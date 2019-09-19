Nexteer Automotive : ANNOUNCEMENT RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
0
09/19/2019 | 11:02am EDT
Nexteer Automotive Group Limited
耐世特汽車系統集團有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1316)
ANNOUNCEMENT
RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 September 2016, 23 September 2016, 28 November 2016 and 10 September 2018 in respect of the Yubei Continuing Connected Transactions and the Addway Continuing Connected Transactions under the Renewed Yubei Nomination Letters and the Original Addway Nomination Letter, respectively. As previously disclosed, the Renewed Yubei Nomination Letters and the Original Addway Nomination Letter had all expired on 18 September 2019.
The Board is pleased to announce that Nexteer Suzhou and Addway had entered into the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters on 19 September 2019 for a term of three years commencing from 19 September 2019 to 18 September 2022, pursuant to which Nexteer Suzhou agreed to purchase, and Addway agreed to supply, certain manual and hydraulic rack and pinion gears.
As at the date of this announcement, Addway is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yubei Steering and Yubei Steering is indirectly held as to 49.93% by AVIC, the Company's substantial shareholder and controlling shareholder. As each of Addway and Yubei Steering is an associate of AVIC, pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Addway is regarded as a connected person of the Company and the Renewed Addway Transactions constitute continuing connected transactions of the Group under the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profit ratio) set out in rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Annual Caps under the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, pursuant to rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the Renewed Addway Transactions are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements. The Renewed Addway Transactions are also subject to the annual review requirements set out in rules 14A.55 and 14A.56 of the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
The Board is pleased to announce that Nexteer Suzhou and Addway had entered into the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters on 19 September 2019 for a term of three years commencing from 19 September 2019 to 18 September 2022, pursuant to which Nexteer Suzhou agreed to purchase, and Addway agreed to supply, certain manual and hydraulic rack and pinion gears. The indicative unit price for each type of the rack and pinion gears to be provided by Addway is set out in the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters. Such unit price had been determined based on arm's length negotiations between the parties and with reference to the price offered by similar independent suppliers. During the term of the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters, quotations will be obtained from similar independent supplier(s) for manual gears of similar quantities and the Company's internal sourcing council will be responsible for assessing and choosing the supplier offering the most competitive terms and conditions. Separate purchase orders will be issued from time to time to indicate the quantities required by Nexteer Suzhou for the relevant period during the term of the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters. Nexteer Suzhou will fund the purchase of the rack and pinion gears out of its internal funds.
HISTORICAL TRANSACTION FIGURES AND ANNUAL CAPS FOR THE YUBEI CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND THE ADDWAY CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
The total amount paid by the Group to Yubei Steering (prior to the Transfer of Rights) and Addway under the Renewed Yubei Nomination Letters and the Original Addway Nomination Letter, together with the relevant annual caps, are as follows:
Total amount paid
by the Group to
Yubei Steering
(prior to the
Transfer of Rights)
Existing
Period
and Addway
annual caps
(RMB)
(RMB)
For the year ended 31 December
2016
99,300,737
121,537,000
2017
44,652,699
121,679,000
2018
3,986,391
87,780,000
For the eight months ended 31 August 2019
1,174,788
61,272,000(1)
Note:
The cap is for the nine months ending 30 September 2019.
THE PROPOSED ANNUAL CAPS FOR THE RENEWED ADDWAY TRANSACTIONS
Having considered the internal estimates and the historical transaction amounts, the Directors have proposed the following annual caps in respect of the Renewed Addway Transactions:
Proposed
Period
Annual Caps
(RMB)
For the three months ending 31 December 2019
1,427,000
For the year ending 31 December 2020
13,444,000
For the year ending 31 December 2021
26,907,000
For the nine months ending 30 September 2022
21,464,000
In arriving at the Proposed Annual Caps, the Directors have considered the following factors:
the expected demand for the Group's CEPS systems and hydraulic rack and pinion gears from the OEM customers based on their expected production volume of the relevant vehicles;
the indicative prices set out in the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters;
the Group's estimated production capacity and volume in response to the estimated sales demand;
the estimated increase in product mix and lifecycle expectations for the relevant vehicles in the PRC; and
the estimated market demand for relevant vehicles according to an independent third- party industry forecast provider as reference.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE RENEWED ADDWAY NOMINATION LETTERS
The Company considers that the Renewed Addway Transactions is in the interest of the Group on the basis of: (1) the long-standing and stable business relationship between Yubei Steering (prior to the Transfer of Rights), Addway and the Group; and (2) the mutual understanding of the business needs and capabilities to supply certain manual and hydraulic rack and pinion gears required for production use.
The terms of the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters were negotiated by the parties based on arm's length negotiations. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that:
the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters were entered into in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company;
the terms of the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters are on normal commercial terms (or terms no less favourable to the Company than terms available from independent third parties) which are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole; and
the amount of the Proposed Annual Caps are fair and reasonable.
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND ADDWAY
The Group is one of the world's leading steering and driveline suppliers. The main scope of business of the Group includes designing, development, manufacturing and distributing steering and driveline systems and components, primarily for OEMs. The Group's steering system products include electric power steering, hydraulic power steering as well as steering columns and intermediate shafts and the Group's driveline system products include front wheel drive halfshafts, intermediate drive shafts and rear wheel drive halfshafts as well as propeller shaft joints.
Addway is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yubei Steering and is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of power steering systems (including EPS systems). It focuses on the PRC domestic OEM applications for low-cost brush motor type EPS. It also has a large portfolio of traditional hydraulic steering system components (including rack and pinion gears) which it primarily sells to domestic OEMs in the PRC.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
None of the Directors have a material interest in the Renewed Addway Transactions, nor was any of the Directors required to abstain from voting on the Board resolutions approving the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following terms and expressions (unless the context otherwise requires) shall have the following meaning:
established in the PRC on 31 January 2012 and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Yubei Steering
"Addway Continuing
the continuing connected transactions between the Group
Connected Transactions"
and Addway under the Original Addway Nomination Letter,
pursuant to which Nexteer Suzhou agreed to purchase, and
Addway agreed to supply, certain manual and hydraulic rack
and pinion gears
"associate(s)"
shall have the meaning as ascribed to it under Listing Rules
"AVIC"
Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.* (中國航空工
業集團有限公司), a state-owned limited liability company
established in the PRC on 6 November 2008, the controlling
shareholder of the Company
"Board"
the board of Directors
"CEPS"
an EPS system which integrates the system electronics (motor,
controller and sensor) and the assist mechanism with the
steering column
"Company"
Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a company incorporated on
21 August 2012 as an exempted company with limited liability
under the laws of the Cayman Islands which is listed on the
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1316)
"connected person(s)"
shall have the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"controlling shareholder(s)"
shall have the meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"EPS"
electric power steering, which uses an electric motor to assist
driver steering
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Nexteer Suzhou"
Nexteer Automotive (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.* (耐世特汽車系統（蘇
州）有限公司), a limited liability company established in the
PRC on 24 January 2007, which is an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company
"OEM"
original equipment manufacturer(s), generally referring to
large automotive manufacturers that use OEM components in
the production of cars, which is in line with standard industry
practice
"Original Addway
the nomination letter issued by Nexteer Suzhou and accepted
Nomination Letter"
by Addway on 10 September 2018 for a term commencing
from the date of the nomination letter to 18 September 2019 in
respect of the Addway Continuing Connected Transactions
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of
this announcement, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
"Proposed Annual Caps"
the proposed annual caps for the Renewed Addway Transactions
"Renewed Addway
the five nomination letters issued by Nexteer Suzhou and
Nomination Letters"
accepted by Addway on 19 September 2019 for a term of three
years commencing from 19 September 2019 to 18 September
2022 (which may be further renewed for a period of three years
by the parties subject to compliance with the Listing Rules) in
respect of the Renewed Addway Transactions
"Renewed Addway
the continuing connected transactions between the Group and
Transactions"
Addway under the Renewed Addway Nomination Letters,
pursuant to which Nexteer Suzhou agreed to purchase, and
Addway agreed to supply, certain manual and hydraulic rack
and pinion gears
"Renewed Yubei
the four nomination letters issued by Nexteer Suzhou and
Nomination Letters"
accepted by Yubei Steering on 19 September 2016 for a term
of three years commencing from 19 September 2016 to 18
September 2019 in respect of the Yubei Continuing Connected
Transactions
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"subsidiary(ies)"
has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules
"substantial shareholder"
has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules
"Transfer of Rights"
the transfer of rights to the business dealings with the
Group from Yubei Steering to Addway as disclosed in the
announcement of the Company dated 10 September 2018,
pursuant to which all business dealings with Yubei Steering
contemplated under the Yubei Continuing Connected
Transactions would be transacted with Addway
"Yubei Continuing
the continuing connected transactions between the Group and
Connected Transactions"
Yubei Steering under the Renewed Yubei Nomination Letters,
pursuant to which Nexteer Suzhou agreed to purchase, and
Yubei Steering agreed to supply, certain manual and hydraulic
rack and pinion gears
"Yubei Steering"
Yubei Steering Systems (Xinxiang) Co., Ltd.* (豫北轉向系統
（新鄉）有限公司, (formerly known as Yubei Steering Systems
Co., Ltd.* (豫北轉向系統股份有限公司)), a limited liability
company established in the PRC on 15 March 2007
"%"
per cent
denotes an English translation of a Chinese name and is for identification purposes only
By order of the Board
Nexteer Automotive Group Limited
Yi FAN
Executive Director, Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 19 September 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. Guibin ZHAO (Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman), Mr. Michael Paul RICHARDSON and Mr. Yi FAN, the non-Executive Directors are Mr. Jian WANG (Chairman), Mr. Jianxun ZHANG and Mr. Ping LIU, and the Independent non-Executive Directors are Mr. Jianjun LIU, Mr. Kevin Cheng WEI and Mr. Wing Fat Simon YICK.
