NextEra Energy : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
08/06/2019 | 01:55pm EDT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
Maximum
Maximum
Maximum
Amount of
Offering
Title of Each Class of Securities to be Registered
Amount to be
Price per
Aggregate
Registration
Registered
Security
Offering Price
Fee (1)(2)
NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. Series I
$
1,500,000,000
100.245%
$
1,503,675,000
$
182,245.41
Debentures due September 1, 2021
NextEra Energy, Inc. Guarantee of NextEra Energy
Capital Holdings, Inc. Debentures (3)
(4)
Total
$
1,500,000,000
100.245%
$
1,503,675,000
$
182,245.41
Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").
This "Calculation of Registration Fee" table shall be deemed to update the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in Registration Statement Nos. 333-226056 and 333-226056-01.
The value attributable to the NextEra Energy, Inc. guarantee, if any, is reflected in the offering price of the NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021.
Pursuant to Rule 457(n) under the Securities Act, no separate fee for the NextEra Energy, Inc. guarantee is payable.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Nos: 333-226056 and 333-226056-01
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To prospectus dated July 2, 2018)
NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.
$1,500,000,000
Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021
The Debentures are Absolutely, Irrevocably and Unconditionally Guaranteed by
NextEra Energy, Inc.
This is a remarketing of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021 (the "Debentures"), that were originally issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital") in August 2016 as components of Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units) sold by NEE Capital's corporate parent, NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE"). The Debentures are being remarketed pursuant to the terms of the Corporate Units.
The interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to 2.403% per year, effective on and after August 8, 2019. NEE Capital will pay interest on the Debentures on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning September 1, 2019. Interest on the Debentures will begin accruing from and including August 8, 2019. The Debentures will mature on September 1, 2021.
NEE Capital's corporate parent, NEE, has agreed to absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the payment of principal, interest and premium, if any, on the Debentures. The Debentures and the guarantee are unsecured and unsubordinated and rank equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding of NEE Capital and NEE, respectively. NEE Capital does not intend to apply to list the Debentures on a securities exchange.
See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement to read about certain factors you should consider before making an investment in the Debentures.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities commission in any jurisdiction has approved or disapproved of the Debentures or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Per
Debenture
Total
Price to Public (1)
100.245%
$
1,503,675,000.00
Remarketing Fee to Remarketing Agents (2)
0.250%
$
3,749,788.10
Net Proceeds (3)
99.995%
$
1,499,925,211.90
Plus accrued interest from August 8, 2019, if settlement is after that date.
Equals 0.250% of the Treasury portfolio purchase price.
Neither NEE nor NEE Capital will receive any proceeds from the remarketing. See "Use of Proceeds" in this prospectus supplement.
The remarketing agents expect to deliver the Debentures to investors in book-entry only form through The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, société anonyme , and/or Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System, against payment in New York, New York on or about August 8, 2019.
Remarketing Agents
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Credit Suisse
Mizuho Securities
The date of this prospectus supplement is August 5, 2019.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
You should rely only on the information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus and in any written communication from NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents specifying the final terms of the offering. None of NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents have authorized anyone else to provide you with additional or different information. None of NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents are making an offer of the Debentures in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front of those documents or that the information incorporated by reference is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document incorporated by reference.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Prospectus Supplement
Page
Prospectus Supplement Summary
S-1
Risk Factors
S-5
Use of Proceeds
S-23
Consolidated Capitalization of NEE and Subsidiaries
S-24
Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures
S-25
Material United States Federal Income Tax Consequences
S-32
Remarketing
S-37
Prospectus
About this Prospectus
1
Risk Factors
1
NEE
1
NEE Capital
2
Use of Proceeds
2
Consolidated Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges and Ratio of Earnings to Combined Fixed Charges and
Preferred Stock Dividends
2
Where You Can Find More Information
2
Incorporation by Reference
2
Forward-Looking Statements
3
Description of NEE Common Stock
4
Description of NEE Preferred Stock
8
Description of NEE Stock Purchase Contracts and Stock Purchase Units
9
Description of NEE Warrants
10
Description of NEE Senior Debt Securities
10
Description of NEE Subordinated Debt Securities
10
Description of NEE Junior Subordinated Debentures
10
Description of NEE Capital Preferred Stock
10
Description of NEE Guarantee of NEE Capital Preferred Stock
11
Description of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities
12
Description of NEE Guarantee of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities
22
Description of NEE Capital Subordinated Debt Securities and NEE Subordinated Guarantee
24
Description of NEE Capital Junior Subordinated Debentures and NEE Junior Subordinated
Guarantee
24
Information Concerning the Trustees
39
Plan of Distribution
39
Experts
40
Legal Opinions
40
S-i
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY
You should read the following summary in conjunction with the more detailed information incorporated by
reference or provided in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in thePrivate Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements should be read with the cautionarystatements in the accompanying prospectus under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and the important factors discussed in this prospectus supplement and in the incorporated documents. To the extent the following information is inconsistent with the information in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the following information. You should pay special attention to the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement to determine whether an investment in the Debentures is appropriate for you.
NEE CAPITAL
The information in this section supplements the information in the "NEE Capital" section on page 2of the accompanying prospectus.
NEE Capital owns and provides funding for all of NEE's operating subsidiaries other than Florida Power & Light Company ("FPL"), FPL's subsidiaries and Gulf Power Company ("Gulf Power"). NEE Capital was incorporated in 1985 as a Florida corporation and is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEE.
NEE Capital's principal executive offices are located at 700 Universe Boulevard, Juno Beach, Florida 33408, telephone number (561) 694-4000, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 14000, Juno Beach, Florida 33408-0420.
NEE
The information in this section supplements the information in the "NEE" section on page 1of the accompanying prospectus.
NEE is a holding company incorporated in 1984 as a Florida corporation and conducts its operations principally through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, FPL and, indirectly through NEE Capital, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC ("NEER"). FPL is a rate regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. NEER, through its subsidiaries, currently owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada and Spain. NEER produces the majority of its electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. NEER also engages in energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities and participates in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil production and in pipeline infrastructure, development, construction, management and operations.
NEE's principal executive offices are located at 700 Universe Boulevard, Juno Beach, Florida 33408, telephone number (561) 694-4000, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 14000, Juno Beach, Florida 33408-0420.
S-1
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The Remarketing
Issuer
NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.
Debentures Remarketed
$1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series I Debentures
due September 1, 2021.
Maturity
The Debentures will mature on September 1, 2021.
Interest Rate
The interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to 2.403% per year
(the "reset rate"), effective from and after August 8, 2019.
Interest Payment Dates
From and after August 8, 2019, interest on the Debentures will be
payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year,
beginning September 1, 2019. Interest will be payable to the person in
whose name the Debenture is registered at the close of business on the
business day prior to the interest payment date, so long as all of the
Debentures are held in book-entry only form. See "Certain Terms of
the Remarketed Debentures - Interest and Payment" in this
prospectus supplement.
Remarketing
The Debentures were originally issued by NEE Capital in August
2016, in connection with NEE's issuance and sale to the public of its
Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate
Unit initially consisted of both a purchase contract obligating the
holder to purchase NEE common stock and a 5% undivided beneficial
interest in a $1,000 principal amount of a Debenture. In order to
secure their obligations under the purchase contracts, holders of the
Corporate Units pledged their undivided beneficial ownership
interests in the Debentures to NEE through Deutsche Bank Trust
Company Americas, as collateral agent.
Pursuant to the terms of the Corporate Units, the Debentures are being
remarketed under the terms and subject to the conditions contained in
a remarketing agreement and a supplemental remarketing agreement.
These agreements require Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as the
remarketing agents, to use their commercially reasonable efforts to
remarket the Debentures at a public offering price that will result in
proceeds sufficient to purchase the Treasury portfolio at the Treasury
portfolio purchase price plus the remarketing fee, as described under
"Use of Proceeds." See "Remarketing" beginning on page S-37of this
prospectus supplement.
Mandatory Redemption
The Debentures are mandatorily redeemable in whole but not in part,
upon the occurrence of a "Guarantor Event" as described under
"Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures - Mandatory
Redemption" in this prospectus supplement.
Special Event Redemption
The Debentures are redeemable at NEE Capital's option, in whole but
not in part, upon the occurrence and continuation of a "special event"
as described under "Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures -
Special Event Redemption" in this prospectus supplement.
S-2
