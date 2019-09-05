NextEra Energy : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

0.1785 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

$224.12 (the last reported sale price of NEE's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange

right to defer contract adjustment payments (as described in the preliminary prospectus

the rate of 4.872% per year until paid, compounded quarterly

2.772% per year of the Stated Amount per Equity Unit, subject to NEE's right to defer contract

issuable upon a fundamental change early settlement right (as described in the preliminary

The following table sets forth the stock price, effective date and amount of make-whole shares

in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective

Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents

holders of Corporate Units may settle early on or prior to the second business day immediately

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units,

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

remarketing of the NEE Capital Debentures if the reset effective date is not a regular quarterly

Treasury Units as may be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful

Treasury securities only in integral multiples of 80,000 Treasury Units (or such other number of

of Treasury Units may substitute applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio for

ownership interests in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio have replaced the applicable

Capital Debentures if the reset effective date (as described in the preliminary prospectus

be determined by the remarketing agents in connection with a successful remarketing of the NEE

in integral multiples of 80,000 Corporate Units (or such other number of Corporate Units as may

substitute Treasury securities for the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio only

remarketing, a special event redemption or a mandatory redemption (each as described in the

in the NEE Capital Debentures as a component of the Corporate Units as a result of a successful

If the applicable ownership interests in the Treasury portfolio (as described in the preliminary

0.2231 shares of NEE's common stock (subject to adjustment), equal to $50 divided by the

Effective Date Stock Price September 9, 2019 September 1, 2020 September 1, 2021 September 1, 2022 $100.00 0.0346 0.0236 0.0119 0.0000 $130.00 0.0256 0.0176 0.0089 0.0000 $160.00 0.0186 0.0131 0.0069 0.0000 $190.00 0.0104 0.0069 0.0038 0.0000 $224.12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 $250.00 0.0131 0.0093 0.0050 0.0000 $280.15 0.0257 0.0210 0.0145 0.0000 $310.00 0.0191 0.0141 0.0075 0.0000 $340.00 0.0145 0.0099 0.0046 0.0000 $370.00 0.0115 0.0076 0.0034 0.0000 $400.00 0.0095 0.0062 0.0029 0.0000 $430.00 0.0082 0.0054 0.0026 0.0000 $460.00 0.0072 0.0048 0.0024 0.0000 $490.00 0.0065 0.0044 0.0022 0.0000

The exact stock price and effective date applicable to a fundamental change may not be set forth on the table, in which case:

if the stock price is between two stock price amounts on the table or the effective date is between two dates on the table, the amount of make-whole shares will be determined by straight line interpolation between the make-whole share amounts set forth for the higher and lower stock price amounts and the two dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year;

make-whole shares will be determined by straight line interpolation between the make-whole share amounts set forth for the higher and lower stock price amounts and the two dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year; if the stock price is in excess of $490 per share (subject to adjustment), then the amount of the make-whole shares will be zero; and

make-whole shares will be zero; and if the stock price is less than $100 per share (subject to adjustment) (the "minimum stock price"), then the amount of make-whole shares will be determined as if the stock price equaled the minimum stock price, using straight line interpolation, as described above, if the effective date is between two dates on the table.

Allocation of the Purchase Price: At the time of issuance, the fair market value of the applicable ownership interest in the NEE Capital Debentures will be reported as $48.75 and the fair market value of each purchase contract will be reported as $0. CUSIP for the Corporate Units: 65339F 796 ISIN for the Corporate Units: US65339F7969 CUSIP for the Treasury Units: 65339F 788 ISIN for the Treasury Units: US65339F7886 CUSIP for the NEE Capital Debentures: 65339K BL3 ISIN for the NEE Capital Debentures: US65339KBL35 Underwriters: Barclays Capital Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll free at 1-888-603-5847, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll free at 1-866-471-2526 or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC toll free at 1-800-221-1037.

3