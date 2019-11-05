NextDecade : and Bechtel host first series of LNG demonstrations in the Rio Grande Valley

NextDecade and Bechtel successfully launched the first series of LNG demonstrations for the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) in October 2019. The aim of the sessions was to educate the public on the scientific properties and safety of LNG. During the week, the team presented to two STEM-focused high school groups and five community groups, roughly 300 people total. Community groups included local economic development councils and chambers of commerce, first responders and hospital executives, county emergency management offices and key local, state, and federal officials.

The series of demonstrations focused on educating the public about what LNG is and what it is not and meeting with the community to answer questions about the Rio Grande LNG project. The LNG demonstrations also served as a formal introduction of Bechtel, our engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, to the RGV community, and were an important part of continued engagement with the community.

NextDecade believes strongly in being a good neighbor and having a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work. During the week, the NextDecade team also had the opportunity to serve others at the Good Neighbor Settlement House. We served dinner to our neighbors in need and further supported their organization. The NextDecade team also visited the Gladys Porter Zoo to learn about the zoo's planned growth and expansion and to explore support for their efforts. The team had the privilege of receiving a tour of the zoo by Dr. Patrick Burchfield, Director of the Gladys Porter Zoo and Helen Ramirez, Deputy City Manager for the City of Brownsville (pictured below).

NextDecade would like to thank all of those who attended the first series of LNG demonstrations and extend a huge thank you to our hosts at each venue. We look forward to continued engagement and education in the future and honoring our commitments to the Rio Grande Valley.

