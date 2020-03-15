NEXTDC : Retirement of Director - Sharon Warburton

ASX Release
16 March 2020
Director Retirement
The Board of NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC") announces that Ms Sharon Warburton will retire from the Board effective 31 March 2020. Ms Warburton's retirement follows the announcement of her appointment to the Board of Wesfarmers in August 2019.
NEXTDC Chairman, Doug Flynn said, "The Board warmly thanks Sharon for her highly valued contribution to the growth of NEXTDC. Her background and business expertise were much appreciated by the Board and management and we will miss her contribution. We all wish her all the very best in her new endeavours."
The Board will commence the search for a new and appropriately qualified Independent Non-Executive Director.
Authorised for release by the Board of NEXTDC Limited.
ENDS
For more information:
Alex Teo
Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations
T: +61 2 8072 4976
-
investorrelations@nextdc.com
NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre
Page 1 of 2
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.
NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.
NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative, in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.
Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 590 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.
NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.
To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com
Page 2 of 2
Disclaimer
NEXTDC Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:56:03 UTC