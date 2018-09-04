NextEra Energy : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NextEra Energy : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities

09/04/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-08841

Issuer: NEXTERA ENERGY INC

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: 700 Universe Boulevard

Juno Beach,

FLORIDA

33408-0420

Telephone number: (561) 691-4000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

Corporate Units

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

  • x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

  • o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

  • o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of

17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2018-09-04

By

Victoria Paper

Senior Analyst

Date

Name

Title

1

Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on September 17, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on September 4, 2018 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment.

The mandatory conversion of NextEra Energy, Inc.'s Corporate Units became effective on September 4, 2018. Holders of the Corporate Units will receive 0.4440 NextEra Energy common shares for each share of Corporate Unit held. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional common shares.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on September 4, 2018.

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 19:01:02 UTC
