Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NextEra Energy Inc    NEE

NEXTERA ENERGY INC

(NEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy : board declares quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:29pm EST

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $1.25 per share, up approximately 13 percent versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2018 of targeting 12 to 14 percent annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2020, off a 2017 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2019.

NextEra Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-300796737.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXTERA ENERGY INC
02:29pNEXTERA ENERGY : board declares quarterly dividend
PR
02/13N.Y. State Retirement Fund in Pact With Hilton on Political Spending Disclosu..
DJ
02/13Home Depot Aiming for 50% Carbon-Emissions Reduction by 2035
DJ
02/13Portland General, NextEra Plan Facility Co-Locating Wind, Solar, Battery Stor..
DJ
02/13NEXTERA ENERGY : Portland General Electric and NextEra Energy Resources to devel..
PR
02/04NEXTERA ENERGY : and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors through Febr..
AQ
01/31NEXTERA ENERGY : FPL's four newest solar power plants now powering customers, ad..
PR
01/29PG&E Bankruptcy Hits Green Energy Suppliers
DJ
01/28NEXTERA ENERGY : Current report filing
PU
01/28NEXTERA ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.