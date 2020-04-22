NextEra Energy : family of companies reaches $4 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance for most vulnerable communities

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, the world leader in wind and solar energy, today announced coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency assistance has surpassed $4 million in just one month's time.

Initially announced on March 17 and provided by the NextEra Energy Foundation and the Gulf Power Foundation, the emergency funds continue to be distributed to partner organizations working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis to provide critical support to the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"Preparing for the unexpected and quickly responding to a crisis is in our DNA and at the very core of our company," said NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO Jim Robo. "In addition to working tirelessly to deliver the 24/7 electricity that's powering the COVID-19 response, we remain steadfastly committed to doing everything we can to support the most vulnerable in our communities when they need us most."

"NextEra Energy has always been a tremendous partner and a company that cares deeply about the community it serves," said United Way of Palm Beach County CEO Laurie George. "During this unprecedented time when so many of our neighbors are facing sudden, extraordinary challenges, it's absolutely critical to have a company like NextEra Energy step up to the plate and lend a helping hand through such generous donations."

The NextEra Energy family of companies operates in 45 states and includes Florida Power & Light Company, FPL Home, Gulf Power Company and NextEra Energy Resources. Through numerous crises, including hurricanes, major floods, tornadoes and other severe weather events, NextEra Energy has a long-standing track record of helping communities bounce back after a crisis and return to normal.

Florida Power & Light Company, the largest electric utility in Florida, and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 470,000 customers in northwest Florida, have suspended electric service disconnections and continue to work with customers experiencing hardship in response to COVID-19. Additionally, both companies are seeking approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to pass new fuel savings to customers through a significant one-time bill decrease in May, rather than spread savings out over the remainder of the year as is standard practice in Florida. The companies believe this approach is the fastest way to get much-needed money back in customers' pockets amid the economic uncertainty.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

