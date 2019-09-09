Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd    1316   KYG6501M1050

NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD

(1316)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexteer Automotive : Employee Receives National Safety Council's Distinguished Service to Safety Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
← News Releases

ITASCA, Ill. - September 9, 2019 - The National Safety Council presented its prestigious National Safety Council Distinguished Service to Safety Award to Don Taylor, Global Health and Safety Medical Manager at Nexteer Automotive, for his continued dedication to safety.

Taylor earned this prestigious award for his exemplary leadership throughout his career, which included strengthening Nexteer's culture of health and safety, creating safer work environments and implementing a 'speak up' culture where employees have the knowledge and tools they need to speak up if they see unsafe acts and conditions. During his career at Nexteer, Taylor has led many health and safety initiatives, such as the creation of the Company's Health & Safety Champion Program, where floor personnel receive training to champion safety in their areas and promote the speak up culture.

'We thank Don for his hard work and dedication to promoting and being a champion of health and safety at Nexteer,' said Tao Liu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Nexteer Automotive. 'From mentoring top leadership to leading floor personnel, Don sets an incredible example of Nexteer's commitment to promoting a culture of health, safety and environmental responsibility in all of our activities. He truly sets the gold standard for health and safety at Nexteer, and this recognition is well-deserved for his career-long commitment.'

'I am honored to be recognized by the National Safety Council for my commitment to safe practices in the workplace,' said Taylor. 'Throughout my career, I have made it my mission to ensure that we embed health and safety into all aspects of corporate culture through education, training and awareness.'

About the National Safety Council Distinguished Service to Safety Award

First presented in 1942 to recognize advancements in worker safety during World War II, the Distinguished Service to Safety Award recognizes outstanding service and contributions to the field of safety. It is the most prestigious award given to individuals by the National Safety Council.

'National Safety Council members know the value of awarding good safety performance within their organization,' said Ingrid Schoen Director, Membership, National Safety Council. 'Promoting excellence encourages all employees to aim for every day to be a safe day.'

Visit nsc.org/awards for additional information about the National Safety Council Awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Disclaimer

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP L
01:07pNEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Employee Receives National Safety Council's Distinguished S..
PU
08/20NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : and Dongfeng Components Joint Venture Begins Steering Syste..
PU
08/13NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Reports first half 2019 financial results and achieves back..
PU
08/09NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Holds 9th Annual EPS Driven Event for Student Employees
PU
07/23NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Holds Fourth Annual Global Service Day
PU
07/15NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Announces 2018 Sustainability Highlights
PU
07/01NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Opens New Plant Facility in Liuzhou, China
PU
06/27NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Inaugurates in Morocco First Plant in Africa Worth 35 Milli..
AQ
06/26NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Opens 27th Plant in Kenitra, Morocco
PU
06/06NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : restructures US biz to improve margin
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 696 M
EBIT 2019 350 M
Net income 2019 284 M
Finance 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 58,9x
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
Capitalization 16 399 M
Chart NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,20  $
Last Close Price 6,54  $
Spread / Highest target -70,8%
Spread / Average Target -81,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gui Bin Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Paul Richardson President & Executive Director
Tao Liu Global Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP
William G. Quigley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Yi Fan Secretary, Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-39.22%2 182
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 159
FRENI BREMBO SPA-0.11%3 193
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-15.83%1 747
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-18.44%1 397
SHOWA CORPORATION10.67%989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group