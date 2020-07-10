Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy Partners, LP : announces date for release of second-quarter 2020 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

JUNO BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report second-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 24, 2020, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of July 24, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the second-quarter 2020 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on July 24. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind and solar projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-lp-announces-date-for-release-of-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301091468.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY
06:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : announces date for release of second-quarter 2020 ..
PR
07/06NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL named among the nation's most trusted electric utilities fo..
AQ
06/17NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01NEXTERA ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/21NEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend
PR
05/21NEXTERA ENERGY : Press Release
CO
05/18Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
05/12NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11NEXTERA ENERGY : announces new location for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders,..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group