NextEra Energy Partners LP : Filings 8-K

SECTION 1 - REGISTRANT'S BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On September 29, 2019, Meade Pipeline Investment, LLC (purchaser), an indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), entered into a purchase and sale agreement (purchase and sale agreement) with EIF Meade Holdings, LLC, VED NPI II, LLC, VED NPI I, LLC, WGL Midstream MP, LLC and COG Holdings, LLC (collectively, the sellers). Pursuant to the purchase and sale agreement, the purchaser will acquire all of the ownership interests in Meade Pipeline Co LLC (Meade) for cash consideration of $1.28 billion, subject to working capital and other customary purchase price adjustments, plus estimated future capital contributions of approximately $90 million that are related to the expansion project discussed below.

Meade owns a 39.2% ownership interest in the Central Penn Line (CPL), a 185-mile natural gas pipeline that operates in Pennsylvania with capacity to transport and deliver up to approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day. Meade also owns a 40% ownership interest in an expansion project (the Expansion) that is expected to add an estimated 0.6 Bcf per day of natural gas capacity to CPL through the addition of compression at new and existing stations, which is scheduled for commercial operation by mid-2022, subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The remaining approximately 60% ownership interests in CPL and the Expansion are owned by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (Transco), which also serves as operator for CPL. Meade currently leases its proportionate capacity in CPL and will lease its proportionate capacity in the Expansion to Transco in return for long-term fixed lease payments.

The purchase and sale agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and agreements. Among other covenants, Meade has agreed, for the period between the execution of the purchase and sale agreement and closing, to conduct its business in substantially the same manner previously conducted, not to engage in certain types of activities and transactions, and not to solicit, or provide information or enter into discussions concerning, proposals for alternative sale transactions. The purchase and sale agreement may be terminated by either the sellers or the purchaser for various reasons, including mutual written consent or if the Meade acquisition does not close on or before March 27, 2020.

Under the purchase and sale agreement, the purchaser and the sellers have agreed to indemnify each other against certain losses resulting from any breach of their respective covenants and obligations contained in the purchase and sale agreement, subject to certain limitations and survival periods. In addition, the purchaser has agreed to indemnify the sellers against certain losses resulting from any breach of its representations and warranties, subject to certain limitations and survival periods, while the purchaser has obtained a customary representation and warranty insurance policy to insure it against certain losses resulting from breaches of the sellers' representations and warranties.

The Meade acquisition is expected to close within 60 days, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the expiration or termination of any required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. NEP expects to fund the Meade acquisition with the net proceeds of the project financing discussed in Item 2.03 in this Current Report on Form 8-K, net proceeds from the $168 million financing transaction described in (b) below and capacity under a credit facility.

The foregoing description of the purchase and sale agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the purchase and sale agreement filed as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

On September 29, 2019, NEP, NextEra Energy Partners Pipelines Holdings, LLC (NEP Pipelines Holdings) and NextEra Energy Partners Pipelines, LLC (NEP Pipelines) entered into a membership interest purchase agreement (membership purchase agreement) with GEPIF III Meade Investco, L.P. (the Class B purchaser), an affiliate of a fund managed by BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure (BlackRock), for the purpose of financing a portion of the Meade acquisition. The Class B purchaser has committed to pay $168 million to NEP Pipelines for 100% of the non-controlling Class B interests in NEP Pipelines, subject to conditions specified in the membership purchase agreement. NEP Pipelines Holdings will hold 100% of the Class A interests and NEP will consolidate NEP Pipelines.

Under the amended and restated limited liability company agreement of NEP Pipelines (the LLC agreement) that will be entered into at closing, NEP, through its indirect ownership of NEP Pipelines Holdings, will receive approximately 99% of NEP Pipelines' cash distributions for the first six years after closing, and BlackRock will receive approximately 1%, which implies a yield to BlackRock of approximately 1% per year for the first six years. From the third and one half to the sixth and one half anniversary of the closing, NEP has the option (the buyout right), subject to certain limitations, to purchase BlackRock's interest in NEP Pipelines at a buyout price that implies a fixed pre-tax annual levered return of approximately 11% to BlackRock (inclusive of all prior distributions). If exercised, subject to certain terms and conditions, NEP has the right to pay up to 100% of the buyout price in NEP non-voting common units, issued at the then-current market price of NEP common units. Following the sixth anniversary after closing, if NEP has not exercised its entire buyout right, or following the fifth anniversary after closing if certain minimum buyouts have not occurred, BlackRock's allocation of distributable cash flow from the portfolio for the portion of the Class B membership interests that have not been purchased by NEP would increase to 99%. NEP will give BlackRock, under a registration rights agreement to be entered into at closing, certain rights to require NEP to file a shelf registration for the common units that are issuable if NEP exercises the buyout right.