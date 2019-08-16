Log in
NextEra Energy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

ROBO JAMES L

NEXTERA ENERGY INC [ NEE ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

__ X __ Other (specify below)

C/O NEXTERA ENERGY, INC., 700

8/15/2019

Chairman, President & CEO / Director of

Subsidiary

UNIVERSE BLVD.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

JUNO BEACH, FL 33408

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/15/2019

M (1)

44537

A

$54.59

302980

(2) (3)

D

Common Stock

8/15/2019

S (4)

2650

D

$214.965

(5)

300330

(2) (3)

D

Common Stock

8/15/2019

S (4)

6970

D

$216.196

(6)

293360

(2) (3)

D

Common Stock

8/15/2019

S (4)

32892

D

$217.096

(7)

260468

(2) (3)

D

Common Stock

8/15/2019

S (4)

2025

D

$217.681

(8)

258443

(2) (3)

D

James L.

Common Stock

107632

I

Robo

Gifting

Trust

Common Stock

73550

I

Spouse's

Gifting

Trust

2018

Common Stock

31292

I

Spouse's

Gifting

Trust

Common Stock

73409

(9)

I

By Rabbi

Trust

By

Common Stock

4591

I

Retirement

Savings

Plan Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

(1)

(10)

2/18/2021

Common

Option (Right to

$54.59

8/15/2019

M

44537

44537

$0

0

D

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Options exercised pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 6, 2018
  2. Includes a total of 47,416 shares deferred pursuant to the terms of a deferred stock grant under Issuer's Amended and Restated 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Deferred Shares Grant"). Under the terms of the Deferred Shares Grant, shares are distributable in stock at the end of the deferral period.
  1. Includes a total of 108,184 shares deferred until reporting person's termination of employment with the Issuer and its subsidiaries.
  2. Sales effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 6, 2018.
  3. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 2,650 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $214.46 to $215.41 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  4. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 6,970 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $215.58 to $216.58 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  5. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 32,892 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $216.59 to $217.585 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  6. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 2,025 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $217.60 to $217.85 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  7. Deferred shares held by Trustee of grantor trust in which reporting person has a pecuniary interest only.
  8. The option, representing a right to buy shares, became exercisable in three substantially equal annual installments beginning on February 15, 2012.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

ROBO JAMES L

C/O NEXTERA ENERGY, INC. XChairman, President & CEODirector of Subsidiary 700 UNIVERSE BLVD.

JUNO BEACH, FL 33408

Signatures

Sharon Sartor (Attorney-in-Fact)

8/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:26:06 UTC
