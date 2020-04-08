NextEra Energy Partners, LP : announces date for release of first-quarter 2020 financial results

Log in
04/08/2020 | 06:36am EDT

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of April 22, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the first-quarter 2020 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on April 22. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-lp-announces-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301037389.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2020
