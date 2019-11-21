NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Log in
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN

35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Craig Ian Scroggie

Date of last notice

17 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN)

(including registered holder)

as the Trustee for the Scroggie

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Superannuation Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie

interest.

is a director of ADN and a beneficiary of the

Fund.

Date of change

22 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1,601,898 fully paid ordinary shares held

directly,

379,601 fully paid ordinary shares held by

ADN,

626,514 performance rights

Class

Performance rights granted in accordance

with NEXTDC's Executive Incentive Plan

Number acquired

216,393 performance rights granted to Mr

Scroggie (approved at FY19 AGM)

Number disposed

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,601,898 fully paid ordinary shares held

directly,

379,601 fully paid ordinary shares held by

ADN,

842,907 performance rights

Nature of change

Performance Rights under the NEXTDC

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Executive Incentive Plan. Each Performance

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Right is a right to one fully paid ordinary share

back

in

NEXTDC upon specific performance

hurdles as approved at NEXTDC AGM.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:51:05 UTC
