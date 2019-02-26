NextEra Energy : named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th time

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. NextEra Energy, whose principal subsidiaries are Florida Power & Light Company, Gulf Power Company and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is one of only 14 current honorees in the world to achieve this prestigious honor 12 or more times and one of only six in the energy and utilities sector worldwide to receive this recognition this year.

"This recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is an honor I'm especially proud of each year," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "This award is a testament to our team who lives our company values of being committed to excellence, doing the right thing and treating people with respect. Integrity and ethical behavior are at the foundation of who we are, what we do and how we do it, and I know NextEra Energy's success wouldn't be possible without our strong culture of ethics."

The World's Most Ethical Companies honoree list was created to recognize companies' critical roles in influencing and driving positive change in both the business community and societies around the world. The assessment is based upon Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner.

Scores are generated in five key categories:

Ethics and compliance program;

Culture of ethics;

Corporate citizenship and responsibility;

Governance; and

Leadership and reputation.

"Being recognized 12 or more times is a tremendous accomplishment that only 14 current honorees, including NextEra Energy, have achieved," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere CEO. "It's evident that high ethical standards and integrity are at the core of NextEra Energy's business strategy, and the company is helping to improve the communities they serve while delivering clean and reliable energy to customers and growing shareholder value. We congratulate everyone at NextEra Energy for this important recognition."

On its 2019 list, Ethisphere Institute recognized 128 honorees spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. Explore the full list of 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This recognition from Ethisphere follows the recent announcement that NextEra Energy was ranked No. 1 overall among electric and gas utilities on Fortune's 2019 list of the "Most Admired Companies" for the 12th time in 13 years and recognized among the top 25 companies worldwide, across all industries, for innovation, use of corporate assets, social responsibility and long-term investment value. NextEra Energy was also recognized in January by Forbes on its list of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com,

www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

