NEXTERA ENERGY INC

(NEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/23 04:04:16 pm
207.3 USD   -0.98%
NEXTERA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEXTERA ENERGY : Q2 2019 Presentation
NEXTERA ENERGY : Q2 2019 Release
NextEra Energy : Q2 2019 Presentation

07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

Earnings Conference Call

Second Quarter 2019

July 24, 2019

Cautionary Statements And Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

These presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix herein

and in NextEra Energy's and NextEra Energy Partners' SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

These presentations refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix herein.

Other

See Appendix for definition of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA by Asset Category, and CAFD expectations.

NextEra Energy delivered strong second quarter results

NextEra Energy

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • NEE grew adjusted EPS by ~13% year-over-year
  • Continued strong execution at FPL
    • Regulatory capital employed growth of ~8% versus prior-year comparable quarter
    • All major capital initiatives remain on track
  • Execution of NextEra Energy playbook at Gulf Power continues to progress well:
    • Made terrific progress on our operational cost effectiveness initiatives
    • Completed Plant Smith combustion turbine upgrades on schedule and on budget
  • Successful quarter of origination at Energy Resources
    • More than 1,850 MW added to renewables backlog which now totals over 11,700 MW

Includes ~4,100 MW of contracts for post-2020 delivery

FPL's earnings per share increased 5 cents from the prior- year comparable quarter

Florida Power & Light Results - Second Quarter

Net Income

EPS

($ MM)

$626

$663

$1.32

$1.37

2018

2019

2018

2019

Continued investment in the business was the primary driver of growth at FPL

Florida Power & Light EPS Contribution Drivers

EPS Growth

Regulatory Capital Employed(1)

(Excluding Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes)

Second

Quarter

FPL - 2018 EPS

$1.32

Drivers:

New investments

$0.07

Other, including share dilution

($0.02)

FPL - 2019 EPS

$1.37

$B 40.0

35.0$33.5

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

$36.2

Q2 2018(2)

Q2 2019

Retail Rate Base

Other

1) 4 month average; includes retail rate base, wholesale rate base, clause-related investments and AFUDC projects; Q2 2018 and Q2 2019 reflect adjustments related to removal of accumulated deferred income taxes of $8.1 B and $8.4 B, respectively

2) Prior period amounts restated to reflect accumulated deferred income tax adjustment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 11:34:09 UTC
