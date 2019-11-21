NEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity NEXTDC Limited

ABN 35 143 582 521

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Craig Ian Scroggie Date of last notice 17 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Asset Development Nominees Pty Ltd (ADN) (including registered holder) as the Trustee for the Scroggie Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Superannuation Fund (the Fund). Mr Scroggie interest. is a director of ADN and a beneficiary of the Fund. Date of change 22 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change • 1,601,898 fully paid ordinary shares held directly, • 379,601 fully paid ordinary shares held by ADN, • 626,514 performance rights Class Performance rights granted in accordance with NEXTDC's Executive Incentive Plan Number acquired 216,393 performance rights granted to Mr Scroggie (approved at FY19 AGM) Number disposed N/A