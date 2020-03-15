NEXTDC : Retirement of Director - Sharon Warburton

ASX Release

16 March 2020

Director Retirement

The Board of NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC") announces that Ms Sharon Warburton will retire from the Board effective 31 March 2020. Ms Warburton's retirement follows the announcement of her appointment to the Board of Wesfarmers in August 2019.

NEXTDC Chairman, Doug Flynn said, "The Board warmly thanks Sharon for her highly valued contribution to the growth of NEXTDC. Her background and business expertise were much appreciated by the Board and management and we will miss her contribution. We all wish her all the very best in her new endeavours."

The Board will commence the search for a new and appropriately qualified Independent Non-Executive Director.

Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

T: +61 2 8072 4976

investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

