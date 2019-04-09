Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy Inc    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY INC

(NEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Partners, LP : announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:31am EDT

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in a news release to be posted on its website at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. An advisory news release will be issued over PR Newswire the morning of April 23, with a link to the financial results news release on NextEra Energy Partners' website. As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners will make available its financial results only on its website.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Partners, LP)

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Rebecca Kujawa, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the first-quarter 2019 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on April 23. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP 
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in wind and solar projects in the U.S., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are contracted, use industry-leading technology and are located in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. The seven natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. The NET Mexico Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the portfolio, provides a critical source of natural gas transportation for low-cost, U.S.-sourced shale gas to Mexico. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit:  www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-lp-announces-date-for-release-of-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-300827862.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY INC
06:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 f..
PR
04/04NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28NEXTERA ENERGY : Florida Power & Light to Build World's Largest Solar-Powered Ba..
DJ
03/28NEXTERA ENERGY : Florida Power & Light to Build World's Largest Solar-Powered Ba..
DJ
03/28NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL announces plan to build the world's largest solar-powered b..
PR
03/27NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18ENTERGY : Arkansas and NextEra Energy Resources Announce New Solar Project
AQ
03/15NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL announces plans for the largest community solar program in ..
PR
03/13NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About