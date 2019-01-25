NextEra Energy Names New CFO Amid Executive Changes

By Colin Kellaher



NextEra Energy on Friday said Armando Pimentel will retire as president and chief executive of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, its competitive power generation unit, on March 1.

The Juno Beach, Fla., energy company said John Ketchum, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the parent company, will succeed Mr. Pimentel at NextEra Energy Resources and as president of NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Mr. Ketchum has served as chief financial officer since March 2016.

NextEra said Rebecca Kujawa, currently vice president of business management at NextEra Energy Resources, will succeed Mr. Ketchum as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Ms. Kujawa, who joined NextEra Energy in February 2007, will also become a member of NextEra Energy Partners board, the company said.

