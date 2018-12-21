NextEra Energy : Partners elects Robert J. Byrne to its board of directors to replace James N. Suciu

Log in
12/21/2018 | 04:17pm EST

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced Robert J. Byrne has been elected to its board of directors, effective Dec. 21, 2018. Mr. Byrne replaces James N. Suciu, who is resigning from the board as of the same date to rejoin GE as vice president, commercial – GE Gas Power. In addition, Mr. Byrne was appointed chair of the audit committee of the board and a member of the conflicts committee of the board.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Partners, LP)

"We're grateful to Jim for his leadership and many contributions during his time on the board," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners. "His deep commercial and broad energy experience were extremely valuable as we continued to execute on NextEra Energy Partners' strategy. We wish Jim well on his future endeavors and look forward to him bringing his expertise to one of our longstanding partners.

"We're very pleased to have Bob join the board," said Robo. "He initially served for three years on the board of the general partner of NextEra Energy Partners, and we look forward to once again benefiting from his strategic business and financial insight. We also believe Bob's depth of experience in the energy space, coupled with his deep understanding of NextEra Energy Partners, provides our board with added expertise that will help guide us now and in the future."

Mr. Byrne has served as a director of Masonite International Corporation (Masonite), one of the largest manufacturers of doors in the world, since June 2009 and has been chairman of the board of Masonite since July 2010. Mr. Byrne was the founder and served as the president of Power Pro-Tech Services, Inc., which specialized in the installation, maintenance and repair of emergency power and solar photovoltaic power systems, until it was sold in 2017 to PowerSecure. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Byrne was executive vice president and chief financial officer of EPIK Communications, a start-up telecommunications company which merged with Progress Telecom in 2001 and was subsequently acquired by Level3 Communications. Having begun his career in investment banking, Mr. Byrne served as partner at Advent International, a global private equity firm, from 1997 to 1999 and immediately prior to that, from 1993 to 1997, served as a director of Orion Capital Partners. Mr. Byrne formerly served as an independent director of the board of the general partner for NextEra Energy Partners from July 2014 through April 2017.

Mr. Byrne received a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in wind and solar projects in the U.S., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are contracted, use industry-leading technology and are located in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. The seven natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. The NET Mexico Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the portfolio, provides a critical source of natural gas transportation for low-cost, U.S.-sourced shale gas to Mexico. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-partners-elects-robert-j-byrne-to-its-board-of-directors-to-replace-james-n-suciu-300770315.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2018
