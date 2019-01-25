Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy Inc    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY INC (NEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Partners, LP : fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results available on partnership's website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:31am EST

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results in a news release available on the partnership's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/Earnings.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Partners, LP)

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, John Ketchum, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners' website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/Earnings. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in wind and solar projects in the U.S., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are contracted, use industry-leading technology and are located in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. The seven natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. The NET Mexico Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the portfolio, provides a critical source of natural gas transportation for low-cost, U.S.-sourced shale gas to Mexico. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-lp-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-available-on-partnerships-website-300784239.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY INC
08:08aNEXTERA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:59aNEXTERA ENERGY : Current report filing
PU
07:56aNEXTERA ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07:31aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial result..
PR
01/22NEXTERA ENERGY : ranked No. 1 in its industry on Fortune's list of 'World's Most..
PU
01/22NEXTERA ENERGY INC : annual earnings release
01/16NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL announces groundbreaking '30-by-30' plan to install more th..
PR
01/15NEXTERA ENERGY : named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity..
PU
01/15NEXTERA ENERGY : Florida Power & Light Company Honored with Industry Award for P..
AQ
01/14NEXTERA ENERGY : announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2018..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.