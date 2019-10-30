Log in
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION

(NEXT)
  Report  
NextDecade : D

0
10/30/2019 | 04:52am EDT

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0076

FORM D

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

4.00

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)

Previous

None

Entity Type

Names

0001612720

Harmony Merger Corp.

X Corporation

Name of Issuer

Limited Partnership

NextDecade Corp.

Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

General Partnership

DELAWARE

Business Trust

Year of Incorporation/Organization

Other (Specify)

X Over Five Years Ago

Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

NextDecade Corp.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Phone Number of Issuer

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

7135741880

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

SCHATZMAN

MATTHEW

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship: X Executive Officer X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

BELKE

BRIAN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship: Executive Officer X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

BONANNO

MATTHEW

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

GALLO

DAVID

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

JUN

TAEWON

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

KRIPALANI

AVINASH

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

MAGID

DAVID

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

ROSENFELD

ERIC

S

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

VRATTOS

WILLIAM

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

WELLS

L.

SPENCER

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

ATKINS

BENJAMIN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

DE LIMA

KRYSTA

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1000 LOUISIANA STREET

SUITE 3900

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

HOUSTON

TEXAS

77002

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

4. Industry Group

Agriculture

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Banking

Insurance

Investing

Investment Banking

Pooled Investment Fund

Is the issuer registered as

an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?

YesNo

Other Banking & Financial Services

Business Services

Energy

Coal Mining

Electric Utilities

Energy Conservation

Environmental Services

  • Oil & Gas

Other Energy

Health Care

Retailing

Biotechnology

Restaurants

Health Insurance

Technology

Hospitals & Physicians

Computers

Pharmaceuticals

Telecommunications

Other Health Care

Other Technology

Manufacturing

Travel

Real Estate

Airlines & Airports

Commercial

Lodging & Conventions

Construction

Tourism & Travel Services

REITS & Finance

Other Travel

Residential

Other

Other Real Estate

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

OR

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

X

No Revenues

No Aggregate Net Asset Value

$1 - $1,000,000

$1 - $5,000,000

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

$25,000,001 - $50,000,000

$25,000,001 -

$50,000,001 - $100,000,000

$100,000,000

Over $100,000,000

Over $100,000,000

Decline to Disclose

Decline to Disclose

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii) Rule 505

  • Rule 506(b)

Rule 506(c)

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

Section 3(c)(1)

Section 3(c)(9)

Section 3(c)(2)

Section 3(c)(10)

Section 3(c)(3)

Section 3(c)(11)

Section 3(c)(4)

Section 3(c)(12)

Section 3(c)(5)

Section 3(c)(13)

Section 3(c)(6)

Section 3(c)(14)

Section 3(c)(7)

7. Type of Filing

X

New Notice Date of First Sale 2019-10-28

First Sale Yet to Occur

Amendment

8. Duration of Offering

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

Yes

X

No

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

  • Equity

Debt

Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security

Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

Pooled Investment Fund Interests

Tenant-in-Common Securities

Mineral Property Securities

Other (describe)

10. Business Combination Transaction

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger,

Yes

No

X

acquisition or exchange offer?

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor $0 USD

12. Sales Compensation

Recipient

Recipient CRD Number X None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer X None

(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD Number

X None

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

State(s) of Solicitation (select all that apply)

All States

Foreign/non-US

Check "All States" or check individual States

13. Offering and Sales Amounts

Total Offering Amount

$50,000,000 USD or

Indefinite

Total Amount Sold

$50,000,000 USD

Total Remaining to be Sold

$0 USD or

Indefinite

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

14. Investors

Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, and enter the number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering.

Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited

1

investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:

15. Sales Commissions & Finder's Fees Expenses

Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

Sales Commissions $0

USD

Estimate

Finders' Fees $0

USD

Estimate

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

16. Use of Proceeds

Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NextDecade Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -37,8 M
Net income 2019 -50,3 M
Debt 2019 89,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,82x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 81,9x
Capitalization 698 M
Chart NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NextDecade Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,81  $
Last Close Price 6,31  $
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew K. Schatzman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Atkins Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Whalen Bonanno Lead Independent Director
David Magid Independent Director
William Charles Vrattos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION16.85%698
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-6.51%32 469
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-28.37%3 675
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-10.19%3 430
TC PIPELINES, LP21.39%2 787
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.51%1 034
