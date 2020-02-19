Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 12:56:37 pm
275.69 USD   -2.25%
12:30pNEXTERA ENERGY : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
PU
08:26aNEXTERA ENERGY : announces sale of equity units
PR
02/18NEXTERA ENERGY : to sell equity units
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EST

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 Registration Nos. 333-226056 and 333-226056-01

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Pricing Term Sheet

February 19, 2020

Issuer:

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Common Stock Ticker:

NYSE "NEE"

Designation:

Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate Unit will consist of (1) a

stock purchase contract issued by NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE") and (2) initially a 5% undivided

beneficial ownership interest in a Series K Debenture due March 1, 2025 ("NEE Capital

Debenture") issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital").

Registration Format:

SEC Registered

Number of Equity Units Offered:

50,000,000

Aggregate Offering Amount:

$2,500,000,000

Stated Amount per Equity Unit:

$50

Price to Public

$48.75 per Corporate Unit

Underwriting Discount:

$0.25 per Corporate Unit

Proceeds to NEE Capital:

$2,425,000,000, after deducting the underwriting discount

NEE Capital Debenture Interest Rate:

1.84%

Contract Adjustment Payment Rate:

3.439% per year of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit, subject to NEE's right to defer contract

adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 18,

2020)

Deferred Contract Adjustment Payments:

Deferred contract adjustment payments would accrue additional contract adjustment payments at

the rate of 5.279% per year until paid, compounded quarterly

Payment Dates on Corporate Units:

March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1, beginning June 1, 2020, subject to NEE's right

to defer contract adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement

dated February 18, 2020)

Total Corporate Unit Cash Distribution Rate:

5.279% of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit

Reference Price:

$282.04 (the last reported sale price of NEE's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange

on February 18, 2020)

Threshold Appreciation Price:

$352.55 (represents appreciation of 25% over the reference price)

Minimum Settlement Rate:

0.1418 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

threshold appreciation price

Maximum Settlement Rate:

0.1773 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

reference price

Trade Date:

February 19, 2020

Offering Settlement Date:

February 21, 2020

Purchase Contract Settlement Date:

March 1, 2023

NEE Capital Debenture Maturity Date:

March 1, 2025

Creating Treasury Units:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio (as described in the preliminary

prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2020) have replaced the applicable ownership interests

in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a result of a successful

remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption (each as described in the

preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2020), holders of Corporate Units may

substitute Treasury securities for the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio only

in integral multiples of 100,000 Corporate Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may

be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE

Capital Debentures if the reset effective date (as described in the preliminary prospectus

supplement dated February 18, 2020) is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).

Recreating Corporate Units:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a

result of a successful remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption, holders

of Treasury Units may substitute applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio for

Treasury securities only in integral multiples of 100,000 Treasury Units (or such other number of

Treasury Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful

remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective date is not a regular quarterly

interest payment date).

Early Settlement:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units,

holders of Corporate Units may settle early on or prior to the second business day immediately

preceding the purchase contract settlement date only in integral multiples of 100,000 Corporate

Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents

in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective

date is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).

Fundamental Change Early Settlement:

The following table sets forth the stock price, effective date and amount of make-whole shares

issuable upon a fundamental change early settlement right (as described in the preliminary

prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2020):

Effective Date

Stock Price

February 21, 2020

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2022

March 1, 2023

$25.00

0.1829

0.1540

0.0907

0.0000

$50.00

0.0901

0.0761

0.0449

0.0000

$100.00

0.0437

0.0372

0.0220

0.0000

$150.00

0.0281

0.0242

0.0144

0.0000

$200.00

0.0186

0.0166

0.0104

0.0000

$250.00

0.0083

0.0075

0.0046

0.0000

$282.04

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

$300.00

0.0078

0.0064

0.0028

0.0000

$325.00

0.0156

0.0136

0.0088

0.0000

$352.55

0.0228

0.0203

0.0145

0.0000

$400.00

0.0165

0.0138

0.0081

0.0000

$450.00

0.0123

0.0099

0.0054

0.0000

$500.00

0.0097

0.0078

0.0044

0.0000

The exact stock price and effective date applicable to a fundamental change may not be set forth on the table, in which case:

  • if the stock price is between two stock price amounts on the table or the effective date is between two dates on the table, the amount of make-whole shares will be determined by straight line interpolation between the make-whole share amounts set forth for the higher and lower stock price amounts and the two dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year;
  • if the stock price is in excess of $500 per share (subject to adjustment), then the amount of the make-whole shares will be zero; and
  • if the stock price is less than $25 per share (subject to adjustment) (the "minimum stock price"), then the amount of make-whole shares will be determined as if the stock price equaled the minimum stock price, using straight line interpolation, as described above, if the effective date is between two dates on the table.

Allocation of the Purchase Price:

At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the NEE

Capital Debentures will be reported as $48.75 and the fair market value of each purchase contract

will be reported as $0.

Comparable Yield:

NEE Capital has determined that, for the NEE Capital Debentures, the comparable yield is 2.00%

and the projected payments, per $50 applicable ownership interest of NEE Capital Debentures,

are $0.2556 on June 1, 2020, $0.23 for each subsequent quarter ending on or prior to March 1,

2023 and $0.2143 for each semi-annual period ending after March 1, 2023. NEE Capital has also

determined that the projected payment for the NEE Capital Debentures, per $50 applicable

ownership interest of NEE Capital Debentures, at the maturity date is $50.2143 (which includes

the stated principal amount of the NEE Capital Debentures as well as the final projected interest

payment).

CUSIP for the Corporate Units:

65339F 770

ISIN for the Corporate Units:

US65339F7704

CUSIP for the Treasury Units:

65339F 747

ISIN for the Treasury Units:

US65339F7472

CUSIP for the NEE Capital Debentures:

65339K BP4

ISIN for the NEE Capital Debentures:

US65339KBP49

Underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

BofA Securities, Inc.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll free at 1-866-803-9204, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at 1-800-294-1322.

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY
12:30pNEXTERA ENERGY : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163..
PU
08:26aNEXTERA ENERGY : announces sale of equity units
PR
02/18NEXTERA ENERGY : to sell equity units
PR
02/18NEXTERA ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend and continues above-average t..
PR
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Current report filing
PU
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Report
CO
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Dividends
CO
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 520 M
EBIT 2020 6 484 M
Net income 2020 4 274 M
Debt 2020 47 275 M
Yield 2020 1,99%
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 9,49x
EV / Sales2021 9,32x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 263,00  $
Last Close Price 282,04  $
Spread / Highest target 6,37%
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY16.47%137 908
ENEL S.P.A.17.04%93 107
IBERDROLA21.08%77 589
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.04%74 781
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.60%73 239
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.35%72 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group