Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited    NESF   GG00BJ0JVY01

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(NESF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/20 11:30:00 am
119.25 GBp   +1.25%
12:32pNEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Director Appointment
PU
02/12NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Interim Dividend
PU
2019NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : NESF awarded LSE's Green Economy Accreditation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEnergy Solar Fund : Director Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:32pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Director Appointment
Released 17:26 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6698D
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited
20 February 2020

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

('NESF' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

The Board of NESF is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanne (Jo) Peacegood to the Board as a non-executive Director with effect from 20 February 2020.

Jo has over 20 years of experience with PwC, leading teams to deliver both audit and controls engagements to hundreds of reputable clients, predominantly in the Asset Management sector in Guernsey, Jersey, UK, Canada, US and Europe. Jo specialises in Alternative Assets and has significant experience in auditing complex valuations and has been the signing audit engagement leader for a number of Listed Funds, including Premium Listings on the LSE.

Jo also has 10 years' experience in Risk and Quality, focusing on how businesses respond to the ever-changing regulatory requirements, risk assessments and assessing the internal control environment. Jo is the Vice Chair of the Guernsey Investment & Fund Association and also sits on the Guernsey International Business Association Council. Jo is an FCA with the ICAEW, and graduated with an Honours degree.

Kevin Lyon, Chairman of NESF, commented:

'It is a pleasure to welcome Jo to the Board. We believe her experience in audit and controls engagements will be invaluable to the Board.'

There are no other disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information:

NextEnergy Capital Limited

020 3746 0700

Michael Bonte-Friedheim


Aldo Beolchini






Cenkos Securities Plc

020 7397 8900

Justin Zawoda-Martin

Robert Naylor

William Talkington




Shore Capital

020 7408 4090

Anita Ghanekar

Darren Vickers






MHP Communications

020 3128 8100

Oliver Hughes

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

01481 735 827

Nick Robilliard

Notes to Editors:

NESF is a specialist investment company that invests primarily in operating solar power plants in the UK. It is able to invest up to 15% of its Gross Asset Value in operating solar power plants in OECD countries outside the UK. The Company's objective is to secure attractive shareholder returns through RPI-linked dividends and long-term capital growth. The Company achieves this by acquiring solar power plants on agricultural, industrial and commercial sites.

As at 31 December 2019, NESF had raised equity proceeds of £592m and issued preference shares of £200m since its initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in April 2014. The Company's subsidiaries had financial debt outstanding of £212m, on a look-through basis including project level debt. Of the financial debt, £193m was long-term fully amortising debt, and £19m was drawn under a short-term credit facility.

NESF is differentiated by its access to NextEnergy Capital Group (NEC Group), its Investment Manager, which has a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring and managing operating solar assets. WiseEnergy is NEC Group's specialist operating asset management division and over the course of its activities has provided operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,300 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 1.9 GW.

Further information on NESF, NEC Groupand WiseEnergyis available at www.nextenergysolarfund.com, www.nextenergycapital.comand www.wise-energy.eu.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOATMMRTMTTTBIM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Director Appointment - RNS

Disclaimer

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 17:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMI
12:32pNEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Director Appointment
PU
02/12NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Interim Dividend
PU
2019NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : NESF awarded LSE's Green Economy Accreditation
PU
2019NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : energises Staughton
PU
2019China's CATL to start battery storage business in Japan with Next Energy
RE
2019NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LTD : annual earnings release
2019NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Capital acquires 46MW solar projects in Virginia from Ur..
AQ
2018NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 698 M
Chart NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Lyon Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Holmes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Patricia Inglis Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Thompson Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED-3.63%904
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.29%8 143
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 371
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.63%3 172
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 461
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-0.14%2 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group