NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity NEXTDC Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Craig Ian Scroggie
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
17 September 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN)
|
(including registered holder)
|
as the Trustee for the Scroggie
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Superannuation Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie
|
interest.
|
is a director of ADN and a beneficiary of the
|
|
|
Fund.
|
Date of change
|
22 November 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
• 1,601,898 fully paid ordinary shares held
|
|
directly,
|
|
• 379,601 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
ADN,
|
|
• 626,514 performance rights
|
|
|
Class
|
Performance rights granted in accordance
|
|
with NEXTDC's Executive Incentive Plan
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
|
216,393 performance rights granted to Mr
|
|
Scroggie (approved at FY19 AGM)
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
•
|
1,601,898 fully paid ordinary shares held
|
|
|
directly,
|
|
•
|
379,601 fully paid ordinary shares held by
|
|
|
ADN,
|
|
•
|
842,907 performance rights
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Performance Rights under the NEXTDC
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
Executive Incentive Plan. Each Performance
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
Right is a right to one fully paid ordinary share
|
back
|
in
|
NEXTDC upon specific performance
|
|
|
hurdles as approved at NEXTDC AGM.
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
