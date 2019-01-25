Log in
NextEra Energy Inc

NEXTERA ENERGY INC (NEE)
NextEra Energy Names New CFO Amid Executive Changes

01/25/2019

By Colin Kellaher

NextEra Energy on Friday said Armando Pimentel will retire as president and chief executive of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, its competitive power generation unit, on March 1.

The Juno Beach, Fla., energy company said John Ketchum, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the parent company, will succeed Mr. Pimentel at NextEra Energy Resources and as president of NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Mr. Ketchum has served as chief financial officer since March 2016.

NextEra said Rebecca Kujawa, currently vice president of business management at NextEra Energy Resources, will succeed Mr. Ketchum as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Ms. Kujawa, who joined NextEra Energy in February 2007, will also become a member of NextEra Energy Partners board, the company said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

NameTitle
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Ketchum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Rudy Everett Schupp Independent Director
