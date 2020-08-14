NextEra Energy : FPL sends crews to New Jersey to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today deployed more than 600 employees and contractors to New Jersey to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias. FPL joins its sister company, Gulf Power, that is also traveling north to support restoration efforts with nearly 120 employees and contractors. FPL will assist Jersey Central Power & Light with its restoration efforts.

'Our thoughts and prayers go out to our northern neighbors. While Florida was ultimately spared the worst weather from Hurricane Isaias, the powerful and notoriously unpredictable storm quickly raced north and left a trail of destruction from the Carolinas to Maine,' said Eric Silagy, FPL president and CEO. 'We appreciated the assistance we received from numerous utilities to have a sizeable workforce in anticipation of this unpredictable storm. Now, it is time for us to return the favor and assist our fellow Americans in need who are impacted by this hurricane in the midst of the pandemic.'

The workforce began its more than 1,200-mile journey Wednesday morning to Red Bank, NJ. FPL crews will remain on the job for as long as their assistance is needed.

Due to the pandemic, crews will follow safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

'Safety is the number one priority for our crews,' said Manny Miranda, FPL senior vice president for power delivery. 'Our lineworkers have adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic and have taken extra measures to ensure their and our customers' safety. Through these challenging times, their commitment to safety and keeping the lights on - whether it be for our customers or our neighbors across the country - remains steadfast.'

Providing mutual assistance after natural disasters is a hallmark of the energy industry. In the past, FPL has provided assistance to areas impacted by major weather events, including the deployment of approximately 1,000 FPL workers to the Northeast in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in 2012. In 2018, FPL crews deployed four times to assist in power restoration efforts after a natural disaster, some working six months away from home. FPL crews helped restore power in the Bayamon region of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria; in the Carolinas, Florida's Panhandle and Georgia in some of the hardest hit areas impacted by Hurricanes Florence and Michael; and in Northern California to areas devastated by the Camp Fire.

Florida Power & Light Company

