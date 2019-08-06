NextEra Energy : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.

$1,500,000,000

Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021

The Debentures are Absolutely, Irrevocably and Unconditionally Guaranteed by

NextEra Energy, Inc.

This is a remarketing of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021 (the "Debentures"), that were originally issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital") in August 2016 as components of Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units) sold by NEE Capital's corporate parent, NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE"). The Debentures are being remarketed pursuant to the terms of the Corporate Units.

The interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to 2.403% per year, effective on and after August 8, 2019. NEE Capital will pay interest on the Debentures on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning September 1, 2019. Interest on the Debentures will begin accruing from and including August 8, 2019. The Debentures will mature on September 1, 2021.

NEE Capital's corporate parent, NEE, has agreed to absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the payment of principal, interest and premium, if any, on the Debentures. The Debentures and the guarantee are unsecured and unsubordinated and rank equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding of NEE Capital and NEE, respectively. NEE Capital does not intend to apply to list the Debentures on a securities exchange.

See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement to read about certain factors you should consider before making an investment in the Debentures.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities commission in any jurisdiction has approved or disapproved of the Debentures or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Per Debenture Total ​ Price to Public (1) 100.245% $ 1,503,675,000.00 Remarketing Fee to Remarketing Agents (2) 0.250% $ 3,749,788.10 Net Proceeds (3) 99.995% $ 1,499,925,211.90

Plus accrued interest from August 8, 2019, if settlement is after that date. Equals 0.250% of the Treasury portfolio purchase price. Neither NEE nor NEE Capital will receive any proceeds from the remarketing. See "Use of Proceeds" in this prospectus supplement.

The remarketing agents expect to deliver the Debentures to investors in book-entry only form through The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, société anonyme , and/or Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System, against payment in New York, New York on or about August 8, 2019.

