NEXTERA ENERGY INC

(NEE)
NextEra Energy : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

09/05/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 Registration Nos. 333-226056 and 333-226056-01

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Pricing Term Sheet

September 5, 2019

Issuer:

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Common Stock Ticker:

NYSE "NEE"

Designation:

Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate Unit will consist of (1) a

stock purchase contract issued by NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE") and (2) initially a 5% undivided

beneficial ownership interest in a Series J Debenture due September 1, 2024 ("NEE Capital

Debenture") issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital").

Registration Format:

SEC Registered

Number of Equity Units Offered:

30,000,000

Aggregate Offering Amount:

$1,500,000,000

Stated Amount per Equity Unit:

$50

Price to Public

$48.75 per Corporate Unit

Underwriting Discount:

$0.25 per Corporate Unit

Proceeds to NEE Capital:

$1,455,000,000, after deducting the underwriting discount

NEE Capital Debenture Interest Rate:

2.10%

Contract Adjustment Payment Rate:

2.772% per year of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit, subject to NEE's right to defer contract

adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 4,

2019)

Deferred Contract Adjustment Payments:

Deferred contract adjustment payments would accrue additional contract adjustment payments at

the rate of 4.872% per year until paid, compounded quarterly

Payment Dates on Corporate Units:

March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1, beginning December 1, 2019, subject to NEE's

right to defer contract adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus

supplement dated September 4, 2019)

Total Corporate Unit Cash Distribution Rate:

4.872% of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit

Reference Price:

$224.12 (the last reported sale price of NEE's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange

on September 4, 2019)

Threshold Appreciation Price:

$280.15 (represents appreciation of 25% over the reference price)

Minimum Settlement Rate:

0.1785 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

threshold appreciation price

Maximum Settlement Rate:

0.2231 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

reference price

Trade Date:

September 5, 2019

Offering Settlement Date:

September 9, 2019

Purchase Contract Settlement Date:

September 1, 2022

NEE Capital Debenture Maturity Date:

September 1, 2024

Creating Treasury Units:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio (as described in the preliminary

prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019) have replaced the applicable ownership interests

in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a result of a successful

remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption (each as described in the

preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019), holders of Corporate Units may

substitute Treasury securities for the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio only

in integral multiples of 80,000 Corporate Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may

be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE

Capital Debentures if the reset effective date (as described in the preliminary prospectus

supplement dated September 4, 2019) is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).

Recreating Corporate Units:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a

result of a successful remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption, holders

of Treasury Units may substitute applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio for

Treasury securities only in integral multiples of 80,000 Treasury Units (or such other number of

Treasury Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful

remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective date is not a regular quarterly

interest payment date).

Early Settlement:

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units,

holders of Corporate Units may settle early on or prior to the second business day immediately

preceding the purchase contract settlement date only in integral multiples of 80,000 Corporate

Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents

in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective

date is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).

Fundamental Change Early Settlement:

The following table sets forth the stock price, effective date and amount of make-whole shares

issuable upon a fundamental change early settlement right (as described in the preliminary

prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019):

Effective Date

Stock Price

September 9, 2019

September 1, 2020

September 1, 2021

September 1, 2022

$100.00

0.0346

0.0236

0.0119

0.0000

$130.00

0.0256

0.0176

0.0089

0.0000

$160.00

0.0186

0.0131

0.0069

0.0000

$190.00

0.0104

0.0069

0.0038

0.0000

$224.12

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

0.0000

$250.00

0.0131

0.0093

0.0050

0.0000

$280.15

0.0257

0.0210

0.0145

0.0000

$310.00

0.0191

0.0141

0.0075

0.0000

$340.00

0.0145

0.0099

0.0046

0.0000

$370.00

0.0115

0.0076

0.0034

0.0000

$400.00

0.0095

0.0062

0.0029

0.0000

$430.00

0.0082

0.0054

0.0026

0.0000

$460.00

0.0072

0.0048

0.0024

0.0000

$490.00

0.0065

0.0044

0.0022

0.0000

The exact stock price and effective date applicable to a fundamental change may not be set forth on the table, in which case:

  • if the stock price is between two stock price amounts on the table or the effective date is between two dates on the table, the amount of make-whole shares will be determined by straight line interpolation between the make-whole share amounts set forth for the higher and lower stock price amounts and the two dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year;
  • if the stock price is in excess of $490 per share (subject to adjustment), then the amount of the make-whole shares will be zero; and
  • if the stock price is less than $100 per share (subject to adjustment) (the "minimum stock price"), then the amount of make-whole shares will be determined as if the stock price equaled the minimum stock price, using straight line interpolation, as described above, if the effective date is between two dates on the table.

Allocation of the Purchase Price:

At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the NEE

Capital Debentures will be reported as $48.75 and the fair market value of each purchase contract

will be reported as $0.

CUSIP for the Corporate Units:

65339F 796

ISIN for the Corporate Units:

US65339F7969

CUSIP for the Treasury Units:

65339F 788

ISIN for the Treasury Units:

US65339F7886

CUSIP for the NEE Capital Debentures:

65339K BL3

ISIN for the NEE Capital Debentures:

US65339KBL35

Underwriters:

Barclays Capital Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll free at 1-888-603-5847, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-471-2526 or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC toll free at 1-800-221-1037.

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 17:06:05 UTC
