NextEra Energy : named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for second consecutive year

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019/PRNewswire / -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company, Gulf Power Company and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is one of only 500 employers to receive this honor across the U.S.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America's Best Employers for Diversity based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

'At NextEra Energy, our people are our greatest asset, and building a great team requires a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion,' said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. 'Our approach to diversity and inclusion reflects all three of NextEra Energy's corporate values. We are committed to excellence. We do the right thing. We treat people with respect. As an industry leader that's creating jobs, generating economic benefits and investing in infrastructure across America, these values drive everything we do at our company.'

This most recent honor from Forbes is the latest in a long string of third-party recognitions for NextEra Energy. In 2018, NextEra Energy was named No. 1 in its sector on Fortune's list of 'Most Admired Companies' for the 11th time in 12 years and also ranked by Fortune among top 25 companies that 'Change the World.' NextEra Energy was also recognized by Ethisphere Institute as one of its 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies, becoming one of only 20 companies in the world to have achieved this honor 11 or more times. In 2018, NextEra Energy was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers and by the U.S. Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve with the Above and Beyond Award as well as receiving the Gold Medallion for Hire Vets from the Department of Labor. Additionally, NextEra Energy's Women in Energy employee resource group received the 2017 Spotlight Impact Award from the Association of ERGs & Councils.

NextEra Energy maintains a strong focus on diversity and inclusion through the following:

Encouraging diverse thought creates better business decisions - At NextEra Energy, we provide an inclusive work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetics, disability or protected veteran status. We also appreciate diversity of thought, style, technical and functional capabilities and leadership. When talented employees from varied backgrounds are engaged and contributing to our business success, we all benefit.

- At NextEra Energy, we provide an inclusive work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetics, disability or protected veteran status. We also appreciate diversity of thought, style, technical and functional capabilities and leadership. When talented employees from varied backgrounds are engaged and contributing to our business success, we all benefit. Building a balanced team - As one of the nation's premier energy companies, we are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining great people at all levels. A key part of that commitment is to attract and maintain a diverse and multi-generational workforce that can help us meet the continually evolving needs of our customers.

As one of the nation's premier energy companies, we are committed to recruiting, developing and retaining great people at all levels. A key part of that commitment is to attract and maintain a diverse and multi-generational workforce that can help us meet the continually evolving needs of our customers. Corporate diversity council and employee resource groups - NextEra Energy's corporate diversity council provides strategic guidance on corporatewide and business unit-specific diversity and inclusion initiatives, models inclusive behaviors and promotes diverse and inclusive leadership teams. The employee resource groups drive an inclusive work environment and opportunities for engagement.

- NextEra Energy's corporate diversity council provides strategic guidance on corporatewide and business unit-specific diversity and inclusion initiatives, models inclusive behaviors and promotes diverse and inclusive leadership teams. The employee resource groups drive an inclusive work environment and opportunities for engagement. Encouraging diversity through recruiting practices - Our talent acquisition team partners with key veteran and diversity organizations - both regional and national - targeting diverse groups including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities, with a focus on attracting qualified diverse talent to become part of our great company.

- Our talent acquisition team partners with key veteran and diversity organizations - both regional and national - targeting diverse groups including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities, with a focus on attracting qualified diverse talent to become part of our great company. Offering college recruiting and NEXT Intern Program - We're always looking for the best and the brightest college students and graduates to help us shape the future of clean and renewable energy. By affording students relevant work experience, the internship program provides the opportunity to develop a pipeline of new talent and creates an environment where both candidate and company can explore the potential for full-time employment in the future.

- We're always looking for the best and the brightest college students and graduates to help us shape the future of clean and renewable energy. By affording students relevant work experience, the internship program provides the opportunity to develop a pipeline of new talent and creates an environment where both candidate and company can explore the potential for full-time employment in the future. Professional diversity organizations and events - We partner with diverse organizations, including the American Association of Blacks in Energy, the National Black MBA Association, Women in Technology International, Women of Renewable Industries & Sustainable Energy, LGBT-Allies Summit, American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Equal Opportunity Publications (expos) and many others.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than five million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2018 list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that 'Change the World.' For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

