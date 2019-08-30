Log in
NextEra Energy : and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors through early October...

08/30/2019
NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors through early October and present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team are scheduled to participate in various investor meetings and conferences through early October. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners.

Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

In addition, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, is scheduled to participate in a panel presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Sept. 4, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the links listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2019 list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that 'Change the World.' For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in wind and solar projects in the U.S., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are contracted, use industry-leading technology and are located in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. The seven natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. The NET Mexico Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the portfolio, provides a critical source of natural gas transportation for low-cost, U.S.-sourced shale gas to Mexico. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-and-nextera-energy-partners-to-meet-with-investors-through-early-october-and-present-at-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-300909775.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.; NextEra Energy Partners, LP

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 20:21:03 UTC
