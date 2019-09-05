NextEra Energy : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
09/05/2019 | 01:08pm EDT
Filed Pursuant to Rule 433 Registration Nos. 333-226056 and 333-226056-01
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Pricing Term Sheet
September 5, 2019
Issuer:
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Common Stock Ticker:
NYSE "NEE"
Designation:
Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate Unit will consist of (1) a
stock purchase contract issued by NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE") and (2) initially a 5% undivided
beneficial ownership interest in a Series J Debenture due September 1, 2024 ("NEE Capital
Debenture") issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital").
Registration Format:
SEC Registered
Number of Equity Units Offered:
30,000,000
Aggregate Offering Amount:
$1,500,000,000
Stated Amount per Equity Unit:
$50
Price to Public
$48.75 per Corporate Unit
Underwriting Discount:
$0.25 per Corporate Unit
Proceeds to NEE Capital:
$1,455,000,000, after deducting the underwriting discount
NEE Capital Debenture Interest Rate:
2.10%
Contract Adjustment Payment Rate:
2.772% per year of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit, subject to NEE's right to defer contract
adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 4,
2019)
Deferred Contract Adjustment Payments:
Deferred contract adjustment payments would accrue additional contract adjustment payments at
the rate of 4.872% per year until paid, compounded quarterly
Payment Dates on Corporate Units:
March 1, June 1, September 1, and December 1, beginning December 1, 2019, subject to NEE's
right to defer contract adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus
supplement dated September 4, 2019)
Total Corporate Unit Cash Distribution Rate:
4.872% of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit
Reference Price:
$224.12 (the last reported sale price of NEE's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange
on September 4, 2019)
Threshold Appreciation Price:
$280.15 (represents appreciation of 25% over the reference price)
Minimum Settlement Rate:
0.1785 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the
threshold appreciation price
Maximum Settlement Rate:
0.2231 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the
reference price
Trade Date:
September 5, 2019
Offering Settlement Date:
September 9, 2019
Purchase Contract Settlement Date:
September 1, 2022
NEE Capital Debenture Maturity Date:
September 1, 2024
Creating Treasury Units:
If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio (as described in the preliminary
prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019) have replaced the applicable ownership interests
in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a result of a successful
remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption (each as described in the
preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019), holders of Corporate Units may
substitute Treasury securities for the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio only
in integral multiples of 80,000 Corporate Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may
be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE
Capital Debentures if the reset effective date (as described in the preliminary prospectus
supplement dated September 4, 2019) is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).
Recreating Corporate Units:
If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable
ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a
result of a successful remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption, holders
of Treasury Units may substitute applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio for
Treasury securities only in integral multiples of 80,000 Treasury Units (or such other number of
Treasury Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful
remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective date is not a regular quarterly
interest payment date).
Early Settlement:
If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable
ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units,
holders of Corporate Units may settle early on or prior to the second business day immediately
preceding the purchase contract settlement date only in integral multiples of 80,000 Corporate
Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents
in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective
date is not a regular quarterly interest payment date).
Fundamental Change Early Settlement:
The following table sets forth the stock price, effective date and amount of make-whole shares
issuable upon a fundamental change early settlement right (as described in the preliminary
prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2019):
2
Effective Date
Stock Price
September 9, 2019
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2021
September 1, 2022
$100.00
0.0346
0.0236
0.0119
0.0000
$130.00
0.0256
0.0176
0.0089
0.0000
$160.00
0.0186
0.0131
0.0069
0.0000
$190.00
0.0104
0.0069
0.0038
0.0000
$224.12
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
0.0000
$250.00
0.0131
0.0093
0.0050
0.0000
$280.15
0.0257
0.0210
0.0145
0.0000
$310.00
0.0191
0.0141
0.0075
0.0000
$340.00
0.0145
0.0099
0.0046
0.0000
$370.00
0.0115
0.0076
0.0034
0.0000
$400.00
0.0095
0.0062
0.0029
0.0000
$430.00
0.0082
0.0054
0.0026
0.0000
$460.00
0.0072
0.0048
0.0024
0.0000
$490.00
0.0065
0.0044
0.0022
0.0000
The exact stock price and effective date applicable to a fundamental change may not be set forth on the table, in which case:
if the stock price is between two stock price amounts on the table or the effective date is between two dates on the table, the amount of make-whole shares will be determined by straight line interpolation between the make-whole share amounts set forth for the higher and lower stock price amounts and the two dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year;
if the stock price is in excess of $490 per share (subject to adjustment), then the amount of the make-whole shares will be zero; and
if the stock price is less than $100 per share (subject to adjustment) (the "minimum stock price"), then the amount of make-whole shares will be determined as if the stock price equaled the minimum stock price, using straight line interpolation, as described above, if the effective date is between two dates on the table.
Allocation of the Purchase Price:
At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the NEE
Capital Debentures will be reported as $48.75 and the fair market value of each purchase contract
will be reported as $0.
CUSIP for the Corporate Units:
65339F 796
ISIN for the Corporate Units:
US65339F7969
CUSIP for the Treasury Units:
65339F 788
ISIN for the Treasury Units:
US65339F7886
CUSIP for the NEE Capital Debentures:
65339K BL3
ISIN for the NEE Capital Debentures:
US65339KBL35
Underwriters:
Barclays Capital Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
