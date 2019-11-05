Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NextDecade Corporation    NEXT

NEXTDECADE CORPORATION

(NEXT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 11/05 05:50:30 pm
6.1950 USD   +1.72%
11:35aNEXTDECADE : and Bechtel host first series of LNG demonstrations in the Rio Grande Valley
PU
10/31NEXTDECADE : Sc 13g
PU
10/30NEXTDECADE : D
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextDecade : and Bechtel host first series of LNG demonstrations in the Rio Grande Valley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:35am EST
NextDecade and Bechtel host first series of LNG demonstrations in the Rio Grande Valley
November 5, 2019 | Announcements

NextDecade and Bechtel successfully launched the first series of LNG demonstrations for the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) in October 2019. The aim of the sessions was to educate the public on the scientific properties and safety of LNG. During the week, the team presented to two STEM-focused high school groups and five community groups, roughly 300 people total. Community groups included local economic development councils and chambers of commerce, first responders and hospital executives, county emergency management offices and key local, state, and federal officials.

The series of demonstrations focused on educating the public about what LNG is and what it is not and meeting with the community to answer questions about the Rio Grande LNG project. The LNG demonstrations also served as a formal introduction of Bechtel, our engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, to the RGV community, and were an important part of continued engagement with the community.

NextDecade believes strongly in being a good neighbor and having a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work. During the week, the NextDecade team also had the opportunity to serve others at the Good Neighbor Settlement House. We served dinner to our neighbors in need and further supported their organization. The NextDecade team also visited the Gladys Porter Zoo to learn about the zoo's planned growth and expansion and to explore support for their efforts. The team had the privilege of receiving a tour of the zoo by Dr. Patrick Burchfield, Director of the Gladys Porter Zoo and Helen Ramirez, Deputy City Manager for the City of Brownsville (pictured below).

NextDecade would like to thank all of those who attended the first series of LNG demonstrations and extend a huge thank you to our hosts at each venue. We look forward to continued engagement and education in the future and honoring our commitments to the Rio Grande Valley.

Access local media coverage of the LNG demonstrations at the links below:
KVEO - Channel 23, NBC network
KRGV - Channel 5, ABC network
Los Fresnos News

Disclaimer

NextDecade Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
11:35aNEXTDECADE : and Bechtel host first series of LNG demonstrations in the Rio Gran..
PU
10/31NEXTDECADE : Sc 13g
PU
10/30NEXTDECADE : D
PU
10/24NEXTDECADE CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale..
AQ
10/24NEXTDECADE : Announces US$50 Million Investment by Mubadala
BU
10/21NEXTDECADE : 8-k
PU
10/21NEXTDECADE CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/21NEXTDECADE CORPORATION : Appoints Sir Frank Chapman to Board of Directors
BU
10/17Big U.S. liquefied natgas players move fast; smaller ones try to keep up
RE
10/17NEXTDECADE : 4
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -37,8 M
Net income 2019 -50,3 M
Debt 2019 89,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,55x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 79,2x
Capitalization 673 M
Chart NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NextDecade Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,81  $
Last Close Price 6,09  $
Spread / Highest target 64,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew K. Schatzman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Atkins Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Whalen Bonanno Lead Independent Director
David Magid Independent Director
William Charles Vrattos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION12.78%673
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-4.31%33 205
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-27.57%3 698
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-11.51%3 359
TC PIPELINES, LP21.95%2 793
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.96%1 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group