84,176

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

25,939

4,383

4,383

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

338,995

57,280

57,280

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

549,469

92,844

92,844

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

391,465

66,146

66,146

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

207,522

35,065

35,065

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

56,596

9,563

9,563

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

133,236

22,513

22,513

02/09/2019

as above

Buy

267,065

45,126

45,126

10/09/2019

as above

Buy

501,560

81,000

81,000

13/09/2019

as above

Buy

663,390

106,000

106,000

16/09/2019

as above

Buy

506,653

82,000

82,000

24/09/2019

as above

Buy

26,800

4,300

4,300

30/09/2019

as above

Buy

214,678

34,800

34,800

02/10/2019

as above

Buy

37,186

6,000

6,000

03/10/2019

as above

Buy

132,052

22,200

22,200

03/10/2019

as above

Buy

25,578

4,300

4,300

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

126,391

-

20,200

20,200

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

3,129

-

500

500

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

401,074

-

64,100

64,100

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

7,508

-

1,200

1,200

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

72,581

-

11,600

11,600

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

198,347

-

31,700

31,700

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

137,028

-

21,900

21,900

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

229,632

-

36,700

36,700

10/10/2019

as above

Sell

96,358

-

15,400

15,400

28/10/2019

as above

Sell

137,662

-

21,400

21,400

31/10/2019

as above

Sell

64,906

-

10,105

10,105

31/10/2019

as above

Buy

364,979

56,939

56,939

31/10/2019

as above

Sell

364,979

-

56,939

56,939

01/11/2019

as above

Sell

262,897

-

40,508

40,508

02/11/2019

as above

Buy

262,897

40,508

40,508

04/11/2019

as above

Sell

163,552

-

24,837

24,837

04/11/2019

as above

Buy

163,552

24,837

24,837

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

139,650

-

20,190

20,190

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

268,095

-

38,760

38,760

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

918,772

-

132,832

132,832

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

644,722

-

93,211

93,211

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

173,003

-

25,012

25,012

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

153,090

-

22,133

22,133

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

26,886

-

3,887

3,887

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

33,609

-

4,859

4,859

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

506,559

-

73,236

73,236

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

248,175

-

35,880

35,880

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

34,465

-

4,970

4,970

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

66,164

-

9,541

9,541

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

226,765

-

32,700

32,700

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

159,117

-

22,945

22,945

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

42,697

-

6,157

6,157

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

37,780

-

5,448

5,448

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

6,637

-

957

957

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

8,294

-

1,196

1,196

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

125,026

-

18,029

18,029

Page 1 of 4

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

61,254

-

8,833

8,833

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

170,596

-

24,627

24,627

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

327,511

-

47,279

47,279

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

1,122,414

-

162,030

162,030

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

787,602

-

113,697

113,697

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

211,349

-

30,510

30,510

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

187,021

-

26,998

26,998

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

32,842

-

4,741

4,741

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

41,051

-

5,926

5,926

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

618,834

-

89,334

89,334

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

303,183

-

43,767

43,767

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

15,544

-

2,243

2,243

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

29,848

-

4,307

4,307

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

102,280

-

14,759

14,759

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

71,774

-

10,357

10,357

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

19,258

-

2,779

2,779

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

17,041

-

2,459

2,459

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

2,994

-

432

432

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

3,742

-

540

540

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

56,389

-

8,137

8,137

15/11/2019

as above

Sell

27,630

-

3,987

3,987

29/11/2019

as above

Sell

61,427

-

9,300

9,300

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

61,427

9,300

9,300

04/12/2019

as above

Sell

162,087

-

25,900

25,900

31/12/2019

as above

Sell

41,013

-

6,200

6,200

31/12/2019

as above

Buy

41,013

6,200

6,200

21/01/2020

as above

Sell

425,788

-

57,500

57,500

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

4,443

600

600

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

92,200

12,451

12,451

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

153,402

20,716

20,716

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

14,536

1,963

1,963

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

161,207

21,770

21,770

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

42,325

-

5,693

5,693

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

46,042

-

6,193

6,193

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

967,621

-

130,151

130,151

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

237,632

-

31,963

31,963

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

144,322

-

19,400

19,400

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

147,298

-

19,800

19,800

23/01/2020

as above

Sell

1,221,212

-

163,000

163,000

29/01/2020

as above

Sell

187,073

-

25,000

25,000

07/02/2020

as above

Sell

192,588

-

25,000

25,000

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

246,151

-

31,741

31,741

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

22,381

-

2,886

2,886

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

463,431

-

59,759

59,759

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

340,956

-

43,966

43,966

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

113,650

-

14,655

14,655

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

180,195

-

23,236

23,236

10/02/2020

as above

Sell

434,001

-

55,964

55,964

20/02/2020

as above

Sell

610,477

-

77,255

77,255

20/02/2020

as above

Sell

150,298

-

19,020

19,020

20/02/2020

as above

Sell

29,435

-

3,725

3,725

21/02/2020

as above

Sell

471,519

-

60,060

60,060

21/02/2020

as above

Sell

892,236

-

113,649

113,649

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

9,042

-

1,172

1,172

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

1,358

-

176

176

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

47,617

-

6,172

6,172

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

44,770

-

5,803

5,803

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

25,444

-

3,298

3,298

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

11,704

-

1,517

1,517

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

18,601

-

2,411

2,411

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

2,299

-

298

298

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

18,393

-

2,384

2,384

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

57,384

-

7,438

7,438

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

1,697

-

220

220

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

33,151

-

4,297

4,297

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

26,709

-

3,462

3,462

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

28,893

-

3,745

3,745

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

5,053

-

655

655

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

95,573

-

12,388

12,388

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

35,211

-

4,564

4,564

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

102,032

-

13,287

13,287

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

15,358

-

2,000

2,000

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

537,122

-

69,946

69,946

Page 2 of 4

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

505,047

-

65,769

65,769

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

286,991

-

37,373

37,373

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

132,065

-

17,198

17,198

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

209,870

-

27,330

27,330

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

25,932

-

3,377

3,377

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

207,482

-

27,019

27,019

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

647,348

-

84,300

84,300

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

19,113

-

2,489

2,489

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

374,011

-

48,705

48,705

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

301,320

-

39,239

39,239

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

325,893

-

42,439

42,439

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

56,987

-

7,421

7,421

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

1,078,000

-

140,381

140,381

24/02/2020

as above

Sell

397,217

-

51,727

51,727

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

170,962

-

22,812

22,812

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

108,534

-

14,482

14,482

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

39,675

-

5,294

5,294

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

33,260

-

4,438

4,438

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

418,367

-

55,824

55,824

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

694,371

-

92,652

92,652

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

239,236

-

31,922

31,922

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

8,169

-

1,090

1,090

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

254,405

-

33,946

33,946

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

207,722

-

27,717

27,717

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

126,033

-

16,817

16,817

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

262,574

-

35,036

35,036

26/02/2020

as above

Sell

144,709

-

19,309

19,309

27/02/2020

as above

Sell

310,690

-

41,427

41,427

27/02/2020

as above

Sell

217,079

-

28,945

28,945

27/02/2020

as above

Sell

165,961

-

22,129

22,129

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

90,607

-

11,606

11,606

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

6,503

-

833

833

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

433,080

-

55,474

55,474

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

133,521

-

17,103

17,103

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

32,086

-

4,110

4,110

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

6,933

-

888

888

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

140,032

-

17,937

17,937

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

292,197

-

37,428

37,428

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

287,427

-

36,817

36,817

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

42,056

-

5,387

5,387

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

174,711

-

22,379

22,379

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

196,390

-

25,156

25,156

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

116,182

-

14,882

14,882

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

73,073

-

9,285

9,285

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

5,241

-

666

666

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

349,278

-

44,381

44,381

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

107,685

-

13,683

13,683

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

25,869

-

3,287

3,287

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

5,596

-

711

711

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

112,927

-

14,349

14,349

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

235,644

-

29,942

29,942

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

231,803

-

29,454

29,454

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

33,912

-

4,309

4,309

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

140,897

-

17,903

17,903

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

158,376

-

20,124

20,124

28/02/2020

as above

Sell

93,700

-

11,906

11,906

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

1,325

-

169

169

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

63,435

-

8,093

8,093

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

32,873

-

4,194

4,194

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

4,977

-

635

635

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

47,484

-

6,058

6,058

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

34,864

-

4,448

4,448

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

18,592

-

2,372

2,372

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

26,564

-

3,389

3,389

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

28,884

-

3,685

3,685

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

44,490

-

5,676

5,676

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

11,624

-

1,483

1,483

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

5,973

-

762

762

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

25,231

-

3,219

3,219

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

18,263

-

2,330

2,330

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

38,188

-

4,872

4,872

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

2,320

-

296

296

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

1,276

-

164

164

Page 3 of 4

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

60,894

-

7,827

7,827

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

31,563

-

4,057

4,057

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

4,785

-

615

615

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

45,599

-

5,861

5,861

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

33,477

-

4,303

4,303

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

17,855

-

2,295

2,295

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

25,511

-

3,279

3,279

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

27,743

-

3,566

3,566

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

42,728

-

5,492

5,492

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

11,157

-

1,434

1,434

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

5,742

-

738

738

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

24,235

-

3,115

3,115

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

17,536

-

2,254

2,254

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

36,667

-

4,713

4,713

02/03/2020

as above

Sell

2,233

-

287

287

10/03/2020

as above

Sell

160,595

-

19,600

19,600

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

222,143

-

29,878

29,878

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

712,496

-

95,830

95,830

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

43,837

-

5,896

5,896

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

907,895

-

122,111

122,111

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

1,347,735

-

181,269

181,269

12/03/2020

as above

Sell

855,144

-

115,016

115,016

Total Number of Securities

-3,859,027

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXTDC LIMITED
02:32aNEXTDC : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/15NEXTDC : Retirement of Director - Sharon Warburton
PU
02/28NEXTDC : Ceasing to be a substantial holder form MUFG
PU
02/28NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding from MQG
PU
02/27NEXTDC : FY20 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/27NEXTDC : FY20 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
02/27NEXTDC : FY20 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/12NEXTDC : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2019NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding
PU
2019NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 202 M
EBIT 2020 34,4 M
Net income 2020 -13,1 M
Debt 2020 697 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -184x
P/E ratio 2021 -254x
EV / Sales2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2021 13,8x
Capitalization 2 481 M
Chart NEXTDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NEXTDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,27  AUD
Last Close Price 7,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ian Scroggie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Ronald Flynn Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
David Dzienciol Chief Customer Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDC LIMITED10.18%1 529
ACCENTURE-20.92%105 733
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-19.46%95 904
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-18.13%91 539
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-23.59%62 388
VMWARE, INC.-28.93%45 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group