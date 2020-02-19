Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy : Securities Registration (section 12(b))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:32pm EST

FORM 8-A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

nextera energy, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Florida

700 Universe Boulevard

59-2449419

(State of incorporation)

Juno Beach, Florida 33408

(I.R.S. Employer

(561) 694-4000

Identification No.)

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip

code, and phone number)

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which

to be so registered

each class is to be registered

5.279% Corporate Units

New York Stock Exchange

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. x

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ¨

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. o

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file numbers to which this form relates: 333-226056,333-226056-01 and 333-

226056-02.

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

The Commission is respectfully requested to send copies of all notices, orders and communications to:

Charles E. Sieving, Esq.

James E. Morgan, III, Esq.

Thomas P. Giblin, Jr., Esq.

Executive Vice President and

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

General Counsel

200 South Biscayne, Suite 4700

101 Park Avenue

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Miami, Florida 33131

New York, New York 10178

700 Universe Boulevard

(305) 577-7000

(212) 309-6000

Juno Beach, Florida 33408

(561) 694-4000

InFOrMatIOn reQUIreD In regIStratIOn StateMent

Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.

The class of securities to be registered hereby is Corporate Units ("Corporate Units") of NextEra Energy, Inc., a Florida corporation (the "Company"), each consisting of (i) a purchase contract to be issued by the Company that will obligate holders of such Corporate Units to purchase the Company's common stock, $.01 par value, by no later than March 1, 2023, and (ii) initially a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a Series K Debenture due March 1, 2025 (the "Debentures") to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000 by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a Florida corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("NEE Capital"), which Debentures are absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

For a description of the Corporate Units, reference is made to (i) the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 19, 2020 and accompanying Prospectus dated July 2, 2018, and (ii) Registration Statement Nos. 333-226056,333-226056-01 and 333-226056-02 ("File No. 333-226056") on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 2, 2018, by the Company, NEE Capital and Florida Power & Light Company, which description is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2. Exhibits.

Exhibit Description

  1. Form of Purchase Contract Agreement (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4(bl) to Form S-3, File No. 333-226056).
  2. Form of Pledge Agreement (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4(bm) to Form S-3, File No. 333-226056).
  3. Form of Remarketing Agreement (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 1(h) to Form S-3, File No. 333-226056).
  4. Form of Certificate of Corporate Units (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit A to Exhibit 4(bl) to Form S-3, File No. 333- 226056).
  5. Indenture (For Unsecured Debt Securities), dated as of June 1, 1999, between NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee, relating to NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.'s Unsecured Debt Securities (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4(a) to Form 8-K dated July 16, 1999, File No. 1-8841).
  6. First Supplemental Indenture to Indenture (For Unsecured Debt Securities) dated as of June 1, 1999, dated as of September 21, 2012, between NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4(e) to Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2012, File No. 1-8841).
  7. Form of Officer's Certificate relating to NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.'s Senior Debt Securities, including form of Senior Debt Securities, issued as a component of Corporate Units (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4(ag) to Form S-3, File No. 333- 226056).
  8. Guarantee Agreement, dated as of June 1, 1999, between NextEra Energy, Inc. (as Guarantor) and The Bank of New York Mellon (as Guarantee Trustee) (filed as Exhibit 4(b) to Form 8-K dated July 16, 1999, File No. 1-8841).

SIgnatUre

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

Dated: February 19, 2020

nextera energy, Inc.

By:

/s/ W. Scott Seeley

Name:

W. Scott Seeley

Title:

Vice President, Compliance &

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY
06:32pNEXTERA ENERGY : Securities Registration (section 12(b))
PU
12:30pNEXTERA ENERGY : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163..
PU
08:26aNEXTERA ENERGY : announces sale of equity units
PR
02/18NEXTERA ENERGY : to sell equity units
PR
02/18NEXTERA ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend and continues above-average t..
PR
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Current report filing
PU
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Report
CO
02/14NEXTERA ENERGY : Dividends
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 524 M
EBIT 2020 6 484 M
Net income 2020 4 274 M
Debt 2020 47 275 M
Yield 2020 2,05%
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,30x
EV / Sales2021 9,14x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 264,06  $
Last Close Price 274,67  $
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY16.47%137 908
ENEL S.P.A.17.04%93 107
IBERDROLA21.08%77 589
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.04%74 781
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.60%73 239
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.35%72 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group