Nexteer Automotive : Employee Receives National Safety Council's Distinguished Service to Safety Award

ITASCA, Ill. - September 9, 2019 - The National Safety Council presented its prestigious National Safety Council Distinguished Service to Safety Award to Don Taylor, Global Health and Safety Medical Manager at Nexteer Automotive, for his continued dedication to safety.

Taylor earned this prestigious award for his exemplary leadership throughout his career, which included strengthening Nexteer's culture of health and safety, creating safer work environments and implementing a 'speak up' culture where employees have the knowledge and tools they need to speak up if they see unsafe acts and conditions. During his career at Nexteer, Taylor has led many health and safety initiatives, such as the creation of the Company's Health & Safety Champion Program, where floor personnel receive training to champion safety in their areas and promote the speak up culture.

'We thank Don for his hard work and dedication to promoting and being a champion of health and safety at Nexteer,' said Tao Liu, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Nexteer Automotive. 'From mentoring top leadership to leading floor personnel, Don sets an incredible example of Nexteer's commitment to promoting a culture of health, safety and environmental responsibility in all of our activities. He truly sets the gold standard for health and safety at Nexteer, and this recognition is well-deserved for his career-long commitment.'

'I am honored to be recognized by the National Safety Council for my commitment to safe practices in the workplace,' said Taylor. 'Throughout my career, I have made it my mission to ensure that we embed health and safety into all aspects of corporate culture through education, training and awareness.'

About the National Safety Council Distinguished Service to Safety Award

First presented in 1942 to recognize advancements in worker safety during World War II, the Distinguished Service to Safety Award recognizes outstanding service and contributions to the field of safety. It is the most prestigious award given to individuals by the National Safety Council.

'National Safety Council members know the value of awarding good safety performance within their organization,' said Ingrid Schoen Director, Membership, National Safety Council. 'Promoting excellence encourages all employees to aim for every day to be a safe day.'

Visit nsc.org/awards for additional information about the National Safety Council Awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com