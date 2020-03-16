NEXTDC : Change in substantial holding 0 03/16/2020 | 02:32am EDT Send by mail :

16 March 2020 The Manager Company Announcements Office ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 By electronic lodgement Dear Sir/Madam Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Nextdc Limited (NXT) We enclose notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Nextdc Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd. Yours faithfully Andrew Brown Company Secretary Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nextdc Limited 143 582 521 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd 120 328 529 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 12/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 03/09/2019 The previous notice was dated 03/09/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Classof securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Fully Paid 22,087,333 6.41% 18,228,306 5.28% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number of Person's votes interest changed relation to change (7) securities affected affected Refer Greencape Capital Refer Refer Refer Refer Annexure 1 Pty Ltd Annexure 1 Annexure 1 Annexure 1 Annexure 1 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of Person's votes interest securities registered as holder securities (8) Greencape Capital Citicorp Nominees Citicorp Ordinary Fully Paid 4,700,866 4,700,866 Pty Ltd Pty Limited Nominees Pty securities purchased (Ordinary Fully Limited and sold on market by Paid) Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Greencape Capital J P Morgan J P Morgan As above 5,505,173 5,505,173 Pty Ltd Nominees Nominees (Ordinary Fully Australia Limited Australia Limited Paid) Greencape Capital National Nominees National As above 1,514,607 1,514,607 Pty Ltd Limited Nominees (Ordinary Fully Limited Paid) Greencape Capital HSBC Custody HSBC Custody As above 6,438,897 6,438,897 Pty Ltd Nominees Nominees (Ordinary Fully (Australia) Limited (Australia) Paid) Limited Greencape Capital RBC Investor RBC Investor As above 68,763 (Ordinary 68,763 Pty Ltd Services Australia Services Fully Paid) Nominees Pty Australia Limited Nominees Pty Limited 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000 Signature print name Andrew Brown Capacity Company Secretary sign here date 16/03/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Annexure 1 consists of 4 pages and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 16/03/2020 Andrew Brown Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Transactions: Company Name/Scheme: Nextdc Limited (NXT) As at: 12/03/2020 Class of security: Ordinary Fully Paid Holder of relevant Number of Person's Votes Date of Change interest Nature of Change Consideration Securities Affected 02/09/2019 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buy 301,260 50,904 50,904 02/09/2019 as above Buy 498,170 84,176 84,176 02/09/2019 as above Buy 25,939 4,383 4,383 02/09/2019 as above Buy 338,995 57,280 57,280 02/09/2019 as above Buy 549,469 92,844 92,844 02/09/2019 as above Buy 391,465 66,146 66,146 02/09/2019 as above Buy 207,522 35,065 35,065 02/09/2019 as above Buy 56,596 9,563 9,563 02/09/2019 as above Buy 133,236 22,513 22,513 02/09/2019 as above Buy 267,065 45,126 45,126 10/09/2019 as above Buy 501,560 81,000 81,000 13/09/2019 as above Buy 663,390 106,000 106,000 16/09/2019 as above Buy 506,653 82,000 82,000 24/09/2019 as above Buy 26,800 4,300 4,300 30/09/2019 as above Buy 214,678 34,800 34,800 02/10/2019 as above Buy 37,186 6,000 6,000 03/10/2019 as above Buy 132,052 22,200 22,200 03/10/2019 as above Buy 25,578 4,300 4,300 10/10/2019 as above Sell 126,391 - 20,200 20,200 10/10/2019 as above Sell 3,129 - 500 500 10/10/2019 as above Sell 401,074 - 64,100 64,100 10/10/2019 as above Sell 7,508 - 1,200 1,200 10/10/2019 as above Sell 72,581 - 11,600 11,600 10/10/2019 as above Sell 198,347 - 31,700 31,700 10/10/2019 as above Sell 137,028 - 21,900 21,900 10/10/2019 as above Sell 229,632 - 36,700 36,700 10/10/2019 as above Sell 96,358 - 15,400 15,400 28/10/2019 as above Sell 137,662 - 21,400 21,400 31/10/2019 as above Sell 64,906 - 10,105 10,105 31/10/2019 as above Buy 364,979 56,939 56,939 31/10/2019 as above Sell 364,979 - 56,939 56,939 01/11/2019 as above Sell 262,897 - 40,508 40,508 02/11/2019 as above Buy 262,897 40,508 40,508 04/11/2019 as above Sell 163,552 - 24,837 24,837 04/11/2019 as above Buy 163,552 24,837 24,837 15/11/2019 as above Sell 139,650 - 20,190 20,190 15/11/2019 as above Sell 268,095 - 38,760 38,760 15/11/2019 as above Sell 918,772 - 132,832 132,832 15/11/2019 as above Sell 644,722 - 93,211 93,211 15/11/2019 as above Sell 173,003 - 25,012 25,012 15/11/2019 as above Sell 153,090 - 22,133 22,133 15/11/2019 as above Sell 26,886 - 3,887 3,887 15/11/2019 as above Sell 33,609 - 4,859 4,859 15/11/2019 as above Sell 506,559 - 73,236 73,236 15/11/2019 as above Sell 248,175 - 35,880 35,880 15/11/2019 as above Sell 34,465 - 4,970 4,970 15/11/2019 as above Sell 66,164 - 9,541 9,541 15/11/2019 as above Sell 226,765 - 32,700 32,700 15/11/2019 as above Sell 159,117 - 22,945 22,945 15/11/2019 as above Sell 42,697 - 6,157 6,157 15/11/2019 as above Sell 37,780 - 5,448 5,448 15/11/2019 as above Sell 6,637 - 957 957 15/11/2019 as above Sell 8,294 - 1,196 1,196 15/11/2019 as above Sell 125,026 - 18,029 18,029 Page 1 of 4 Holder of relevant Number of Person's Votes Date of Change interest Nature of Change Consideration Securities Affected 15/11/2019 as above Sell 61,254 - 8,833 8,833 15/11/2019 as above Sell 170,596 - 24,627 24,627 15/11/2019 as above Sell 327,511 - 47,279 47,279 15/11/2019 as above Sell 1,122,414 - 162,030 162,030 15/11/2019 as above Sell 787,602 - 113,697 113,697 15/11/2019 as above Sell 211,349 - 30,510 30,510 15/11/2019 as above Sell 187,021 - 26,998 26,998 15/11/2019 as above Sell 32,842 - 4,741 4,741 15/11/2019 as above Sell 41,051 - 5,926 5,926 15/11/2019 as above Sell 618,834 - 89,334 89,334 15/11/2019 as above Sell 303,183 - 43,767 43,767 15/11/2019 as above Sell 15,544 - 2,243 2,243 15/11/2019 as above Sell 29,848 - 4,307 4,307 15/11/2019 as above Sell 102,280 - 14,759 14,759 15/11/2019 as above Sell 71,774 - 10,357 10,357 15/11/2019 as above Sell 19,258 - 2,779 2,779 15/11/2019 as above Sell 17,041 - 2,459 2,459 15/11/2019 as above Sell 2,994 - 432 432 15/11/2019 as above Sell 3,742 - 540 540 15/11/2019 as above Sell 56,389 - 8,137 8,137 15/11/2019 as above Sell 27,630 - 3,987 3,987 29/11/2019 as above Sell 61,427 - 9,300 9,300 29/11/2019 as above Buy 61,427 9,300 9,300 04/12/2019 as above Sell 162,087 - 25,900 25,900 31/12/2019 as above Sell 41,013 - 6,200 6,200 31/12/2019 as above Buy 41,013 6,200 6,200 21/01/2020 as above Sell 425,788 - 57,500 57,500 21/01/2020 as above Buy 4,443 600 600 21/01/2020 as above Buy 92,200 12,451 12,451 21/01/2020 as above Buy 153,402 20,716 20,716 21/01/2020 as above Buy 14,536 1,963 1,963 21/01/2020 as above Buy 161,207 21,770 21,770 22/01/2020 as above Sell 42,325 - 5,693 5,693 22/01/2020 as above Sell 46,042 - 6,193 6,193 22/01/2020 as above Sell 967,621 - 130,151 130,151 22/01/2020 as above Sell 237,632 - 31,963 31,963 22/01/2020 as above Sell 144,322 - 19,400 19,400 22/01/2020 as above Sell 147,298 - 19,800 19,800 23/01/2020 as above Sell 1,221,212 - 163,000 163,000 29/01/2020 as above Sell 187,073 - 25,000 25,000 07/02/2020 as above Sell 192,588 - 25,000 25,000 10/02/2020 as above Sell 246,151 - 31,741 31,741 10/02/2020 as above Sell 22,381 - 2,886 2,886 10/02/2020 as above Sell 463,431 - 59,759 59,759 10/02/2020 as above Sell 340,956 - 43,966 43,966 10/02/2020 as above Sell 113,650 - 14,655 14,655 10/02/2020 as above Sell 180,195 - 23,236 23,236 10/02/2020 as above Sell 434,001 - 55,964 55,964 20/02/2020 as above Sell 610,477 - 77,255 77,255 20/02/2020 as above Sell 150,298 - 19,020 19,020 20/02/2020 as above Sell 29,435 - 3,725 3,725 21/02/2020 as above Sell 471,519 - 60,060 60,060 21/02/2020 as above Sell 892,236 - 113,649 113,649 24/02/2020 as above Sell 9,042 - 1,172 1,172 24/02/2020 as above Sell 1,358 - 176 176 24/02/2020 as above Sell 47,617 - 6,172 6,172 24/02/2020 as above Sell 44,770 - 5,803 5,803 24/02/2020 as above Sell 25,444 - 3,298 3,298 24/02/2020 as above Sell 11,704 - 1,517 1,517 24/02/2020 as above Sell 18,601 - 2,411 2,411 24/02/2020 as above Sell 2,299 - 298 298 24/02/2020 as above Sell 18,393 - 2,384 2,384 24/02/2020 as above Sell 57,384 - 7,438 7,438 24/02/2020 as above Sell 1,697 - 220 220 24/02/2020 as above Sell 33,151 - 4,297 4,297 24/02/2020 as above Sell 26,709 - 3,462 3,462 24/02/2020 as above Sell 28,893 - 3,745 3,745 24/02/2020 as above Sell 5,053 - 655 655 24/02/2020 as above Sell 95,573 - 12,388 12,388 24/02/2020 as above Sell 35,211 - 4,564 4,564 24/02/2020 as above Sell 102,032 - 13,287 13,287 24/02/2020 as above Sell 15,358 - 2,000 2,000 24/02/2020 as above Sell 537,122 - 69,946 69,946 Page 2 of 4 Holder of relevant Number of Person's Votes Date of Change interest Nature of Change Consideration Securities Affected 24/02/2020 as above Sell 505,047 - 65,769 65,769 24/02/2020 as above Sell 286,991 - 37,373 37,373 24/02/2020 as above Sell 132,065 - 17,198 17,198 24/02/2020 as above Sell 209,870 - 27,330 27,330 24/02/2020 as above Sell 25,932 - 3,377 3,377 24/02/2020 as above Sell 207,482 - 27,019 27,019 24/02/2020 as above Sell 647,348 - 84,300 84,300 24/02/2020 as above Sell 19,113 - 2,489 2,489 24/02/2020 as above Sell 374,011 - 48,705 48,705 24/02/2020 as above Sell 301,320 - 39,239 39,239 24/02/2020 as above Sell 325,893 - 42,439 42,439 24/02/2020 as above Sell 56,987 - 7,421 7,421 24/02/2020 as above Sell 1,078,000 - 140,381 140,381 24/02/2020 as above Sell 397,217 - 51,727 51,727 26/02/2020 as above Sell 170,962 - 22,812 22,812 26/02/2020 as above Sell 108,534 - 14,482 14,482 26/02/2020 as above Sell 39,675 - 5,294 5,294 26/02/2020 as above Sell 33,260 - 4,438 4,438 26/02/2020 as above Sell 418,367 - 55,824 55,824 26/02/2020 as above Sell 694,371 - 92,652 92,652 26/02/2020 as above Sell 239,236 - 31,922 31,922 26/02/2020 as above Sell 8,169 - 1,090 1,090 26/02/2020 as above Sell 254,405 - 33,946 33,946 26/02/2020 as above Sell 207,722 - 27,717 27,717 26/02/2020 as above Sell 126,033 - 16,817 16,817 26/02/2020 as above Sell 262,574 - 35,036 35,036 26/02/2020 as above Sell 144,709 - 19,309 19,309 27/02/2020 as above Sell 310,690 - 41,427 41,427 27/02/2020 as above Sell 217,079 - 28,945 28,945 27/02/2020 as above Sell 165,961 - 22,129 22,129 28/02/2020 as above Sell 90,607 - 11,606 11,606 28/02/2020 as above Sell 6,503 - 833 833 28/02/2020 as above Sell 433,080 - 55,474 55,474 28/02/2020 as above Sell 133,521 - 17,103 17,103 28/02/2020 as above Sell 32,086 - 4,110 4,110 28/02/2020 as above Sell 6,933 - 888 888 28/02/2020 as above Sell 140,032 - 17,937 17,937 28/02/2020 as above Sell 292,197 - 37,428 37,428 28/02/2020 as above Sell 287,427 - 36,817 36,817 28/02/2020 as above Sell 42,056 - 5,387 5,387 28/02/2020 as above Sell 174,711 - 22,379 22,379 28/02/2020 as above Sell 196,390 - 25,156 25,156 28/02/2020 as above Sell 116,182 - 14,882 14,882 28/02/2020 as above Sell 73,073 - 9,285 9,285 28/02/2020 as above Sell 5,241 - 666 666 28/02/2020 as above Sell 349,278 - 44,381 44,381 28/02/2020 as above Sell 107,685 - 13,683 13,683 28/02/2020 as above Sell 25,869 - 3,287 3,287 28/02/2020 as above Sell 5,596 - 711 711 28/02/2020 as above Sell 112,927 - 14,349 14,349 28/02/2020 as above Sell 235,644 - 29,942 29,942 28/02/2020 as above Sell 231,803 - 29,454 29,454 28/02/2020 as above Sell 33,912 - 4,309 4,309 28/02/2020 as above Sell 140,897 - 17,903 17,903 28/02/2020 as above Sell 158,376 - 20,124 20,124 28/02/2020 as above Sell 93,700 - 11,906 11,906 02/03/2020 as above Sell 1,325 - 169 169 02/03/2020 as above Sell 63,435 - 8,093 8,093 02/03/2020 as above Sell 32,873 - 4,194 4,194 02/03/2020 as above Sell 4,977 - 635 635 02/03/2020 as above Sell 47,484 - 6,058 6,058 02/03/2020 as above Sell 34,864 - 4,448 4,448 02/03/2020 as above Sell 18,592 - 2,372 2,372 02/03/2020 as above Sell 26,564 - 3,389 3,389 02/03/2020 as above Sell 28,884 - 3,685 3,685 02/03/2020 as above Sell 44,490 - 5,676 5,676 02/03/2020 as above Sell 11,624 - 1,483 1,483 02/03/2020 as above Sell 5,973 - 762 762 02/03/2020 as above Sell 25,231 - 3,219 3,219 02/03/2020 as above Sell 18,263 - 2,330 2,330 02/03/2020 as above Sell 38,188 - 4,872 4,872 02/03/2020 as above Sell 2,320 - 296 296 02/03/2020 as above Sell 1,276 - 164 164 Page 3 of 4 Holder of relevant Number of Person's Votes Date of Change interest Nature of Change Consideration Securities Affected 02/03/2020 as above Sell 60,894 - 7,827 7,827 02/03/2020 as above Sell 31,563 - 4,057 4,057 02/03/2020 as above Sell 4,785 - 615 615 02/03/2020 as above Sell 45,599 - 5,861 5,861 02/03/2020 as above Sell 33,477 - 4,303 4,303 02/03/2020 as above Sell 17,855 - 2,295 2,295 02/03/2020 as above Sell 25,511 - 3,279 3,279 02/03/2020 as above Sell 27,743 - 3,566 3,566 02/03/2020 as above Sell 42,728 - 5,492 5,492 02/03/2020 as above Sell 11,157 - 1,434 1,434 02/03/2020 as above Sell 5,742 - 738 738 02/03/2020 as above Sell 24,235 - 3,115 3,115 02/03/2020 as above Sell 17,536 - 2,254 2,254 02/03/2020 as above Sell 36,667 - 4,713 4,713 02/03/2020 as above Sell 2,233 - 287 287 10/03/2020 as above Sell 160,595 - 19,600 19,600 12/03/2020 as above Sell 222,143 - 29,878 29,878 12/03/2020 as above Sell 712,496 - 95,830 95,830 12/03/2020 as above Sell 43,837 - 5,896 5,896 12/03/2020 as above Sell 907,895 - 122,111 122,111 12/03/2020 as above Sell 1,347,735 - 181,269 181,269 12/03/2020 as above Sell 855,144 - 115,016 115,016 Total Number of Securities -3,859,027 Page 4 of 4 Attachments Original document

