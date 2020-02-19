NextEra Energy : Securities Registration (section 12(b))
02/19/2020 | 06:32pm EST
FORM 8-A
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
nextera energy, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Florida
700 Universe Boulevard
59-2449419
(State of incorporation)
Juno Beach, Florida 33408
(I.R.S. Employer
(561) 694-4000
Identification No.)
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip
code, and phone number)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Name of each exchange on which
to be so registered
each class is to be registered
5.279% Corporate Units
New York Stock Exchange
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. x
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ¨
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. o
Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file numbers to which this form relates: 333-226056,333-226056-01 and 333-
226056-02.
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
The Commission is respectfully requested to send copies of all notices, orders and communications to:
Charles E. Sieving, Esq.
James E. Morgan, III, Esq.
Thomas P. Giblin, Jr., Esq.
Executive Vice President and
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
General Counsel
200 South Biscayne, Suite 4700
101 Park Avenue
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Miami, Florida 33131
New York, New York 10178
700 Universe Boulevard
(305) 577-7000
(212) 309-6000
Juno Beach, Florida 33408
(561) 694-4000
InFOrMatIOn reQUIreD In regIStratIOn StateMent
Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.
The class of securities to be registered hereby is Corporate Units ("Corporate Units") of NextEra Energy, Inc., a Florida corporation (the "Company"), each consisting of (i) a purchase contract to be issued by the Company that will obligate holders of such Corporate Units to purchase the Company's common stock, $.01 par value, by no later than March 1, 2023, and (ii) initially a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a Series K Debenture due March 1, 2025 (the "Debentures") to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000 by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a Florida corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("NEE Capital"), which Debentures are absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.
For a description of the Corporate Units, reference is made to (i) the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 19, 2020 and accompanying Prospectus dated July 2, 2018, and (ii) Registration Statement Nos. 333-226056,333-226056-01 and 333-226056-02 ("File No. 333-226056") on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 2, 2018, by the Company, NEE Capital and Florida Power & Light Company, which description is incorporated herein by reference.
Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.
