NextEra Energy : FPL announces plans for the largest community solar program in the U.S.

JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) for a new community solar program that would offer FPL customers the opportunity to directly participate in Florida's transformation to a world leader in solar energy.

Through this voluntary program, participating customers will help accelerate the cost-effective growth of solar in Florida by subscribing to a portion of new solar power capacity, and in return, they will receive credits that are expected to reduce their monthly bills over time.

"We've been aggressively expanding solar with one goal in mind: bringing more solar to all of our customers cost-effectively while continuing to keep their bills lower than 90 percent of the country," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. "This innovative program is another major step forward in our '30-by-30' plan, which is one of the world's largest solar expansions, and also an unprecedented opportunity for our customers to harness the power of the sun like never before."

FPL SolarTogetherSM will significantly expand solar energy in Florida. Pending PSC approval, FPL plans to install 1,490 megawatts of new universal solar at 20 new solar power plants across FPL's service territory to meet anticipated customer enrollment in the program. Built cost-effectively, the new solar power plants attributed to the program are projected to generate an estimated $139 million in net savings for customers over the long term, primarily from avoided fuel and other system savings. Participating customers will receive direct credits for the savings on their monthly bills, and the program is designed to also contribute a portion of the savings to all customers, which will help keep fuel costs low for everyone.

If approved, FPL SolarTogether will be the largest community solar program in the United States. According to the Solar Energy Industry of America's latest information, a total of 1,298 megawatts of community solar has been installed in the U.S. through the third quarter of last year.

"This program will more than double the amount of community solar currently in the U.S.," said Silagy. "More importantly, FPL SolarTogether will allow individual customers to personally support Florida's affordable, clean energy revolution while lowering their electric rates and bills over the long term."

FPL studied community solar programs offered throughout the country, including Florida. The result is a next generation solar option for customers that offers flexibility, convenience and is not subject to the confines of their location. Program participants will not be tied to a long-term contract and can terminate or reduce their subscription at any time. In addition, because the subscription is associated with a customer account and not a physical address, program participants who move within FPL's service area can maintain their subscription benefits. FPL expects program participants to achieve a simple payback on their subscription within seven years. FPL also will retire Renewable Energy Certificates or RECs on behalf of participants who are looking to meet sustainability goals.

In order to gauge potential customer interest in a program like this, FPL has been working with its largest energy users, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. More than 200 of FPL's largest energy users – including municipalities, large national retail chains, universities, banks, restaurants and schools – have committed to participate, providing the foundation for such a large program.

"Include Miami-Dade County among the advocates and early endorsers of FPL's SolarTogether program," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez. "A 'Resilient 305' means embracing sustainable and environmentally responsible options to promote the growth and utilization of smart, affordable solar energy sources to secure power for Miami-Dade County facilities and allow residents and businesses to reap the benefits of zero emissions and cost savings."

"Broward County is proud to be the first county in Florida to preregister for the new FPL SolarTogether program," said Dr. Jennifer Jurado, Broward County's chief resilience officer and director of environmental planning and community resilience division. "Our participation in this forward-thinking initiative helps advance our community's ongoing commitment to a sustainable environment while delivering significant, long-term cost savings."

"Reducing our impact on the environment is a major focus for 7‑Eleven, and shifting to renewable energy is important to our progress," said Ann Scott, director of energy, engineering and store planning for 7-Eleven. "We're strongly encouraged by the rapid growth of large solar plants in one of our key states, Florida. The FPL SolarTogether program brings us one step closer to achieving 7-Eleven's sustainability goals. With over 500 participating stores in Florida, we are making significant strides to reduce our carbon footprint."

"We have exceeded our first renewable goal by 10 years and thank FPL for designing this innovative program," said Tom Barwin, the City Manager of City of Sarasota.

"The City of Coral Springs is excited about the opportunity to participate in the FPL shared-solar program, called SolarTogether," said Director of Public Works, Rich Michaud, City of Coral Springs. "The program gives the City of Coral Springs an opportunity to share in the benefits and cost savings of a large-scale solar program while receiving monthly credits over the term of the project. FPL SolarTogether meets the goal of sustainability for the City of Coral Springs."

"Our residents are excited we now get the opportunity to go solar," said Carlington Pinnock, community association manager, The Wave Condominium Association in Hollywood. "From coast to coast, so many Floridians enjoy the ease of living in a condominium. And, now with FPL SolarTogether, that lifestyle can also include solar."

"Broward College is committed to the education and advancement of sustainable energies that improve community wellness," said John Dunnuck, chief operating officer, Broward College. "The College's partnership with FPL's SolarTogether program is an investment in Florida's future."

"A clean environment is a top priority for Florida Atlantic University, and we're strongly encouraged by the rapid growth of large solar plants in Florida," said Michael Dipple, director of FAU's Engineering Utilities and Energy Management. "We look forward to participating in the new FPL SolarTogether program and the ability to meet FAU's energy needs with clean power that is generated using the sun for fuel."

The new energy centers built through the program will increase the use of solar power on the energy grid, helping to offset the use of other power plants fueled by non-renewable resources. As a result, all FPL customers, including those who do not participate in FPL SolarTogether, will benefit from the fuel savings produced by the new solar facilities. The first six solar plants, each of which will have about 300,000 solar panels and be capable of generating 74.5 megawatts of solar, are scheduled to be operational in early 2020, with the remaining 14 facilities planned for 2021. FPL has already secured enough land to build all of these plants and the company plans to announce the individual locations in the future.

"FPL's SolarTogether program provides an innovative approach to addressing business and residential needs for embracing clean energy in Florida and cost-effectively expanding the Sunshine State's renewable energy footprint," said Tim Center, executive director of Tallahassee-based, Sustainable Florida. "This initiative chalks up major wins for Florida's environment and sustainability."

FPL encourages customers who are interested in more information about FPL SolarTogether to visit FPL.com/SolarTogether.

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, serving more than 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million+ people across the state of Florida. FPL's typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is approximately 30 percent lower than the latest national average and among the lowest in the U.S. FPL's service reliability is better than 99.98 percent, and its highly fuel-efficient power plant fleet is one of the cleanest among all electric companies nationwide. The company was recognized in 2018 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Market Strategies International for the fifth consecutive year. A leading Florida employer with approximately 8,700 employees, FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies." NextEra Energy is also the parent company of Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout Northwest Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

