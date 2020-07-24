NextEra Energy : Q2 2020 Release 0 07/24/2020 | 07:36am EDT Send by mail :

NextEra Energy, Inc. Media Line: 561-694-4442 July 24, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NextEra Energy reports second-quarter 2020 financial results NextEra Energy delivers strong second-quarter financial and operational results; remains well- positioned to achieve full-year financial expectations

second-quarter financial and operational results; remains well- positioned to achieve full-year financial expectations Florida Power & Light Company continues to deliver affordable and reliable power for customers; announces plans to retire last remaining coal unit

Gulf Power Company's initiatives to enhance customer and shareholder value remain on track

NextEra Energy Resources adds 1,730 megawatts to its backlog and 2020 renewables construction program remains on track JUNO BEACH, Fla. - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today reported 2020 second-quarter net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $1.275 billion, or $2.59 per share, compared to $1.234 billion, or $2.56 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy's 2020 second-quarter earnings were $1.286 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared to $1.133 billion, or $2.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the effects of non-qualifying hedges; NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; gain on disposal of a business; differential membership interests- related; change in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments (OTTI); operating results from the Spain solar projects; and acquisition-related expenses. NextEra Energy's management uses adjusted earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, internally for financial planning, analysis of performance, reporting of results to the board of directors and as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans. NextEra Energy also uses earnings expressed in this fashion when communicating its financial results and earnings outlook to analysts and investors. NextEra Energy's management believes that adjusted earnings provide a more meaningful representation of NextEra Energy's fundamental earnings power. A reconciliation of historical adjusted earnings to net income attributable to NextEra Energy, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in the attachments to this news release. "NextEra Energy's financial performance for the second quarter reflects strong operating performance across all of its businesses, with adjusted earnings per share increasing more than 11% year-over-year," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, all of our businesses continue to perform well and maintain their excellent prospects for growth going forward. Both FPL and Gulf Power continue to focus on delivering an outstanding value proposition of low bills, high reliability, outstanding customer service and clean energy solutions for our customers. FPL advanced its position as a clean energy leader during the quarter, 1 announcing plans to retire its last remaining coal unit and bringing into service the final 300 megawatts of solar being built under the solar base rate adjustment mechanism of our current rate agreement. Gulf Power had a great quarter of execution, further reducing O&M costs, enhancing service reliability and significantly improving employee safety, with no OSHA recordables year-to-date through the end of June. The NextEra Energy Resources team continued to capitalize on the terrific market opportunity for low- cost renewables, adding 1,730 megawatts to our backlog since our first-quarter results call in April. Our continued origination success through the ongoing pandemic is a testament to NextEra Energy Resources' significant competitive advantages, including our best-in-class renewables development skills. We are pleased with the progress we have made at NextEra Energy so far in 2020 and remain focused on delivering on all of our commitments going forward. As a result of the strength and diversity of NextEra Energy's underlying businesses, I will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in 2020, 2021 and 2022, while at the same time maintaining our strong credit ratings and, most importantly, continuing to reliably deliver for our customers. While our expectations always assume normal weather and operating conditions, I have confidence in our ability to meet these expectations, even when accounting for a reasonable range of impacts and outcomes that may result from the COVID-19 pandemic." Florida Power & Light Company FPL, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, reported second- quarter 2020 net income of $749 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $663 million, or $1.37 per share, for the prior-year quarter. FPL's growth over the prior-year comparable quarter was primarily driven by continued investment in the business. FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and full-year capital investments now are expected to be between $6.5 billion and $6.7 billion. Regulatory capital employed increased by more than 10% over the same quarter last year. During the second quarter of 2020, FPL's average number of customers increased by approximately 75,000 from the prior- year comparable quarter. During the quarter, FPL set a new system peak load of more than 24,500 megawatts (MW). In June, FPL announced plans to retire Scherer 4, its last remaining coal unit. Together with its joint- interest owner JEA and subject to certain approvals from the Florida Public Service Commission, FPL intends to retire the 847-MWcoal-fired plant in early 2022. The retirement of Scherer 4 is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for FPL customers and prevent roughly 4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually from this unit. Scherer 4's retirement is the final step of the coal phase-out strategy that FPL launched in 2015 and that will complete the closure of approximately 2,700 MW of coal capacity, including the highest greenhouse gas-emitting power plants in Florida. These transactions, which will make FPL one of the first utilities to eliminate all of the coal from its generation portfolio, demonstrate FPL's continued commitment and position as a clean energy leader. FPL's continued strong execution is a result of the smart capital investments that we have made over the past several decades to enhance our customer value proposition of low bills, high reliability, outstanding customer service and clean energy solutions. All of FPL's major capital projects remain on track and on budget. During the quarter, the final 300 MW of solar being built under the solar base rate adjustment, or SoBRA, mechanism of FPL's base rate settlement agreement were placed in service. The 1,200 MW of cost-effective solar constructed under the SoBRA mechanism are expected to generate significant customer benefits and represent the early stages of FPL's rapid solar expansion and the next phase of its generation modernization efforts. The next six SolarTogether projects, totaling approximately 450 MW, remain on track to be placed in service later this year. The final 600 MW of the roughly 1,500-MW community solar program are expected to be placed in service next year. Beyond solar, construction on the highly efficient, approximately 1,200-MW Dania Beach Clean Energy Center remains on schedule and on budget as it continues to advance toward its projected commercial operation date in 2022. Additionally, the 409-MW Manatee Energy Storage Center, which will be one of the world's largest battery 2 storage plants, is on track and on budget to be complete next year. As previously announced, NextEra Energy believes that FPL and Gulf Power operating as a single, larger Florida utility company will create both operational and financial benefits for customers. As a result, in May, FPL and Gulf Power filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for approval of an internal reorganization whereby Gulf Power would merge into FPL. Subject to FERC approval, the companies will merge in January 2021. However, during 2021 Gulf Power will continue as a separate operating division, serving its existing customers under separate retail rates. The companies continue to expect to file a combined rate case in the first quarter of 2021 for new rates to be effective in January 2022. Gulf Power Company Gulf Power, a rate-regulated electric utility that serves approximately 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida, reported second-quarter 2020 net income of $55 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $45 million, or $0.09 per share, for the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, Gulf Power's second-quarter 2020 earnings were $55 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $58 million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Gulf Power's second-quarter results include the impact of approximately $5 million in after-taxCOVID-19-related expenses, primarily reflecting expected incremental bad debt expense as a result of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the Florida Public Service Commission approved Gulf Power's request to record costs attributable to COVID-19, including bad debt expense, as a regulatory asset on its balance sheet. As a result, the costs recorded during the second quarter are expected to be reversed during the third quarter as the regulatory asset is recorded. Gulf Power's capital expenditures were roughly $170 million for the second quarter of 2020, as it continues to execute on smart capital investments for the benefit of customers. Full-year capital investments now are expected to be between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. As a result of these ongoing investments, regulatory capital employed increased by approximately 23% year-over-year. All of Gulf Power's major smart capital investments, including the North Florida Resiliency Connection and the Plant Crist coal-to-natural gas conversion, continue to progress well. NextEra Energy Resources NextEra Energy Resources, the competitive clean energy business of NextEra Energy, reported a second-quarter 2020 contribution to net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $481 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to $672 million, or $1.39 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the second quarter of 2020 were $531 million, or $1.08 per share, compared to $459 million, or $0.95 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. NextEra Energy Resources had another excellent period of origination during the second quarter, adding 1,730 MW to its backlog. Since the first-quarter financial results call in April, NextEra Energy Resources added 708 MW of wind, 844 MW of solar and 178 MW of battery storage to its renewables backlog. In addition, NextEra Energy Resources executed a build-own-transfer agreement for a 200-MW solar project, which is not included in the backlog additions. NextEra Energy Resources' current backlog now totals approximately 14,400 MW and is the largest the company has ever had in its roughly 20-year development history. NextEra Energy Resources' planned 2020 renewables construction projects remain on track to achieve their in-service dates this year. Corporate and Other In the second quarter of 2020 on a GAAP basis, Corporate and Other earnings increased $0.28 per share, compared to the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, Corporate and Other earnings for the second quarter of 2020 declined $0.01 per share, compared to the prior-year quarter. 3 Outlook NextEra Energy's financial expectations remain unchanged. NextEra Energy continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate to be in a range of 6% to 8% through 2021, off the 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Florida acquisitions. For 2020, NextEra Energy continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.70 to $9.20. For 2022, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off 2021 adjusted earnings per share, translating to a range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share. From 2018 to 2022, NextEra Energy continues to expect that operating cash flow will grow roughly in line with its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate range. NextEra Energy's adjusted earnings expectations exclude the cumulative effect of adopting new accounting standards; the effects of non-qualifying hedges and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI, none of which can be determined at this time. Adjusted earnings expectations also exclude the effects of NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; gains on disposal of a business; differential membership interests-related; and acquisition-related expenses. In addition, adjusted earnings expectations assume, among other things, normal weather and operating conditions; supportive commodity markets; current forward curves; public policy support for wind and solar development and construction; market demand and transmission expansion to support wind and solar development; market demand for pipeline capacity; access to capital at reasonable cost and terms; no divestitures other than to NextEra Energy Partners, LP or acquisitions; no adverse litigation decisions; and no changes to governmental tax policy or incentives. Please see the accompanying cautionary statements for a list of the risk factors that may affect future results. As previously announced, NextEra Energy's second-quarter 2020 financial results conference call is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET today. Also discussed during the call will be the second-quarter 2020 financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP). The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The news release and slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/ FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET today. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above. This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information. NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves approximately 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com. ### 4 Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead represent the current expectations of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NextEra Energy) and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) regarding future operating results and other future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of NextEra Energy's and FPL's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements concerning adjusted earnings per share expectations and future operating performance, statements concerning future dividends, and results of acquisitions. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "will," "may result," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek," "potential," "projection," "forecast," "predict," "goals," "target," "outlook," "should," "would" or similar words or expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. The future results of NextEra Energy and FPL and their business and financial condition are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or may require them to limit or eliminate certain operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this news release and the following: effects of extensive regulation of NextEra Energy's and FPL's business operations; inability of NextEra Energy and FPL to recover in a timely manner any significant amount of costs, a return on certain assets or a reasonable return on invested capital through base rates, cost recovery clauses, other regulatory mechanisms or otherwise; impact of political, regulatory and economic factors on regulatory decisions important to NextEra Energy and FPL; disallowance of cost recovery by FPL based on a finding of imprudent use of derivative instruments; effect of any reductions or modifications to, or elimination of, governmental incentives or policies that support utility scale renewable energy projects of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and its affiliated entities (NextEra Energy Resources) or the imposition of additional tax laws, policies or assessments on renewable energy; impact of new or revised laws, regulations, interpretations or ballot or regulatory initiatives on NextEra Energy and FPL; capital expenditures, increased operating costs and various liabilities attributable to environmental laws, regulations and other standards applicable to NextEra Energy and FPL; effects on NextEra Energy and FPL of federal or state laws or regulations mandating new or additional limits on the production of greenhouse gas emissions; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to significant and increasing compliance costs and substantial monetary penalties and other sanctions as a result of extensive federal regulation of their operations and businesses; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of changes in tax laws, guidance or policies as well as in judgments and estimates used to determine tax-related asset and liability amounts; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of adverse results of litigation; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of failure to proceed with projects under development or inability to complete the construction of (or capital improvements to) electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities or other facilities on schedule or within budget; impact on development and operating activities of NextEra Energy and FPL resulting from risks related to project siting, financing, construction, permitting, governmental approvals and the negotiation of project development agreements; risks involved in the operation and maintenance of electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities, retail gas distribution system in Florida and other facilities; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of a lack of growth or slower growth in the number of customers or in customer usage; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of severe weather and other weather conditions; threats of terrorism and catastrophic events that could result from terrorism, cyberattacks or other attempts to disrupt NextEra Energy's and FPL's business or the businesses of third parties; inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage for protection of NextEra Energy and FPL against significant losses and risk that insurance coverage does not provide protection against all significant losses; a prolonged period of low gas and oil prices could impact NextEra Energy Resources' gas infrastructure business and cause NextEra Energy Resources to delay or cancel certain gas infrastructure projects and could result in certain projects becoming impaired; risk to NextEra Energy Resources of increased operating costs resulting from unfavorable supply costs necessary to provide NextEra Energy Resources' full energy and capacity requirement services; inability or failure by NextEra Energy Resources to manage properly or hedge effectively the commodity risk within its portfolio; effect of reductions in the liquidity of energy markets on NextEra Energy's ability to manage operational risks; effectiveness of NextEra Energy's and FPL's risk management tools associated with their hedging and trading procedures to protect against significant losses, including the effect of unforeseen price variances from historical behavior; impact of unavailability or disruption of power transmission or commodity transportation facilities on sale and delivery of power or natural gas by NextEra Energy, including FPL; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to credit and performance risk from customers, hedging counterparties and vendors; failure of NextEra Energy or FPL counterparties to perform under derivative contracts or of requirement for NextEra Energy or FPL to post margin cash collateral under derivative contracts; failure or breach of NextEra Energy's or FPL's information technology systems; risks to NextEra Energy and FPL's retail businesses from compromise of sensitive customer data; losses from volatility in the market values of derivative instruments and limited liquidity in OTC markets; impact of negative publicity; inability of NextEra Energy and FPL to maintain, negotiate or renegotiate acceptable franchise agreements with municipalities and counties in Florida; occurrence of work strikes or stoppages and increasing personnel costs; NextEra Energy's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the effect of increased competition for acquisitions; environmental, health and financial risks associated with NextEra Energy Resources' and FPL's ownership and operation of nuclear generation facilities; liability of NextEra Energy and FPL for significant retrospective assessments and/or retrospective insurance premiums in the event of an incident at certain nuclear generation facilities; increased operating and capital expenditures and/or reduced revenues at nuclear generation facilities of NextEra Energy or FPL resulting from orders or new regulations of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; inability to operate any of NextEra Energy Resources' or FPL's owned nuclear generation units through the end of their respective operating licenses or through expected shutdown; effect of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets or actions by third parties in connection with project-specific or other financing arrangements on NextEra Energy's and FPL's ability to fund their liquidity and capital needs and meet their growth objectives; inability of NextEra Energy, FPL and NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. to maintain their current credit ratings; impairment of NextEra Energy's and FPL's liquidity from inability of credit providers to fund their credit 5 commitments or to maintain their current credit ratings; poor market performance and other economic factors that could affect NextEra Energy's defined benefit pension plan's funded status; poor market performance and other risks to the asset values of NextEra Energy's and FPL's nuclear decommissioning funds; changes in market value and other risks to certain of NextEra Energy's investments; effect of inability of NextEra Energy subsidiaries to pay upstream dividends or repay funds to NextEra Energy or of NextEra Energy's performance under guarantees of subsidiary obligations on NextEra Energy's ability to meet its financial obligations and to pay dividends on its common stock; the fact that the amount and timing of dividends payable on NextEra Energy's common stock, as well as the dividend policy approved by NextEra Energy's board of directors from time to time, and changes to that policy, are within the sole discretion of NextEra Energy's board of directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are less than might be expected by shareholders; NEP's inability to access sources of capital on commercially reasonable terms could have an effect on its ability to consummate future acquisitions and on the value of NextEra Energy's limited partner interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP; effects of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets on the market price of NextEra Energy's common stock; and the ultimate severity and duration of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on NextEra Energy's or FPL's businesses. NextEra Energy and FPL discuss these and other risks and uncertainties in their annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other SEC filings, and this news release should be read in conjunction with such SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and NextEra Energy and FPL undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 6 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Preliminary Corporate Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 FPL Gulf NEER and NextEra Power Other(a) Energy Operating Revenues $ 2,825 $ 333 $ 1,077 $ (31) $ 4,204 Operating Expenses (Income) Fuel, purchased power and interchange 511 99 151 (30) 731 Other operations and maintenance 361 63 442 38 904 Depreciation and amortization 550 71 345 15 981 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - - (18) 1 (17) Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 338 26 55 - 419 Total operating expenses - net 1,760 259 975 24 3,018 Operating Income (Loss) 1,065 74 102 (55) 1,186 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (151) (11) (130) (28) (320) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - - 154 - 154 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 14 5 1 - 20 Interest income 1 - 8 2 11 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - - 2 - 2 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning - - 218 - 218 funds - net Other net periodic benefit income - - - 47 47 Other - net - 2 (12) 6 (4) Total other income (deductions) - net (136) (4) 241 27 128 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 929 70 343 (28) 1,314 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 180 15 8 (18) 185 Net Income (Loss) 749 55 335 (10) 1,129 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - - 146 - 146 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 749 $ 55 $ 481 $ (10) $ 1,275 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 749 $ 55 $ 481 $ (10) $ 1,275 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 219 (53) 166 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning - - (219) - (219) funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related - - 28 - 28 NEP investment gains - net - - 48 - 48 Gain on disposal of a business - - (16) - (16) Less related income tax expense (benefit) - - (10) 14 4 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 749 $ 55 $ 531 $ (49) $ 1,286 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution)(c) $ 1.52 $ 0.11 $ 0.97 $ (0.01) $ 2.59 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 0.45 (0.11) 0.34 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning - - (0.44) - (0.44) funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related - - 0.06 - 0.06 NEP investment gains - net - - 0.10 - 0.10 Gain on disposal of a business - - (0.03) - (0.03) Less related income tax expense (benefit) - - (0.03) 0.02 (0.01) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 1.52 $ 0.11 $ 1.08 $ (0.10) $ 2.61 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 492 ------------ Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ 166 $ 0.35 $ (39) $ (0.09) $ 127 $ 0.26 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's $ (157) $ (0.32) $ - $ - $ (157) $ (0.32) nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related $ 21 $ 0.04 $ - $ - $ 21 $ 0.04 NEP investment gains - net $ 36 $ 0.07 $ - $ - $ 36 $ 0.07 Gain on disposal of a business $ (16) $ (0.03) $ - $ - $ (16) $ (0.03) (c) Adjusted for the impact of dilutive securities at NEP. 7 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Preliminary Corporate Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 FPL Gulf NEER(a) and NextEra Power Other(a)(b) Energy Operating Revenues $ 3,158 $ 366 $ 1,465 $ (19) $ 4,970 Operating Expenses (Income) Fuel, purchased power and interchange 806 137 155 (24) 1,074 Other operations and maintenance 387 61 407 45 900 Depreciation and amortization 776 56 334 15 1,181 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net (1) - (354) 1 (354) Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 336 44 55 (13) 422 Total operating expenses - net 2,304 298 597 24 3,223 Operating Income (Loss) 854 68 868 (43) 1,747 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (152) (14) (240) (195) (601) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - - (6) - (6) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 10 - 2 - 12 Interest income 1 - 9 3 13 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - - 8 - 8 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - 39 - 39 decommissioning funds - net Other net periodic benefit income - - - 35 35 Other - net 1 1 13 1 16 Total other income (deductions) - net (140) (13) (175) (156) (484) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 714 55 693 (199) 1,263 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 51 10 116 (53) 124 Net Income (Loss) 663 45 577 (146) 1,139 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - - 95 - 95 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 663 $ 45 $ 672 $ (146) $ 1,234 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 663 $ 45 $ 672 $ (146) $ 1,234 Adjustments - pretax:(c) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 33 129 162 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - (43) - (43) decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related - - 30 - 30 NEP investment gains - net - - (289) - (289) Operating income of Spain solar projects - - (7) - (7) Acquisition-related - 18 1 2 21 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (5) 62 (32) 25 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 663 $ 58 $ 459 $ (47) $ 1,133 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 1.37 $ 0.09 $ 1.39 $ (0.29) $ 2.56 Adjustments - pretax:(c) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 0.07 0.27 0.34 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - (0.09) - (0.09) decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related - - 0.06 - 0.06 NEP investment gains - net - - (0.60) - (0.60) Operating income of Spain solar projects - - (0.01) - (0.01) Acquisition-related - 0.04 - 0.01 0.05 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (0.01) 0.13 (0.08) 0.04 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 1.37 $ 0.12 $ 0.95 $ (0.09) $ 2.35 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 483 ------------ During the fourth quarter of 2019, NEET, which was previously reported in Corporate and Other, was moved to the NEER segment. Amounts for NEER and Corporate and Other were adjusted to reflect the segment change. Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (c) After tax impact by segment is as follows: Gulf Power NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ - $ - $ 20 $ 0.05 $ 97 $ 0.19 $ 117 $ 0.24 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in $ - $ - $ (31) $ (0.07) $ - $ - $ (31) $ (0.07) NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests - related $ - $ - $ 22 $ 0.05 $ - $ - $ 22 $ 0.05 NEP investment gains - net $ - $ - $ (218) $ (0.45) $ - $ - $ (218) $ (0.45) Operating income of Spain solar projects $ - $ - $ (7) $ (0.02) $ - $ - $ (7) $ (0.02) Acquisition-related $ 13 $ 0.03 $ 1 $ - $ 2 $ 0.01 $ 16 $ 0.04 8 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Preliminary Corporate Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 FPL Gulf NEER and NextEra Power Other(a) Energy Operating Revenues $ 5,365 $ 660 $ 2,849 $ (57) $ 8,817 Operating Expenses (Income) Fuel, purchased power and interchange 1,096 210 306 (60) 1,552 Other operations and maintenance 677 127 850 80 1,734 Depreciation and amortization 952 139 705 33 1,829 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net - - (293) 3 (290) Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 660 51 113 1 825 Total operating expenses - net 3,385 527 1,681 57 5,650 Operating Income (Loss) 1,980 133 1,168 (114) 3,167 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (304) (26) (474) (826) (1,630) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - - (236) - (236) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 30 10 2 - 42 Interest income 1 2 16 4 23 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - - 26 - 26 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning - - (110) - (110) funds - net Other net periodic benefit income - - - 99 99 Other - net 1 - - 3 4 Total other income (deductions) - net (272) (14) (776) (720) (1,782) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,708 119 392 (834) 1,385 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 317 25 (148) (245) (51) Net Income (Loss) 1,391 94 540 (589) 1,436 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - - 259 - 259 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,391 $ 94 $ 799 $ (589) $ 1,695 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,391 $ 94 $ 799 $ (589) $ 1,695 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 471 669 1,140 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning - - 102 - 102 funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests-related - - 62 - 62 NEP investment gains - net - - 96 - 96 Gain on disposal of a business - - (272) - (272) Less related income tax expense (benefit) - - (198) (169) (367) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 1,391 $ 94 $ 1,060 $ (89) $ 2,456 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 2.83 $ 0.19 $ 1.62 $ (1.19) $ 3.45 Adjustments - pretax:(b) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 0.96 1.36 2.32 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning 0.20 - 0.20 funds and OTTI - net - - Differential membership interests-related - - 0.13 - 0.13 NEP investment gains - net - - 0.20 - 0.20 Gain on disposal of a business - - (0.55) - (0.55) Less related income tax expense (benefit) - - (0.40) (0.36) (0.76) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 2.83 $ 0.19 $ 2.16 $ (0.19) $ 4.99 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 492 ------------ Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (b) After tax impact by segment is as follows: NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ 346 $ 0.71 $ 500 $ 1.00 $ 846 $ 1.71 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held $ 72 $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ 72 $ 0.15 in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests-related $ 46 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 46 $ 0.09 NEP investment gains - net $ 72 $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ 72 $ 0.15 Gain on disposal of a business $ (274) $ (0.56) $ - $ - $ (274) $ (0.56) Operating income of Spain solar projects $ (1) $ - $ - $ - $ (1) $ - 9 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Preliminary Corporate and NextEra Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 FPL Gulf Power NEER(a) Other(a)(b) Energy Operating Revenues $ 5,776 $ 694 $ 2,626 $ (52) $ 9,044 Operating Expenses (Income) Fuel, purchased power and interchange 1,535 260 304 (58) 2,041 Other operations and maintenance 727 130 769 89 1,715 Depreciation and amortization 1,152 106 665 29 1,952 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net (3) - (381) 4 (380) Taxes other than income taxes and other - net 653 73 105 3 834 Total operating expenses - net 4,064 569 1,462 67 6,162 Operating Income (Loss) 1,712 125 1,164 (119) 2,882 Other Income (Deductions) Interest expense (291) (27) (476) (521) (1,315) Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - - 10 - 10 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 35 - 2 - 37 Interest income 2 1 18 4 25 Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net - - 31 - 31 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - 156 - 156 decommissioning funds - net Other net periodic benefit income - - - 86 86 Other - net - (1) 25 7 31 Total other income (deductions) - net (254) (27) (234) (424) (939) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1,458 98 930 (543) 1,943 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 207 17 106 (132) 198 Net Income (Loss) 1,251 81 824 (411) 1,745 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - - 169 - 169 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,251 $ 81 $ 993 $ (411) $ 1,914 Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss): Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1,251 $ 81 $ 993 $ (411) $ 1,914 Adjustments - pretax:(c) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 256 387 643 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - (163) - (163) decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests-related - - 60 - 60 NEP investment gains - net - - (240) - (240) Operating income of Spain solar projects - - (8) - (8) Acquisition-related - 18 1 18 37 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (4) 28 (74) (50) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 1,251 $ 95 $ 927 $ (80) $ 2,193 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution) $ 2.59 $ 0.17 $ 2.06 $ (0.85) $ 3.97 Adjustments - pretax:(c) Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges - - 0.53 0.80 1.33 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear - - (0.34) - (0.34) decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests-related - - 0.12 - 0.12 NEP investment gains - net - - (0.50) - (0.50) Operating income of Spain solar projects - - (0.02) - (0.02) Acquisition-related - 0.04 - 0.04 0.08 Less related income tax expense (benefit) - (0.01) 0.07 (0.15) (0.09) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 2.59 $ 0.20 $ 1.92 $ (0.16) $ 4.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 482 ------------ During the fourth quarter of 2019, NEET, which was previously reported in Corporate and Other, was moved to the NEER segment. Amounts for NEER and Corporate and Other were adjusted to reflect the segment change. Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resource's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. (c) After tax impact by segment is as follows: Gulf Power NEER Corporate and Other NextEra Energy Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Earnings EPS Earnings EPS EPS EPS Earnings EPS Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges $ - $ - $ 195 $ 0.41 $ 288 $ 0.60 $ 483 $ 1.01 Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in $ - $ - $ (116) $ (0.24) $ - $ - $ (116) $ (0.24) NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net Differential membership interests-related $ - $ - $ 44 $ 0.09 $ - $ - $ 44 $ 0.09 NEP investment gains - net $ - $ - $ (182) $ (0.38) $ - $ - $ (182) $ (0.38) Operating income of Spain solar projects $ - $ - $ (8) $ (0.02) $ - $ - $ (8) $ (0.02) Acquisition-related $ 14 $ 0.03 $ 1 $ - $ 43 $ 0.09 $ 58 $ 0.12 10 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions) Preliminary (unaudited) Corporate NextEra and June 30, 2020 FPL Gulf Power NEER Other(a) Energy Property, Plant and Equipment Electric plant in service and other property $ 56,210 $ 5,673 $ 37,844 $ 228 $ 99,955 Nuclear fuel 1,180 - 510 - 1,690 Construction work in progress 3,513 745 6,291 4 10,553 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (14,007) (1,464) (10,239) (162) (25,872) Total property, plant and equipment - net 46,896 4,954 34,406 70 86,326 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 67 11 555 376 1,009 Customer receivables, net of allowances 1,183 159 1,049 - 2,391 Other receivables 341 22 359 (246) 476 Materials, supplies and fossil fuel inventory 763 145 459 - 1,367 Regulatory assets 284 137 1 (9) 413 Derivatives 2 - 699 7 708 Other 157 65 1,028 (33) 1,217 Total current assets 2,797 539 4,150 95 7,581 Other Assets Special use funds 4,690 - 2,110 - 6,800 Investment in equity method investees - - 6,956 1 6,957 Prepaid benefit costs 1,515 - 2 (17) 1,500 Regulatory assets 2,488 411 113 241 3,253 Derivatives - - 1,762 - 1,762 Goodwill 300 - 1,215 2,698 4,213 Other 644 241 2,483 201 3,569 Total other assets 9,637 652 14,641 3,124 28,054 Total Assets $ 59,330 $ 6,145 $ 53,197 $ 3,289 $ 121,961 Capitalization Common stock $ 1,373 $ 678 $ - $ (2,046) $ 5 Additional paid-in capital 12,752 1,714 12,672 (15,418) 11,720 Retained earnings 10,564 119 19,941 (5,113) 25,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (1) (50) (112) (163) Total common shareholders' equity 24,689 2,510 32,563 (22,689) 37,073 Noncontrolling interests - - 4,501 - 4,501 Total equity 24,689 2,510 37,064 (22,689) 41,574 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 291 - 291 Long-term debt 14,340 1,560 4,309 22,458 42,667 Total capitalization 39,029 4,070 41,664 (231) 84,532 Current Liabilities Commercial paper 89 12 - - 101 Other short-term debt - 200 58 450 708 Current portion of long-term debt 79 - 289 2,700 3,068 Accounts payable 799 119 3,249 (70) 4,097 Customer deposits 455 36 6 - 497 Accrued interest and taxes 556 34 180 115 885 Derivatives 11 - 310 16 337 Accrued construction-related expenditures 348 17 641 - 1,006 Regulatory liabilities 253 11 1 11 276 Other 348 147 640 255 1,390 Total current liabilities 2,938 576 5,374 3,477 12,365 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits Asset retirement obligations 2,316 99 1,097 - 3,512 Deferred income taxes 5,583 641 3,115 (1,269) 8,070 Regulatory liabilities 9,064 561 131 - 9,756 Derivatives - - 619 1,096 1,715 Other 400 198 1,197 216 2,011 Total other liabilities and deferred credits 17,363 1,499 6,159 43 25,064 Commitments and Contingencies Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 59,330 $ 6,145 $ 53,197 $ 3,289 $ 121,961 ------------ Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. 11 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Preliminary (millions) (unaudited) Corporate December 31, 2019 FPL Gulf NEER and NextEra Power Other(a) Energy Property, Plant and Equipment Electric plant in service and other property $ 54,523 $ 5,628 $ 35,746 $ 196 $ 96,093 Nuclear fuel 1,153 - 602 - 1,755 Construction work in progress 3,351 765 5,151 63 9,330 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (13,953) (1,630) (9,457) (128) (25,168) Total property, plant and equipment - net 45,074 4,763 32,042 131 82,010 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 77 6 352 165 600 Customer receivables, net of allowances 1,024 143 1,113 2 2,282 Other receivables 333 7 404 (219) 525 Materials, supplies and fossil fuel inventory 722 127 479 - 1,328 Regulatory assets 227 117 1 (10) 335 Derivatives 3 - 740 19 762 Other 133 45 1,398 - 1,576 Total current assets 2,519 445 4,487 (43) 7,408 Other Assets Special use funds 4,771 - 2,183 - 6,954 Investment in equity method investees - - 7,453 - 7,453 Prepaid benefit costs 1,477 - 2 (42) 1,437 Regulatory assets 2,549 418 104 216 3,287 Derivatives - - 1,613 11 1,624 Goodwill 300 - 1,217 2,687 4,204 Other 498 229 2,415 172 3,314 Total other assets 9,595 647 14,987 3,044 28,273 Total Assets $ 57,188 $ 5,855 $ 51,516 $ 3,132 $ 117,691 Capitalization Common stock $ 1,373 $ 678 $ - $ (2,046) $ 5 Additional paid-in capital 10,851 1,013 11,991 (11,885) 11,970 Retained earnings 9,174 26 19,154 (3,155) 25,199 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (1) (51) (117) (169) Total common shareholders' equity 21,398 1,716 31,094 (17,203) 37,005 Noncontrolling interests - - 4,355 - 4,355 Total equity 21,398 1,716 35,449 (17,203) 41,360 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 487 - 487 Long-term debt 14,131 1,510 4,407 17,495 37,543 Total capitalization 35,529 3,226 40,343 292 79,390 Current Liabilities Commercial paper 1,482 192 - 842 2,516 Other short-term debt - 200 - 200 400 Current portion of long-term debt 30 175 215 1,704 2,124 Accounts payable 768 301 2,652 (90) 3,631 Customer deposits 459 34 6 - 499 Accrued interest and taxes 266 29 178 85 558 Derivatives 12 1 326 5 344 Accrued construction-related expenditures 426 25 701 - 1,152 Regulatory liabilities 284 25 - 11 320 Other 498 140 1,494 177 2,309 Total current liabilities 4,225 1,122 5,572 2,934 13,853 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits Asset retirement obligations 2,268 117 1,072 - 3,457 Deferred income taxes 5,415 626 3,061 (741) 8,361 Regulatory liabilities 9,296 527 129 (16) 9,936 Derivatives 1 - 435 427 863 Other 454 237 904 236 1,831 Total other liabilities and deferred credits 17,434 1,507 5,601 (94) 24,448 Commitments and Contingencies Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 57,188 $ 5,855 $ 51,516 $ 3,132 $ 117,691 ------------ Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. 12 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (millions) (unaudited) Preliminary Corporate Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 FPL Gulf NEER and NextEra Power Other(a) Energy Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,391 $ 94 $ 540 $ (589) $ 1,436 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 952 139 705 33 1,829 Nuclear fuel and other amortization 80 1 33 11 125 Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net - - 23 707 730 Foreign currency transaction gains - - - (22) (22) Deferred income taxes 311 37 (34) (447) (133) Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees (135) (36) - - (171) Equity in losses (earnings) of equity method investees - - 236 - 236 Distributions of earnings from equity method investees - - 209 - 209 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net - - (319) 3 (316) Other - net 39 (20) 166 22 207 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Current assets (202) (31) 9 18 (206) Noncurrent assets (59) 26 (106) (14) (153) Current liabilities 158 (55) (193) 116 26 Noncurrent liabilities (38) (4) 32 5 (5) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,497 151 1,301 (157) 3,792 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures of FPL (3,098) - - - (3,098) Acquisition and capital expenditures of Gulf Power - (508) - - (508) Independent power and other investments of NEER - - (2,532) - (2,532) Nuclear fuel purchases (111) - (20) - (131) Other capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments - - - (9) (9) Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER - - 151 - 151 Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other investments 1,409 - 533 165 2,107 Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments (1,448) - (553) (214) (2,215) Other - net (25) 1 49 25 50 Net cash used in investing activities (3,273) (507) (2,372) (33) (6,185) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuances of long-term debt, including premiums and discounts 1,557 51 116 6,746 8,470 Retirements of long-term debt (1,291) (176) (128) (737) (2,332) Net change in commercial paper (1,393) (180) - (842) (2,415) Proceeds from other short-term debt - - 58 2,100 2,158 Repayments of other short-term debt - - - (1,850) (1,850) Payments from related parties under a cash sweep and credit support - - 46 - 46 agreement - net Issuances of common stock/equity units - net - - - (51) (51) Dividends on common stock - - - (1,371) (1,371) Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net 1,900 700 685 (3,285) - Other - net (24) (1) 375 (282) 68 Net cash provided by financing activities 749 394 1,152 428 2,723 Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and - - (2) - (2) restricted cash Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (27) 38 79 238 328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 195 69 679 165 1,108 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 168 $ 107 $ 758 $ 403 $ 1,436 ------------ Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. 13 NextEra Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (millions) (unaudited) Preliminary Gulf Corporate NextEra Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 FPL NEER(a) and Power Other(a)(b) Energy Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 1,251 $ 81 $ 824 $ (411) $ 1,745 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,152 106 665 29 1,952 Nuclear fuel and other amortization 85 29 49 9 172 Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net - - (37) 21 (16) Foreign currency transaction gains - - - 12 12 Deferred income taxes 70 13 229 (210) 102 Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees (72) (31) - - (103) Equity in losses (earnings) of equity method investees - - (10) - (10) Distributions of earnings from equity method investees - - 233 - 233 Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net (3) - (412) 4 (411) Other - net 28 (15) (175) 51 (111) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Current assets (259) (53) 164 25 (123) Noncurrent assets (37) (29) (67) (24) (157) Current liabilities 249 (62) (479) 272 (20) Noncurrent liabilities (8) 15 4 5 16 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,456 54 988 (217) 3,281 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures of FPL (2,302) - - - (2,302) Acquisition and capital expenditures of Gulf Power - (248) - (4,456) (4,704) Independent power and other investments of NEER - - (2,560) - (2,560) Nuclear fuel purchases (93) - (76) - (169) Other capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments - - - (165) (165) Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER - - 1,034 - 1,034 Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other 1,276 - 669 114 2,059 Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments (1,333) - (623) (149) (2,105) Other - net 5 - (70) 86 21 Net cash used in investing activities (2,447) (248) (1,626) (4,570) (8,891) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Issuances of long-term debt, including premiums and discounts 1,698 105 14 5,732 7,549 Retirements of long-term debt (49) (105) (1,207) (515) (1,876) Net change in commercial paper (481) 100 - 2,013 1,632 Repayments of other short-term debt - - - (4,600) (4,600) Payments from related parties under a cash sweep and credit support - - 671 - 671 agreement - net Issuances of common stock/equity units - net - - - 26 26 Dividends on common stock - - - (1,197) (1,197) Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net (1,150) 109 1,743 (702) - Other - net (21) - (44) (88) (153) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3) 209 1,177 669 2,052 Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted - - 8 - 8 cash Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6 15 547 (4,118) (3,550) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 254 - 344 4,655 5,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 260 $ 15 $ 891 $ 537 $ 1,703 ------------ During the fourth quarter of 2019, NEET, which was previously reported in Corporate and Other, was moved to the NEER segment. Amounts for NEER and Corporate and Other were adjusted to reflect the segment change. Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate and Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate and Other. 14 NextEra Energy, Inc. Earnings Per Share Contributions (assuming dilution) (unaudited) Preliminary First Second Year-To- Quarter Quarter Date 2019 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 1.41 $ 2.56 $ 3.97 FPL - 2019 Earnings Per Share $ 1.22 $ 1.37 $ 2.59 New investment growth 0.12 0.10 0.22 Allowance for funds used during construction (0.02) 0.01 (0.01) Other and share dilution (0.01) 0.04 0.03 FPL - 2020 Earnings Per Share $ 1.31 $ 1.52 $ 2.83 Gulf Power - 2019 Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.17 Acquisition-related - 0.03 0.03 Operations and maintenance reductions 0.01 0.01 0.02 Allowance for funds used during construction 0.01 0.01 0.02 COVID-19-related - (0.01) (0.01) Weather - (0.01) (0.01) Other (0.02) (0.01) (0.03) Gulf Power - 2020 Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.19 NEER - 2019 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 0.67 $ 1.39 $ 2.06 New investments 0.08 0.08 0.16 Existing generation assets 0.09 0.05 0.14 Gas infrastructure 0.02 - 0.02 NextEra Energy Transmission 0.04 0.03 0.08 Customer supply and proprietary power & gas trading (0.02) (0.04) (0.06) Asset sales/abandonment (0.02) - (0.02) Non-qualifying hedges impact (0.02) (0.30) (0.30) NEP investment gains - net 0.01 (0.52) (0.53) Gains on disposal of a business/assets 0.52 0.03 0.56 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and (0.64) 0.25 (0.39) OTTI - net Interest and corporate general and administrative expenses (0.06) 0.01 (0.06) Other, including other investment income, income taxes and share dilution (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) NEER - 2020 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.62 Corporate and Other - 2019 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.56) $ (0.29) $ (0.85) Non-qualifying hedges impact (0.69) 0.28 (0.40) Acquisition-related 0.09 0.01 0.09 Other, primarily interest expense and share dilution (0.02) (0.01) (0.03) Corporate and Other - 2020 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (1.18) $ (0.01) $ (1.19) 2020 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. $ 0.86 $ 2.59 $ 3.45 Corporate and Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. 