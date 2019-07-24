Log in
NextEra Energy : Q2 2019 Release

07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Media Line: 561-694-4442

July 24, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NextEra Energy reports second-quarter 2019 financial results

  • NextEra Energy delivers strong second-quarter financial and operational results
  • Florida Power & Light Company's continued investments in the business to further advance its customer value proposition result in more than 8% growth in regulatory capital employed
  • Gulf Power Company integration continues to progress well
  • NextEra Energy Resources adds more than 1,850 megawatts of renewables projects to its backlog, which now totals more than 11,700 megawatts

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today reported 2019 second-quarter net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $1.234 billion, or $2.56 per share, compared to $781 million, or $1.61 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy's 2019 second-quarter earnings were $1.133 billion, or $2.35 per share, compared to $989 million, or $2.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the effects of transitional impacts of tax reform, including the impact on differential membership interests; non-qualifying hedges; NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; change in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments (OTTI); operating results from the Spain solar projects; and acquisition-related expenses.

NextEra Energy's management uses adjusted earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, internally for financial planning, analysis of performance, reporting of results to the board of directors and as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans. NextEra Energy also uses earnings expressed in this fashion when communicating its financial results and earnings outlook to analysts and investors. NextEra Energy's management believes that adjusted earnings provide a more meaningful representation of NextEra Energy's fundamental earnings power. A reconciliation of historical adjusted earnings to net income attributable to NextEra Energy, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in the attachments to this news release.

"NextEra Energy delivered strong second-quarter results and is well-positioned to meet our overall objectives for the year," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "We grew adjusted earnings per share by approximately 13% year-over-year, reflecting successful performance across all of the businesses. With residential bills nearly 30% below the national average and the lowest among all of the Florida investor-owned utilities, FPL's focus continues to be on identifying smart capital investments to lower costs, improve reliability and provide clean energy solutions for the benefit of our customers. At Gulf Power Company, we continue to make terrific progress executing the NextEra Energy playbook of reducing costs and using those savings to help fund smart capital

1

investments for the benefit of customers. NextEra Energy Resources continues to capitalize on one of the best environments for renewables development in our history with our backlog increasing by more than 1,850 megawatts. We continue to believe that NextEra Energy offers one of the best value propositions in the industry with a long-term track record of delivering results for shareholders, one of the strongest credit ratings and balance sheets in the sector and a strong pipeline of attractive investment opportunities across all of our businesses. We believe NextEra Energy is as well-positioned as it has ever been to deliver on our financial expectations, and I will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver growth at or near the top end of our 6% to 8% compound annual growth rate range through 2022, plus the specified accretion from the recently completed Florida acquisitions in the relevant years."

Florida Power & Light Company

FPL, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, reported second- quarter 2019 net income of $663 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $626 million, or $1.32 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

FPL's growth over the prior-year comparable quarter was primarily driven by continued investment in the business. FPL's capital expenditures were approximately $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019, and full-year capital investments are expected to be between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion. Regulatory capital employed increased by more than 8% year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2019, FPL's average number of customers increased by approximately 100,000 from the prior-year comparable quarter.

FPL continues to identify smart capital investments in clean, efficient, modernized generation, as well as a stronger and smarter grid, to further enhance its already best-in-class customer value proposition of low bills, high reliability, award-winning customer service and a clean emissions profile. FPL's typical residential electric bill is nearly 30% below the national average and below the level it was a decade ago.

All of FPL's development efforts are progressing well. During the quarter, construction commenced at 10 solar projects across FPL's service territory. The new plants, which total nearly 750 megawatts (MW) of combined capacity, are all on track and on budget to begin providing cost-effective energy to FPL customers by early 2020. Last year, FPL ranked second among all electric utilities nationwide for megawatts of solar capacity installed, according to the 2018 Solar Rankings recently released by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). FPL currently operates 18 major solar power plants and more than 200 smaller solar installations, and expects to continue to execute one of the largest solar expansions ever in the United States over the coming years as it helps make Florida a global leader in solar energy.

In late June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation into law that allows for clause recovery of storm hardening investments, including undergrounding. This new law will allow FPL to pursue these storm hardening investments in a programmatic basis over the course of decades for the benefit of customers through improved reliability and reduced storm restoration times.

Gulf Power Company

Gulf Power, NextEra Energy's recently acquired rate-regulated electric utility subsidiary that serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida, reported second-quarter 2019 net income on a GAAP basis of $45 million, or $0.09 per share. On an adjusted basis, Gulf Power's earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $58 million, or $0.12 per share.

The Gulf Power integration continues to progress well and the team is focused on successfully executing initiatives. Gulf Power has already begun to see significant benefits from a focus on operational cost effectiveness. Gulf Power's capital expenditures were approximately $150 million in the second quarter of 2019, and full-year capital investments are expected to be approximately $700 million to $800 million. During the second quarter of 2019, Gulf Power's average number of customers was roughly flat to the comparable prior-year quarter as a result of continued impacts from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

2

During the quarter, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Gulf Power's cost recovery petition for approximately $350 million in Hurricane Michael restoration costs. Subject to a review and prudence determination of final storm costs by the PSC, Gulf Power instituted a surcharge equivalent to $8.00 per month on a 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential bill until the storm costs are fully recovered, which is expected to occur after approximately 60 months. Gulf Power believes that the surcharge strikes an appropriate balance between ensuring timely cost recovery and mitigating customer bill impacts.

In addition, Gulf Power completed its first major capital project as part of NextEra Energy, the Plant Smith combustion turbine upgrades, on schedule and on budget. Through improved efficiency and reliability, these upgrades are expected to generate approximately $40 million of net customer savings over their lifetime.

NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, the competitive energy business of NextEra Energy, reported a second- quarter 2019 contribution to net income attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $661 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $260 million, or $0.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $448 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to $396 million, or $0.83 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Since the first-quarter financial results call in late April, the NextEra Energy Resources team delivered another excellent period of wind and solar origination, increasing its backlog by more than 1,850 MW. The current backlog now stands at more than 11,700 MW, including more than 4,100 MW of contracts for delivery beyond 2020. This quarter's backlog additions include a 250-MW solar project that will be paired with a 200-MW,4-hour battery storage system, continuing NextEra Energy Resources' success as it further advances the next phase of renewables deployment that pairs low-cost wind and solar energy with a low-cost battery storage solution to provide a product that can be dispatched with enough certainty to meet customer needs for a nearly firm generation resource. In addition to the significant backlog additions this quarter, NextEra Energy Resources also executed build-own-transfer agreements for a 99- MW wind project and a 75-MW solar project.

Corporate and Other

In the second quarter of 2019 on a GAAP basis, Corporate and Other earnings decreased $0.04 per share, compared to the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, Corporate and Other earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were flat compared to the prior-year quarter.

Following approval from the California Public Utilities Commission earlier this month, NextEra Energy Transmission completed the acquisition of Trans Bay Cable, a 53-mile,rate-regulatedhigh-voltage direct current underwater transmission cable system, which provides approximately 40% of San Francisco's daily electrical power needs.

Outlook

In 2019, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be at or near the top of its previously disclosed compound annual growth rate of 6% to 8%, off the 2018 base of $7.70 per share. NextEra Energy also continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate to be in a range of 6% to 8% through 2021, off the 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Florida acquisitions. As outlined at its June investor conference, for 2022, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, off 2021 adjusted earnings per share, translating to a range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share.

NextEra Energy's adjusted earnings expectations exclude the cumulative effect of adopting new accounting standards; the effects of non-qualifying hedges and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI, none of which can be determined at this time. Adjusted earnings expectations also exclude the effects of transitional impacts of tax reform, including the impact on differential membership interests; NextEra Energy

3

Partners, LP net investment gains; the operating results from the Spain solar projects; and acquisition- related expenses. In addition, adjusted earnings expectations assume, among other things, normal weather and operating conditions; continued recovery of the national and the Florida economy; supportive commodity markets; current forward curves; public policy support for wind and solar development and construction; market demand and transmission expansion to support wind and solar development; market demand for pipeline capacity; access to capital at reasonable cost and terms; no divestitures other than to NextEra Energy Partners, LP or acquisitions; no adverse litigation decisions; and no changes to governmental tax policy or incentives. Please see the accompanying cautionary statements for a list of the risk factors that may affect future results.

As previously announced, NextEra Energy's second-quarter 2019 financial results conference call is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET today. Also discussed during the call will be the second-quarter 2019 financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP). The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The news release and slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET today. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach,

Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

###

Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead represent the current expectations of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NextEra Energy) and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) regarding future operating results and other future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of NextEra Energy's and FPL's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements concerning adjusted earnings per share expectations and future operating performance, statements concerning future dividends, and results of acquisitions. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "will," "may result," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek," "potential," "projection," "forecast," "predict," "goals," "target," "outlook," "should," "would" or similar words or expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. The future results of NextEra Energy and FPL and their business and financial condition are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or may require them to limit or eliminate certain operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: effects of extensive regulation of NextEra Energy's and FPL's business operations; inability of NextEra Energy and FPL to recover in a timely manner any significant amount of costs, a return on certain assets or a reasonable return on invested capital through base rates, cost recovery clauses, other regulatory mechanisms or

4

otherwise; impact of political, regulatory and economic factors on regulatory decisions important to NextEra Energy and FPL; disallowance of cost recovery by FPL based on a finding of imprudent use of derivative instruments; effect of any reductions or modifications to, or elimination of, governmental incentives or policies that support utility scale renewable energy projects of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and its affiliated entities (NextEra Energy Resources) or the imposition of additional tax laws, policies or assessments on renewable energy; impact of new or revised laws, regulations, interpretations or ballot or regulatory initiatives on NextEra Energy and FPL; capital expenditures, increased operating costs and various liabilities attributable to environmental laws, regulations and other standards applicable to NextEra Energy and FPL; effects on NextEra Energy and FPL of federal or state laws or regulations mandating new or additional limits on the production of greenhouse gas emissions; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to significant and increasing compliance costs and substantial monetary penalties and other sanctions as a result of extensive federal regulation of their operations and businesses; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of changes in tax laws, guidance or policies as well as in judgments and estimates used to determine tax-related asset and liability amounts; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of adverse results of litigation; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of failure to proceed with projects under development or inability to complete the construction of (or capital improvements to) electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities or other facilities on schedule or within budget; impact on development and operating activities of NextEra Energy and FPL resulting from risks related to project siting, financing, construction, permitting, governmental approvals and the negotiation of project development agreements; risks involved in the operation and maintenance of electric generation, transmission and distribution facilities, gas infrastructure facilities, retail gas distribution system in Florida and other facilities; effect on NextEra Energy and FPL of a lack of growth or slower growth in the number of customers or in customer usage; impact on NextEra Energy and FPL of severe weather and other weather conditions; threats of terrorism and catastrophic events that could result from terrorism, cyber attacks or other attempts to disrupt NextEra Energy's and FPL's business or the businesses of third parties; inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage for protection of NextEra Energy and FPL against significant losses and risk that insurance coverage does not provide protection against all significant losses; a prolonged period of low gas and oil prices could impact NextEra Energy Resources' gas infrastructure business and cause NextEra Energy Resources to delay or cancel certain gas infrastructure projects and could result in certain projects becoming impaired; risk to NextEra Energy Resources of increased operating costs resulting from unfavorable supply costs necessary to provide NextEra Energy Resources' full energy and capacity requirement services; inability or failure by NextEra Energy Resources to manage properly or hedge effectively the commodity risk within its portfolio; effect of reductions in the liquidity of energy markets on NextEra Energy's ability to manage operational risks; effectiveness of NextEra Energy's and FPL's risk management tools associated with their hedging and trading procedures to protect against significant losses, including the effect of unforeseen price variances from historical behavior; impact of unavailability or disruption of power transmission or commodity transportation facilities on sale and delivery of power or natural gas by NextEra Energy, including FPL; exposure of NextEra Energy and FPL to credit and performance risk from customers, hedging counterparties and vendors; failure of NextEra Energy or FPL counterparties to perform under derivative contracts or of requirement for NextEra Energy or FPL to post margin cash collateral under derivative contracts; failure or breach of NextEra Energy's or FPL's information technology systems; risks to NextEra Energy and FPL's retail businesses from compromise of sensitive customer data; losses from volatility in the market values of derivative instruments and limited liquidity in OTC markets; impact of negative publicity; inability of NextEra Energy and FPL to maintain, negotiate or renegotiate acceptable franchise agreements with municipalities and counties in Florida; occurrence of work strikes or stoppages and increasing personnel costs; NextEra Energy's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the effect of increased competition for acquisitions; the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Gulf Power Company acquisition; environmental, health and financial risks associated with NextEra Energy Resources' and FPL's ownership and operation of nuclear generation facilities; liability of NextEra Energy and FPL for significant retrospective assessments and/or retrospective insurance premiums in the event of an incident at certain nuclear generation facilities; increased operating and capital expenditures and/or reduced revenues at nuclear generation facilities of NextEra Energy or FPL resulting from orders or new regulations of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; inability to operate any of NextEra Energy Resources' or FPL's owned nuclear generation units through the end of their respective operating licenses or through expected shutdown; effect of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets or actions by third parties in connection with project-specific or other financing arrangements on NextEra Energy's and FPL's ability to fund their liquidity and capital needs and meet their growth objectives; inability of NextEra Energy, FPL and NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. to maintain their current credit ratings; impairment of NextEra Energy's and FPL's liquidity from inability of credit providers to fund their credit commitments or to maintain their current credit ratings; poor market performance and other economic factors that could affect NextEra Energy's defined benefit pension plan's funded status; poor market performance and other risks to the asset values of NextEra Energy's and FPL's nuclear decommissioning funds; changes in market value and other risks to certain of NextEra Energy's investments; effect of inability of NextEra Energy subsidiaries to pay upstream dividends or repay funds to NextEra Energy or of NextEra Energy's performance under guarantees of subsidiary obligations on NextEra Energy's ability to meet its financial obligations and to pay dividends on its common stock; the fact that the amount and timing of dividends payable on NextEra Energy's common stock, as well as the dividend policy approved by NextEra Energy's board of directors from time to time, and changes to that policy, are within the sole discretion of NextEra Energy's board of directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are less than might be expected by shareholders; NEP's inability to access sources of capital on commercially reasonable terms could have an effect on its ability to consummate future acquisitions and on the value of NextEra Energy's limited partner interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP; and effects of disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit and capital markets on the market price of NextEra Energy's common stock. NextEra Energy and FPL discuss these and other risks and uncertainties in their annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other SEC filings, and this news release should be read in conjunction with such SEC filings made through the date of this news release. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and NextEra Energy and FPL undertake no obligation to update any forward- looking statements.

5

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

FPL

Gulf

NEER

and

NextEra

Power

Other(a)

Energy

Operating Revenues

$

3,158

$

366

$

1,437

$

9

$

4,970

Operating Expenses (Income)

Fuel, purchased power and interchange

806

137

156

(25)

1,074

Other operations and maintenance

387

61

402

50

900

Acquisition-related

-

18

-

(12)

6

Depreciation and amortization

776

56

328

21

1,181

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net

(1)

-

(354)

1

(354)

Taxes other than income taxes and other - net

336

26

52

2

416

Total operating expenses - net

2,304

298

584

37

3,223

Operating Income (Loss)

854

68

853

(28)

1,747

Other Income (Deductions)

Interest expense

(152)

(14)

(237)

(198)

(601)

Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

10

-

-

2

12

Interest income

1

-

8

4

13

Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net

-

-

8

-

8

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

-

-

39

-

39

funds - net

Other net periodic benefit income

-

-

-

35

35

Other - net

1

1

14

-

16

Total other income (deductions) - net

(140)

(13)

(174)

(157)

(484)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

714

55

679

(185)

1,263

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

51

10

113

(50)

124

Net Income (Loss)

663

45

566

(135)

1,139

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

95

-

95

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

663

$

45

$

661

$

(135)

$

1,234

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

663

$

45

$

661

$

(135)

$

1,234

Adjustments - pretax:(b)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

-

33

129

162

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

funds and OTTI - net

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership interests

-

-

30

-

30

NEP investment gains - net

-

-

(289)

-

(289)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

-

(7)

-

(7)

Acquisition-related

-

18

-

3

21

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

(5)

63

(33)

25

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

$

663

$

58

$

448

$

(36)

$

1,133

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution)

$

1.37

$

0.09

$

1.37

$

(0.27)

$

2.56

Adjustments - pretax:(b)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

-

0.07

0.27

0.34

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

-

-

(0.09)

-

(0.09)

funds and OTTI - net

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership interests

-

-

0.06

-

0.06

NEP investment gains - net

-

-

(0.60)

-

(0.60)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

Acquisition-related

-

0.04

-

0.01

0.05

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

(0.01)

0.13

(0.08)

0.04

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

1.37

$

0.12

$

0.93

$

(0.07)

$

2.35

Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

483

------------

  1. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

(b) After tax impact by segment is as follows:

Gulf Power

NEER

Corporate and Other

NextEra Energy

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

$

-

$

-

$

21

$

0.05

$

96

$

0.19

$

117

$

0.24

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held

in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net

$

-

$

-

$

(31)

$

(0.07)

$

-

$

-

$

(31)

$

(0.07)

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership

$

-

$

-

$

22

$

0.05

$

-

$

-

$

22

$

0.05

interests

NEP investment gains - net

$

-

$

-

$

(218)

$

(0.45)

$

-

$

-

$

(218)

$

(0.45)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

$

-

$

-

$

(7)

$

(0.02)

$

-

$

-

$

(7)

$

(0.02)

Acquisition-related

$

13

$

0.03

$

-

$

-

$

3

$

0.01

$

16

$

0.04

6

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(a)

(millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

and

NextEra

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

FPL

NEER

Other(b)

Energy

Operating Revenues

$

2,908

$

1,156

$

(1)

$

4,063

Operating Expenses (Income)

Fuel, purchased power and interchange

765

159

(30)

894

Other operations and maintenance

387

412

49

848

Acquisition-related

-

-

1

1

Depreciation and amortization

513

300

18

831

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net

(2)

(29)

3

(28)

Taxes other than income taxes and other - net

324

44

3

371

Total operating expenses - net

1,987

886

44

2,917

Operating Income (Loss)

921

270

(45)

1,146

Other Income (Deductions)

Interest expense

(140)

(129)

(125)

(394)

Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees

-

53

(1)

52

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

20

-

2

22

Interest income

1

7

2

10

Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net

-

3

-

3

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds -

-

13

-

13

net

Other net periodic benefit income

-

-

51

51

Other - net

-

10

-

10

Total other income (deductions) - net

(119)

(43)

(71)

(233)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

802

227

(116)

913

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

176

61

(11)

226

Net Income (Loss)

626

166

(105)

687

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

-

94

-

94

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

626

$

260

$

(105)

$

781

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

626

$

260

$

(105)

$

781

Adjustments - pretax:(c)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

45

98

143

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds

-

(16)

-

(16)

and OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

-

26

(2)

24

NEP investment gains - net

-

80

-

80

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

1

-

1

Acquisition-related

-

-

1

1

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(25)

(25)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

$

626

$

396

$

(33)

$

989

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution)(d)

$

1.32

$

0.52

$

(0.23)

$

1.61

Adjustments - pretax:(c)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

0.09

0.21

0.30

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds

-

(0.04)

-

(0.04)

and OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

-

0.06

(0.01)

0.05

NEP investment gains - net

-

0.20

-

0.20

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related

-

-

-

-

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(0.04)

(0.04)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

1.32

$

0.83

$

(0.07)

$

2.08

Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

475

------------

  1. Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for an accounting standards update related to leases.
  2. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

(c) After tax impact by segment is as follows:

NEER

Corporate and Other

NextEra Energy

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

$

35

$

0.07

$

73

$

0.17

$

108

$

0.24

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in

$

(11)

$

(0.02)

$

-

$

-

$

(11)

$

(0.02)

NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

$

19

$

0.04

$

(2)

$

(0.01)

$

17

$

0.03

NEP investment gains - net

$

91

$

0.22

$

-

$

-

$

91

$

0.22

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

$

2

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2

$

-

Acquisition-related

$

-

$

-

$

1

$

-

$

1

$

-

(d) Adjusted for the impact of dilutive securities at NEP.

7

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

FPL

Gulf

NEER

and

NextEra

Power

Other(a)

Energy

Operating Revenues

$

5,776

$

694

$

2,572

$

2

$

9,044

Operating Expenses (Income)

Fuel, purchased power and interchange

1,535

260

305

(59)

2,041

Other operations and maintenance

727

130

759

99

1,715

Acquisition-related

-

18

-

4

22

Depreciation and amortization

1,152

106

654

40

1,952

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net

(3)

-

(381)

4

(380)

Taxes other than income taxes and other - net

653

55

111

(7)

812

Total operating expenses - net

4,064

569

1,448

81

6,162

Operating Income (Loss)

1,712

125

1,124

(79)

2,882

Other Income (Deductions)

Interest expense

(291)

(27)

(470)

(527)

(1,315)

Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees

-

-

10

-

10

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

35

-

-

2

37

Interest income

2

1

18

4

25

Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net

-

-

31

-

31

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

156

-

156

funds - net

-

-

Other net periodic benefit income

-

-

-

86

86

Other - net

-

(1)

22

10

31

Total other income (deductions) - net

(254)

(27)

(233)

(425)

(939)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

1,458

98

891

(504)

1,943

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

207

17

97

(123)

198

Net Income (Loss)

1,251

81

794

(381)

1,745

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

169

-

169

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

1,251

$

81

$

963

$

(381)

$

1,914

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

1,251

$

81

$

963

$

(381)

$

1,914

Adjustments - pretax:(b)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

-

256

387

643

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

(163)

-

(163)

funds and OTTI - net

-

-

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership interests

-

-

60

-

60

NEP investment gains - net

-

-

(240)

-

(240)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

-

(8)

-

(8)

Acquisition-related

-

18

-

19

37

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

(4)

28

(74)

(50)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

$

1,251

$

95

$

896

$

(49)

$

2,193

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution)

$

2.59

$

0.17

$

2.00

$

(0.79)

$

3.97

Adjustments - pretax:(b)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

-

0.53

0.80

1.33

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning

(0.34)

-

(0.34)

funds and OTTI - net

-

-

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership interests

-

-

0.12

-

0.12

NEP investment gains - net

-

-

(0.50)

-

(0.50)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

Acquisition-related

-

0.04

-

0.04

0.08

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

(0.01)

0.07

(0.15)

(0.09)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

2.59

$

0.20

$

1.86

$

(0.10)

$

4.55

Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

482

------------

  1. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

(b) After tax impact by segment is as follows:

Gulf Power

NEER

Corporate and Other

NextEra Energy

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

$

-

$

-

$

195

$

0.41

$

288

$

0.60

$

483

$

1.01

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in

-

NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net

$

$

-

$

(116)

$

(0.24)

$

-

$

-

$

(116)

$

(0.24)

Impact of income tax rate change on differential membership

$

-

$

-

$

44

$

0.09

$

-

$

-

$

44

$

0.09

interests

NEP investment gains - net

$

-

$

-

$

(182)

$

(0.38)

$

-

$

-

$

(182)

$

(0.38)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

$

-

$

-

$

(8)

$

(0.02)

$

-

$

-

$

(8)

$

(0.02)

Acquisition-related

$

14

$

0.03

$

-

$

-

$

44

$

0.09

$

58

$

0.12

8

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(a)

(millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

and

NextEra

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

FPL

NEER

Other(b)

Energy

Operating Revenues

$

5,528

$

2,396

$

(4)

$

7,920

Operating Expenses (Income)

Fuel, purchased power and interchange

1,477

297

(61)

1,713

Other operations and maintenance

732

787

99

1,618

Acquisition-related

-

-

1

1

Depreciation and amortization

1,059

592

37

1,688

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses/assets - net

(3)

(45)

6

(42)

Taxes other than income taxes and other - net

635

97

5

737

Total operating expenses - net

3,900

1,728

87

5,715

Operating Income (Loss)

1,628

668

(91)

2,205

Other Income (Deductions)

Interest expense

(274)

(215)

(131)

(620)

Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees

-

229

20

249

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

42

-

2

44

Interest income

2

22

4

28

Gain on NEP deconsolidation

-

3,927

-

3,927

Gains on disposal of investments and other property - net

-

53

-

53

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds -

-

(7)

-

(7)

net

Other net periodic benefit income

-

-

102

102

Other - net

-

20

(4)

16

Total other income (deductions) - net

(230)

4,029

(7)

3,792

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

1,398

4,697

(98)

5,997

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

288

1,199

(11)

1,476

Net Income (Loss)

1,110

3,498

(87)

4,521

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

-

691

-

691

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

1,110

$

4,189

$

(87)

$

5,212

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. to Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

1,110

$

4,189

$

(87)

$

5,212

Adjustments - pretax:(c)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

(80)

100

20

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and

-

3

-

3

OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

-

(598)

3

(595)

NEP investment gains - net

-

(3,813)

-

(3,813)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

7

-

7

Acquisition-related

-

-

1

1

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

1,083

-

1,083

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

$

1,110

$

791

$

17

$

1,918

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc. (assuming dilution)(d)

$

2.34

$

8.77

$

(0.18)

$

10.93

Adjustments - pretax:(c)

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

-

(0.17)

0.21

0.04

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and

-

0.01

-

0.01

OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

-

(1.24)

0.01

(1.23)

NEP investment gains - net

-

(8.00)

-

(8.00)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

-

0.01

-

0.01

Acquisition-related

-

-

-

-

Less related income tax expense (benefit)

-

2.29

(0.01)

2.28

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

2.34

$

1.67

$

0.03

$

4.04

Weighted-average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

475

------------

  1. Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for an accounting standards update related to leases.
  2. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

(c) After tax impact by segment is as follows:

NEER

Corporate and Other

NextEra Energy

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Earnings

EPS

Net losses (gains) associated with non-qualifying hedges

$

(59)

$

(0.13)

$

79

$

0.17

$

20

$

0.04

Change in unrealized losses (gains) on equity securities held in

$

2

$

-

$

(2)

$

-

$

-

$

-

NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net

Tax reform-related

$

(448)

$

(0.92)

$

-

$

-

$

(448)

$

(0.92)

NEP investment gains - net

$

(2,901)

$

(6.07)

$

26

$

0.04

$

(2,875)

$

(6.03)

Operating loss (income) of Spain solar projects

$

8

$

0.02

$

-

$

-

$

8

$

0.02

Acquisition-related

$

-

$

-

$

1

$

-

$

1

$

-

(d) Adjusted for the impact of dilutive securities at NEP.

9

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(millions)

Preliminary

(unaudited)

Corporate

NextEra

June 30, 2019

FPL

Gulf

NEER

and

Power

Other(a)

Energy

Property, Plant and Equipment

Electric plant in service and other property

$

52,914

$

5,511

$

31,613

$

1,109

$

91,147

Nuclear fuel

1,116

-

552

-

1,668

Construction work in progress

2,138

307

4,367

424

7,236

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(13,337)

(1,619)

(8,752)

(207)

(23,915)

Total property, plant and equipment - net

42,831

4,199

27,780

1,326

76,136

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

93

12

355

559

1,019

Customer receivables, net of allowances

1,293

168

1,069

23

2,553

Other receivables

329

5

512

(278)

568

Materials, supplies and fossil fuel inventory

729

141

557

-

1,427

Regulatory assets

396

118

-

(18)

496

Derivatives

6

-

774

25

805

Other

156

19

429

(1)

603

Total current assets

3,002

463

3,696

310

7,471

Other Assets

Special use funds

4,507

-

2,040

-

6,547

Investment in equity method investees

-

-

7,202

-

7,202

Prepaid benefit costs

1,442

-

-

(132)

1,310

Regulatory assets

2,722

509

9

337

3,577

Derivatives

-

-

1,624

2

1,626

Goodwill

302

-

593

2,601

3,496

Other

457

234

2,286

210

3,187

Total other assets

9,430

743

13,754

3,018

26,945

Total Assets

$

55,263

$

5,405

$

45,230

$

4,654

$

110,552

Capitalization

Common stock

$

1,373

$

678

$

-

$

(2,046)

$

5

Additional paid-in capital

10,851

1,014

11,814

(13,137)

10,542

Retained earnings

8,891

347

18,173

(2,857)

24,554

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-

(1)

(64)

(126)

(191)

Total common shareholders' equity

21,115

2,038

29,923

(18,166)

34,910

Noncontrolling interests

-

-

3,472

44

3,516

Total equity

21,115

2,038

33,395

(18,122)

38,426

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

68

-

68

Long-term debt

13,358

1,111

3,189

16,289

33,947

Total capitalization

34,473

3,149

36,652

(1,833)

72,441

Current Liabilities

Commercial paper

776

100

-

3,506

4,382

Other short-term debt

-

-

-

715

715

Current portion of long-term debt

62

175

375

2,061

2,673

Accounts payable

761

106

1,779

(48)

2,598

Customer deposits

448

34

5

-

487

Accrued interest and taxes

647

38

148

20

853

Derivatives

13

5

320

5

343

Accrued construction-related expenditures

278

28

544

12

862

Regulatory liabilities

318

19

1

12

350

Other

375

176

437

161

1,149

Total current liabilities

3,678

681

3,609

6,444

14,412

Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits

Asset retirement obligations

2,249

117

1,017

-

3,383

Deferred income taxes

5,319

629

2,770

(632)

8,086

Regulatory liabilities

9,079

570

-

118

9,767

Derivatives

4

-

535

353

892

Other

461

259

647

204

1,571

Total other liabilities and deferred credits

17,112

1,575

4,969

43

23,699

Commitments and Contingencies

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$

55,263

$

5,405

$

45,230

$

4,654

$

110,552

------------

  1. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

10

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Preliminary

(millions)

(unaudited)

Corporate

NextEra

December 31, 2018

FPL

NEER

and Other(1)

Energy

Property, Plant and Equipment

Electric plant in service and other property

$

49,640

$

31,273

$

1,073

$

81,986

Nuclear fuel

1,189

551

-

1,740

Construction work in progress

3,888

4,239

230

8,357

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(13,218)

(8,364)

(167)

(21,749)

Total property, plant and equipment - net

41,499

27,699

1,136

70,334

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

112

332

194

638

Customer receivables, net of allowances

1,026

1,259

17

2,302

Other receivables

284

454

(71)

667

Materials, supplies and fossil fuel inventory

670

553

-

1,223

Regulatory assets

447

-

1

448

Derivatives

-

563

1

564

Other

239

307

5

551

Total current assets

2,778

3,468

147

6,393

Other Assets

Special use funds

4,056

1,830

-

5,886

Investment in equity method investees

-

6,494

254

6,748

Prepaid benefit costs

1,407

-

(123)

1,284

Regulatory assets

2,843

9

438

3,290

Derivatives

-

1,326

29

1,355

Goodwill

302

587

2

891

Other

599

2,117

4,805

7,521

Total other assets

9,207

12,363

5,405

26,975

Total Assets

$

53,484

$

43,530

$

6,688

$

103,702

Capitalization

Common stock

$

1,373

$

-

$

(1,368)

$

5

Additional paid-in capital

10,601

9,598

(9,709)

10,490

Retained earnings

9,040

17,212

(2,415)

23,837

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-

(113)

(75)

(188)

Total common shareholders' equity

21,014

26,697

(13,567)

34,144

Noncontrolling interests

-

3,269

-

3,269

Total equity

21,014

29,966

(13,567)

37,413

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

468

-

468

Long-term debt

11,688

4,100

10,994

26,782

Total capitalization

32,702

34,534

(2,573)

64,663

Current Liabilities

Commercial paper

1,256

-

1,493

2,749

Other short-term debt

-

-

5,465

5,465

Current portion of long-term debt

95

602

2,019

2,716

Accounts payable

731

1,675

(20)

2,386

Customer deposits

442

3

-

445

Accrued interest and taxes

376

212

(111)

477

Derivatives

32

391

252

675

Accrued construction-related expenditures

323

865

7

1,195

Regulatory liabilities

310

3

12

325

Other

511

536

83

1,130

Total current liabilities

4,076

4,287

9,200

17,563

Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits

Asset retirement obligations

2,147

988

-

3,135

Deferred income taxes

5,165

2,590

(388)

7,367

Regulatory liabilities

8,886

-

123

9,009

Derivatives

9

416

91

516

Other

499

715

235

1,449

Total other liabilities and deferred credits

16,706

4,709

61

21,476

Commitments and Contingencies

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$

53,484

$

43,530

$

6,688

$

103,702

------------

  1. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

11

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(millions)

(unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

FPL

Gulf

NEER

and

NextEra

Power

Other(a)

Energy

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$

1,251

$

81

$

794

$

(381)

$

1,745

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,152

106

654

40

1,952

Nuclear fuel and other amortization

85

29

49

9

172

Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net

-

-

(37)

21

(16)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

-

-

-

12

12

Deferred income taxes

70

13

222

(203)

102

Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees

(72)

(31)

-

-

(103)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

Distributions of earnings from equity method investees

-

-

233

-

233

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net

(3)

-

(412)

4

(411)

Other - net

28

(15)

(177)

53

(111)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Current assets

(259)

(53)

174

15

(123)

Noncurrent assets

(37)

(29)

(71)

(20)

(157)

Current liabilities

249

(62)

(479)

272

(20)

Noncurrent liabilities

(8)

15

(1)

10

16

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,456

54

939

(168)

3,281

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Capital expenditures of FPL

(2,302)

-

-

-

(2,302)

Acquisition and capital expenditures of Gulf Power

-

(248)

-

(4,456)

(4,704)

Independent power and other investments of NEER

-

-

(2,509)

-

(2,509)

Nuclear fuel purchases

(93)

-

(76)

-

(169)

Other capital expenditures and other investments

-

-

-

(216)

(216)

Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER

-

-

995

-

995

Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other

investments

1,276

-

669

114

2,059

Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments

(1,333)

-

(623)

(149)

(2,105)

Other - net

5

-

(31)

86

60

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,447)

(248)

(1,575)

(4,621)

(8,891)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Issuances of long-term debt

1,698

105

7

5,744

7,554

Retirements of long-term debt

(49)

(105)

(1,193)

(529)

(1,876)

Net change in commercial paper

(481)

100

-

2,013

1,632

Repayments of other short-term debt

-

-

-

(4,600)

(4,600)

Payments from related parties under a cash sweep and credit support

-

-

671

-

671

agreement - net

Issuances of common stock - net

-

-

-

26

26

Dividends on common stock

-

-

-

(1,197)

(1,197)

Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net

(1,150)

109

1,729

(688)

-

Other - net

(21)

-

(57)

(80)

(158)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3)

209

1,157

689

2,052

Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

-

-

7

1

8

cash

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6

15

528

(4,099)

(3,550)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

254

-

341

4,658

5,253

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

260

$

15

$

869

$

559

$

1,703

------------

  1. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

12

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(a)

(millions)

(unaudited)

Preliminary

Corporate

and

NextEra

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

FPL

NEER

Other(b)

Energy

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net income

$

1,110

$

3,498

$

(87)

$

4,521

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,059

592

37

1,688

Nuclear fuel and other amortization

77

45

9

131

Unrealized losses (gains) on marked to market derivative contracts - net

-

(87)

86

(1)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

-

-

11

11

Deferred income taxes

268

1,312

(189)

1,391

Cost recovery clauses and franchise fees

(49)

-

-

(49)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees

-

(229)

(20)

(249)

Distributions of earnings from equity method investees

-

160

13

173

Losses (gains) on disposal of businesses, assets and investments - net

(3)

(98)

6

(95)

Gain on NEP deconsolidation

-

(3,927)

-

(3,927)

Other - net

(45)

(44)

2

(87)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Current assets

(139)

(38)

63

(114)

Noncurrent assets

(15)

-

9

(6)

Current liabilities

(326)

173

(272)

(425)

Noncurrent liabilities

(55)

17

12

(26)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,882

1,374

(320)

2,936

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Capital expenditures of FPL

(2,414)

-

-

(2,414)

Independent power and other investments of NEER

-

(3,220)

-

(3,220)

Nuclear fuel purchases

(90)

(98)

-

(188)

Other capital expenditures and other investments

-

-

(101)

(101)

Sale of independent power and other investments of NEER

-

311

-

311

Proceeds from sale or maturity of securities in special use funds and other investments

1,101

608

79

1,788

Purchases of securities in special use funds and other investments

(1,228)

(628)

(136)

(1,992)

Distributions from equity method investees of independent power investments

-

633

-

633

Other - net

22

(205)

11

(172)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,609)

(2,599)

(147)

(5,355)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Issuances of long-term debt

1,594

46

1,235

2,875

Retirements of long-term debt

(798)

(399)

(17)

(1,214)

Net change in commercial paper

(700)

-

1,405

705

Proceeds from other short-term debt

-

-

200

200

Repayments of other short-term debt

(250)

-

-

(250)

Payments from related parties under a cash sweep and credit support agreement - net

-

50

-

50

Issuances of common stock - net

-

-

11

11

Dividends on common stock

-

-

(1,047)

(1,047)

Dividends & capital distributions from (to) parent - net

850

1,286

(2,136)

-

Other - net

(31)

(53)

(59)

(143)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

665

930

(408)

1,187

Effects of currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

-

(15)

-

(15)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(62)

(310)

(875)

(1,247)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

174

871

938

1,983

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

112

$

561

$

63

$

736

------------

  1. Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for an accounting standard update related to leases.
  2. Corporate & Other represents other business activities and eliminating entries, and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

13

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Earnings Per Share Contributions

(assuming dilution) (unaudited)

Preliminary

First

Second

Year-

Quarter Quarter To-Date

2018 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

9.32

$

1.61

$

10.93

FPL - 2018 Earnings Per Share

$

1.02

$

1.32

$

2.34

New investment growth

0.09

0.09

0.17

Deferred tax impact

0.02

0.02

0.04

Allowance for funds used during construction

0.01

(0.02)

(0.01)

Wholesale operations

-

-

(0.01)

Regulated gas

0.01

-

0.02

Other and share dilution

0.07

(0.04)

0.04

FPL - 2019 Earnings Per Share

$

1.22

$

1.37

$

2.59

Gulf Power - 2018 Earnings Per Share

$

-

$

-

$

-

Post acquisition contribution

0.08

0.12

0.20

Acquisition-related

-

(0.03)

(0.03)

Gulf Power - 2019 Earnings Per Share

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

0.17

NEER - 2018 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

8.26

$

0.52

$

8.77

New investments

0.08

0.09

0.17

Existing assets

(0.10)

(0.06)

(0.16)

Gas infrastructure

0.03

0.02

0.05

Customer supply and proprietary power & gas trading

0.06

0.06

0.12

Asset sales

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

Non-qualifying hedges impact

(0.55)

0.02

(0.54)

Tax reform-related, including the impact of income tax rate change on differential membership interests

(1.01)

(0.01)

(1.01)

NEP investment gains - net (see related tax effects in Corporate and Other below)

(6.38)

0.67

(5.69)

Spain operating results

0.01

0.02

0.04

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on securities held in NEER's nuclear decommissioning funds and OTTI - net

0.20

0.05

0.24

Interest and corporate general and administrative expenses

0.01

(0.03)

(0.02)

Other, including other investment income, income taxes and share dilution

0.08

0.02

0.09

NEER - 2019 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

0.63

$

1.37

$

2.00

Corporate and Other - 2018 Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

0.04

$

(0.23)

$

(0.18)

Non-qualifying hedges impact

(0.39)

(0.02)

(0.44)

NEP investment gains - net

0.06

-

0.05

Acquisition-related

(0.09)

(0.01)

(0.09)

Tax reform-related

-

(0.01)

-

Other, primarily interest expense and share dilution

(0.14)

-

(0.13)

Corporate and Other - 2019 Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$

(0.52)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.79)

2019 Earnings Per Share Attributable to NextEra Energy, Inc.

$

1.41

$

2.56

$

3.97

Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted for an accounting standards update related to leases.

Corporate & Other represents other business activities, eliminating entries and may include the net effect of rounding. Corporate & Other allocates a portion of corporate interest expense to NEER. Interest expense is allocated based on a deemed capital structure of 70% debt and differential membership interests sold by NEER's subsidiaries. Residual corporate interest expense is included in Corporate & Other.

14

