NextDecade : D

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0076
FORM D
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
4.00
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)
Previous
None
Entity Type
Names
0001612720
Harmony Merger Corp.
X Corporation
Name of Issuer
Limited Partnership
NextDecade Corp.
Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization
General Partnership
DELAWARE
Business Trust
Year of Incorporation/Organization
Other (Specify)
X Over Five Years Ago
Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
Yet to Be Formed
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
NextDecade Corp.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Phone Number of Issuer
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
7135741880
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
SCHATZMAN
MATTHEW
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship: X Executive Officer X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
BELKE
BRIAN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship: Executive Officer X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
BONANNO
MATTHEW
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
GALLO
DAVID
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
JUN
TAEWON
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
KRIPALANI
AVINASH
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
MAGID
DAVID
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
ROSENFELD
ERIC
S
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
VRATTOS
WILLIAM
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
WELLS
L.
SPENCER
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
ATKINS
BENJAMIN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
DE LIMA
KRYSTA
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
1000 LOUISIANA STREET
SUITE 3900
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
HOUSTON
TEXAS
77002
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
4. Industry Group
Agriculture
Banking & Financial Services
Commercial Banking
Insurance
Investing
Investment Banking
Pooled Investment Fund
Is the issuer registered as
an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?
YesNo
Other Banking & Financial Services
Business Services
Energy
Coal Mining
Electric Utilities
Energy Conservation
Environmental Services
Oil & Gas
Other Energy
Health Care
Retailing
Biotechnology
Restaurants
Health Insurance
Technology
Hospitals & Physicians
Computers
Pharmaceuticals
Telecommunications
Other Health Care
Other Technology
Manufacturing
Travel
Real Estate
Airlines & Airports
Commercial
Lodging & Conventions
Construction
Tourism & Travel Services
REITS & Finance
Other Travel
Residential
Other
Other Real Estate
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
OR
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
X
No Revenues
No Aggregate Net Asset Value
$1 - $1,000,000
$1 - $5,000,000
$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
$25,000,001 - $50,000,000
$25,000,001 -
$50,000,001 - $100,000,000
$100,000,000
Over $100,000,000
Over $100,000,000
Decline to Disclose
Decline to Disclose
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii) Rule 505
Rule 506(b)
Rule 506(c)
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
Section 3(c)(1)
Section 3(c)(9)
Section 3(c)(2)
Section 3(c)(10)
Section 3(c)(3)
Section 3(c)(11)
Section 3(c)(4)
Section 3(c)(12)
Section 3(c)(5)
Section 3(c)(13)
Section 3(c)(6)
Section 3(c)(14)
Section 3(c)(7)
7. Type of Filing
X
New Notice Date of First Sale 2019-10-28
First Sale Yet to Occur
Amendment
8. Duration of Offering
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
Yes
X
No
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
Equity
Debt
Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security
Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security
Pooled Investment Fund Interests
Tenant-in-Common Securities
Mineral Property Securities
Other (describe)
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger,
Yes
No
X
acquisition or exchange offer?
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
11. Minimum Investment
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor $0 USD
12. Sales Compensation
Recipient
Recipient CRD Number X None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer X None
(Associated) Broker or Dealer CRD Number
X None
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/Postal Code
State(s) of Solicitation (select all that apply)
All States
Foreign/non-US
Check "All States" or check individual States
13. Offering and Sales Amounts
Total Offering Amount
$50,000,000 USD or
Indefinite
Total Amount Sold
$50,000,000 USD
Total Remaining to be Sold
$0 USD or
Indefinite
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
14. Investors
Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, and enter the number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering.
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited
1
investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:
15. Sales Commissions & Finder's Fees Expenses
Provide separately the amounts of sales commissions and finders fees expenses, if any. If the amount of an expenditure is not known, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
Sales Commissions $0
USD
Estimate
Finders' Fees $0
USD
Estimate
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
16. Use of Proceeds
Provide the amount of the gross proceeds of the offering that has been or is proposed to be used for payments to any of the persons required to be named as executive officers, directors or promoters in response to Item 3 above. If the amount is unknown, provide an estimate and check the box next to the amount.
