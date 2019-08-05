NextEra Energy : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) 0 08/05/2019 | 10:35am EDT Send by mail :

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)​ Registration Nos: 333-226056 and 333-226056-01​ The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. Neither this preliminary prospectus supplement nor the accompanying prospectus is an offer to sell the securities and neither is soliciting any offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to Completion Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated August 5, 2019 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To prospectus dated July 2, 2018) NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. $1,500,000,000 Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021 The Debentures are Absolutely, Irrevocably and Unconditionally Guaranteed by NextEra Energy, Inc. This is a remarketing of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021 (the "Debentures"), that were originally issued by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. ("NEE Capital") in August 2016 as components of Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units) sold by NEE Capital's corporate parent, NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NEE"). The Debentures are being remarketed pursuant to the terms of the Corporate Units. The interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to % per year, effective on and after August , 2019. NEE Capital will pay interest on the Debentures on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning September 1, 2019. Interest on the Debentures will begin accruing from and including August , 2019. The Debentures will mature on September 1, 2021. NEE Capital's corporate parent, NEE, has agreed to absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the payment of principal, interest and premium, if any, on the Debentures. The Debentures and the guarantee are unsecured and unsubordinated and rank equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding of NEE Capital and NEE, respectively. NEE Capital does not intend to apply to list the Debentures on a securities exchange. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement to read about certain factors you should consider before making an investment in the Debentures. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities commission in any jurisdiction has approved or disapproved of the Debentures or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Per Total Debenture Price to Public (1) % $ Remarketing Fee to Remarketing Agents (2) % $ Net Proceeds (3) % $ Plus accrued interest from August , 2019, if settlement is after that date. Equals % of the Treasury portfolio purchase price. Neither NEE nor NEE Capital will receive any proceeds from the remarketing. See "Use of Proceeds" in this prospectus supplement. The remarketing agents expect to deliver the Debentures to investors in book-entry only form through The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Clearstream Banking, société anonyme , and/or Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System, against payment in New York, New York on or about August , 2019. Remarketing Agents Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Credit Suisse Mizuho Securities The date of this prospectus supplement is August , 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS ​​ You should rely only on the information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus and in any written communication from NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents specifying the final terms of the offering. None of NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents have authorized anyone else to provide you with additional or different information. None of NEE Capital, NEE or the remarketing agents are making an offer of the Debentures in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front of those documents or that the information incorporated by reference is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document incorporated by reference. TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page Prospectus Supplement Summary S-1 Risk Factors S-5 Use of Proceeds S-23 Consolidated Capitalization of NEE and Subsidiaries S-24 Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures S-25 Material United States Federal Income Tax Consequences S-32 Remarketing S-37 Prospectus About this Prospectus 1 Risk Factors 1 NEE 1 NEE Capital 2 Use of Proceeds 2 Consolidated Ratio of Earnings to Fixed Charges and Ratio of Earnings to Combined Fixed Charges and Preferred Stock Dividends 2 Where You Can Find More Information 2 Incorporation by Reference 2 Forward-Looking Statements 3 Description of NEE Common Stock 4 Description of NEE Preferred Stock 8 Description of NEE Stock Purchase Contracts and Stock Purchase Units 9 Description of NEE Warrants 10 Description of NEE Senior Debt Securities 10 Description of NEE Subordinated Debt Securities 10 Description of NEE Junior Subordinated Debentures 10 Description of NEE Capital Preferred Stock 10 Description of NEE Guarantee of NEE Capital Preferred Stock 11 Description of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities 12 Description of NEE Guarantee of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities 22 Description of NEE Capital Subordinated Debt Securities and NEE Subordinated Guarantee 24 Description of NEE Capital Junior Subordinated Debentures and NEE Junior Subordinated Guarantee 24 Information Concerning the Trustees 39 Plan of Distribution 39 Experts 40 Legal Opinions 40 S-i TABLE OF CONTENTS ​ PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY You should read the following summary in conjunction with the more detailed information incorporated by reference or provided in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in thePrivate Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements should be read with the cautionarystatements in the accompanying prospectus under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and the important factors discussed in this prospectus supplement and in the incorporated documents. To the extent the following information is inconsistent with the information in the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the following information. You should pay special attention to the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement to determine whether an investment in the Debentures is appropriate for you. NEE CAPITAL The information in this section supplements the information in the "NEE Capital" section on page 2of the accompanying prospectus. NEE Capital owns and provides funding for all of NEE's operating subsidiaries other than Florida Power & Light Company ("FPL"), FPL's subsidiaries and Gulf Power Company ("Gulf Power"). NEE Capital was incorporated in 1985 as a Florida corporation and is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEE. NEE Capital's principal executive offices are located at 700 Universe Boulevard, Juno Beach, Florida 33408, telephone number (561) 694-4000, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 14000, Juno Beach, Florida 33408-0420. NEE The information in this section supplements the information in the "NEE" section on page 1of the accompanying prospectus. NEE is a holding company incorporated in 1984 as a Florida corporation and conducts its operations principally through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, FPL and, indirectly through NEE Capital, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC ("NEER"). FPL is a rate regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. NEER, through its subsidiaries, currently owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada and Spain. NEER produces the majority of its electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. NEER also engages in energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities and participates in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil production and in pipeline infrastructure, development, construction, management and operations. NEE's principal executive offices are located at 700 Universe Boulevard, Juno Beach, Florida 33408, telephone number (561) 694-4000, and its mailing address is P.O. Box 14000, Juno Beach, Florida 33408-0420. S-1 TABLE OF CONTENTS The Remarketing Issuer NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. Debentures Remarketed $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series I Debentures due September 1, 2021. Maturity The Debentures will mature on September 1, 2021. Interest Rate The interest rate on the Debentures will be reset to % per year (the "reset rate"), effective from and after August , 2019. Interest Payment Dates From and after August , 2019, interest on the Debentures will be payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning September 1, 2019. Interest will be payable to the person in whose name the Debenture is registered at the close of business on the business day prior to the interest payment date, so long as all of the Debentures are held in book-entry only form. See "Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures - Interest and Payment" in this prospectus supplement. Remarketing The Debentures were originally issued by NEE Capital in August 2016, in connection with NEE's issuance and sale to the public of its Equity Units (initially consisting of Corporate Units). Each Corporate Unit initially consisted of both a purchase contract obligating the holder to purchase NEE common stock and a 5% undivided beneficial interest in a $1,000 principal amount of a Debenture. In order to secure their obligations under the purchase contracts, holders of the Corporate Units pledged their undivided beneficial ownership interests in the Debentures to NEE through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as collateral agent. Pursuant to the terms of the Corporate Units, the Debentures are being remarketed under the terms and subject to the conditions contained in a remarketing agreement and a supplemental remarketing agreement. These agreements require Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as the remarketing agents, to use their commercially reasonable efforts to remarket the Debentures at a public offering price that will result in proceeds sufficient to purchase the Treasury portfolio at the Treasury portfolio purchase price plus the remarketing fee, as described under "Use of Proceeds." See "Remarketing" beginning on page S-37of this prospectus supplement. Mandatory Redemption The Debentures are mandatorily redeemable in whole but not in part, upon the occurrence of a "Guarantor Event" as described under "Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures - Mandatory Redemption" in this prospectus supplement. Special Event Redemption The Debentures are redeemable at NEE Capital's option, in whole but not in part, upon the occurrence and continuation of a "special event" as described under "Certain Terms of the Remarketed Debentures - Special Event Redemption" in this prospectus supplement. S-2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Use of Proceeds The proceeds from the remarketing, after payment of the remarketing fee to the remarketing agents, are estimated to be $ . Neither NEE nor NEE Capital will receive any proceeds from the remarketing. Instead, the proceeds from the remarketing of the Debentures that are included in the Corporate Units issued by NEE in August 2016, net of the remarketing fee, will be used to purchase the Treasury portfolio described in this prospectus supplement, a portion of which will then be pledged to secure the purchase contract obligations of the holders of the Corporate Units. Any remaining proceeds from the remarketing of the Debentures that are included in Corporate Units will be remitted ratably to holders of those Corporate Units. On September 3, 2019 (which is the first business day next succeeding the September 1, 2019 purchase contract settlement date), a portion of the proceeds from the amount paid upon the maturity of the Treasury portfolio will be paid to NEE in settlement of the obligation of the holders of Corporate Units under the purchase contracts to purchase shares of NEE's common stock, in exchange for such shares. See "Use of Proceeds" in this prospectus supplement. Ranking of the Debentures The Debentures are unsecured and unsubordinated and rank equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding of NEE Capital. See "Description of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities - Security and Ranking" in the accompanying prospectus. Guarantee NEE has agreed to absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the payment of principal, interest and premium, if any, on the Debentures. NEE's guarantee of the Debentures is unsecured and unsubordinated and ranks equally with other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness from time to time outstanding of NEE. See "Description of NEE Guarantee of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities - Security and Ranking" in the accompanying prospectus. Risk Factors See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5of this prospectus supplement to read about certain factors you should consider before making an investment in the Debentures. Limitation on Liens NEE Capital may not grant a lien on the capital stock of any of its majority owned subsidiaries which shares of capital stock NEE Capital now or hereafter directly owns to secure indebtedness of NEE Capital without similarly securing the Debentures, with certain exceptions. The granting of liens by NEE Capital's subsidiaries is not restricted in any way. See "Description of NEE Capital Senior Debt Securities - Limitation on Liens" in the accompanying prospectus. United States Federal Income Taxation NEE Capital and NEE have treated and will continue to treat the Debentures for United States ("U.S.") federal income tax purposes as indebtedness that is subject to the U.S. Treasury regulations governing contingent payment debt instruments. For a detailed discussion, please see "Material United States Federal Income Tax Consequences" in this prospectus supplement. S-3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

