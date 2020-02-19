NextEra Energy : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

$282.04 (the last reported sale price of NEE's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange

to defer contract adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement

the rate of 5.279% per year until paid, compounded quarterly

adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 18,

3.439% per year of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit, subject to NEE's right to defer contract

Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate Unit will consist of (1) a

issuable upon a fundamental change early settlement right (as described in the preliminary

The following table sets forth the stock price, effective date and amount of make-whole shares

in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective

Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents

preceding the purchase contract settlement date only in integral multiples of 100,000 Corporate

holders of Corporate Units may settle early on or prior to the second business day immediately

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units,

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective date is not a regular quarterly

Treasury Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful

Treasury securities only in integral multiples of 100,000 Treasury Units (or such other number of

of Treasury Units may substitute applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio for

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

Capital Debentures if the reset effective date (as described in the preliminary prospectus

be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE

in integral multiples of 100,000 Corporate Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may

substitute Treasury securities for the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio only

remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption (each as described in the

in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a result of a successful

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio (as described in the preliminary

0.1773 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

0.1418 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

if the stock price is less than $25 per share (subject to adjustment) (the "minimum stock price"), then the amount of

if the stock price is in excess of $500 per share (subject to adjustment), then the amount of the

if the stock price is between two stock price amounts on the table or the effective date is between two dates on the table, the amount of

The exact stock price and effective date applicable to a fundamental change may not be set forth on the table, in which case:

Allocation of the Purchase Price: At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the NEE Capital Debentures will be reported as $48.75 and the fair market value of each purchase contract will be reported as $0. Comparable Yield: NEE Capital has determined that, for the NEE Capital Debentures, the comparable yield is 2.00% and the projected payments, per $50 applicable ownership interest of NEE Capital Debentures, are $0.2556 on June 1, 2020, $0.23 for each subsequent quarter ending on or prior to March 1, 2023 and $0.2143 for each semi-annual period ending after March 1, 2023. NEE Capital has also determined that the projected payment for the NEE Capital Debentures, per $50 applicable ownership interest of NEE Capital Debentures, at the maturity date is $50.2143 (which includes the stated principal amount of the NEE Capital Debentures as well as the final projected interest payment). CUSIP for the Corporate Units: 65339F 770 ISIN for the Corporate Units: US65339F7704 CUSIP for the Treasury Units: 65339F 747 ISIN for the Treasury Units: US65339F7472 CUSIP for the NEE Capital Debentures: 65339K BP4 ISIN for the NEE Capital Debentures: US65339KBP49 Underwriters: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Wells Fargo Securities, LLC BofA Securities, Inc.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll free at 1-866-803-9204, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at 1-800-294-1322.