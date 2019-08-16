NextEra Energy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Includes a total of 47,416 shares deferred pursuant to the terms of a deferred stock grant under Issuer's Amended and Restated 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Deferred Shares Grant"). Under the terms of the Deferred Shares Grant, shares are distributable in stock at the end of the deferral period.

Includes a total of 108,184 shares deferred until reporting person's termination of employment with the Issuer and its subsidiaries. Sales effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 6, 2018. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 2,650 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $214.46 to $215.41 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 6,970 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $215.58 to $216.58 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 32,892 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $216.59 to $217.585 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer. Weighted average sale price. Reporting person sold 2,025 shares through a trade order executed by a broker-dealer at prices ranging from $217.60 to $217.85 per share. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price upon request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer. Deferred shares held by Trustee of grantor trust in which reporting person has a pecuniary interest only. The option, representing a right to buy shares, became exercisable in three substantially equal annual installments beginning on February 15, 2012.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other

ROBO JAMES L

C/O NEXTERA ENERGY, INC. XChairman, President & CEODirector of Subsidiary 700 UNIVERSE BLVD.

JUNO BEACH, FL 33408

