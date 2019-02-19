Nextera Energy Partners LP : Annual Report 0 02/19/2019 | 04:54pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization: Delaware Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Commission IRS Employer File Identification Number Number 1-36518 30-0818558 Name of exchange on which registered New York Stock Exchange Common Units Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter, address of principal executive offices and registrant's telephone number NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP 700 Universe Boulevard Juno Beach, Florida 33408 (561) 694-4000 Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Yes þ No oIndicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes oNo þ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months, and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months. Yes þ No o Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. þ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. Large Accelerated Filer þ Accelerated Filer o Non-Accelerated Filer o Smaller Reporting Company o Emerging Growth Company o If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Yes o No þ Aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity of NextEra Energy Partners, LP held by non-affiliates at June 30, 2018 (based on the closing market price on the Composite Tape on June 30, 2018) was $2,455,240,982. Number of NextEra Energy Partners, LP common units outstanding at January 31, 2019: 56,093,939 DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of NextEra Energy Partners, LP's Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Unitholders are incorporated by reference in Part III hereof. DEFINITIONS Acronyms and defined terms used in the text include the following: Term Meaning ASA administrative services agreement Bcf billion cubic feet BLM U.S. Bureau of Land Management Canadian Holdings NextEra Energy Canada Partners Holdings, ULC and subsidiaries CITC convertible investment tax credit COD commercial operation date Code U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended CSCS agreement cash sweep and credit support agreement Desert Sunlight Investment NEP's indirect ownership interest in Desert Sunlight Desert Sunlight Desert Sunlight Investment Holdings, LLC, which owns a solar generation plant located in Riverside County, California FCPA Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended FERC U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FIT Feed-in-Tariff GWh gigawatt-hour(s) IESO Independent Electricity System Operator IPO initial public offering IPP independent power producer ITC investment tax credit limited partner interest in NEP OpCo limited partner interest in NEP OpCo's common units management sub-contract management services subcontract between NEE Management and NEER Management's Discussion Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations MSA amended and restated management services agreement among NEP, NEE Management, NEP OpCo and NEP OpCo GP MW megawatt(s) NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. NEECH NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. NEE Equity NextEra Energy Equity Partners, LP NEE Management NextEra Energy Management Partners, LP NEER NextEra Energy Resources, LLC NEER ROFO projects NEER projects listed in the right of first offer agreement NEP NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP GP NextEra Energy Partners GP, Inc. NEP OpCo NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP NEP OpCo GP NextEra Energy Operating Partners GP, LLC NERC North American Electric Reliability Corporation NOLs net operating losses Note __ Note __ to consolidated financial statements NYSE New York Stock Exchange O&M operations and maintenance Pemex Petróleos Mexicanos PPA power purchase agreement, which could include contracts under a FIT or RESOP preferred units Series A convertible preferred units representing limited partner interests in NEP PTC production tax credit RESOP Renewable Energy Standard Offer Program RPS renewable portfolio standards SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Texas pipelines natural gas pipeline assets located in Texas tax reform the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Texas pipelines acquisition acquisition of NET Holdings Management, LLC (the Texas pipeline business) Texas pipeline entities the subsidiaries of NEP that directly own the Texas pipelines the board the board of directors of NEP U.S. United States of America Each of NEP and NEP OpCo has subsidiaries and affiliates with names that may include NextEra Energy, NextEra Energy Partners and similar references. For convenience and simplicity, in this report, the terms NEP and NEP OpCo are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific subsidiaries, affiliates or groups of subsidiaries or affiliates. The precise meaning depends on the context. Discussions of NEP's ownership of subsidiaries and projects refers to its controlling interest in the general partner of NEP OpCo and NEP's indirect interest in and control over the subsidiaries of NEP OpCo. See Note 1 for a description of the non-controlling interest in NEP OpCo. 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page No. Definitions 2 Forward-Looking Statements 3 PART I Item 1. Business 4 Item 1A. Risk Factors 11 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 36 Item 2. Properties 36 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 36 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 36 Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Unitholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 37 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 39 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 40 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 50 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 51 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 80 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 80 Item 9B. Other Information 80 Item 10. 81 Item 11. 81 Item 12. 81 Item 13. 81 Item 14. 81 Item 15. 82 Item 16. 83 Signatures 84 PART III PART II Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Unitholder Matters Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence Principal Accounting Fees and Services PART IV Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules Form 10-K Summary FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, strategies, future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as may result, are expected to, will continue, anticipate, believe, will, could, should, would, estimated, may, plan, potential, future, projection, goals, target, outlook, predict and intend or words of similar meaning) are not statements of historical facts and may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties. Accordingly, any such statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to, and are accompanied by, important factors included in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors (in addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements) that could have a significant impact on NEP's operations and financial results, and could cause NEP's actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NEP in this Form 10-K, in presentations, on its website, in response to questions or otherwise. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and NEP undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. PART I Item 1. Business NEP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. At December 31, 2018 , NEP owned a controlling, non-economic general partner interest and a 35.6% limited partner interest in NEP OpCo. Through NEP OpCo, NEP owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP expects to take advantage of trends in the North American energy industry, including the addition of clean energy projects as aging or uneconomic generation facilities are phased out, increased demand from utilities for renewable energy to meet state RPS requirements, improving competitiveness of energy generated from wind and solar projects relative to energy generated using other fuels and increased demand for natural gas transportation. NEP plans to focus on high-quality, long-lived projects operating under long-term contracts that are expected to produce stable long-term cash flows. NEP believes its cash flow profile, geographic, technological and resource diversity, operational excellence and cost-efficient business model provide NEP with a significant competitive advantage and enable NEP to execute its business strategy. NEP was formed as a Delaware limited partnership in 2014 as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of NEE. On July 1, 2014, NEP completed its IPO. In 2017, NEP and NEP GP implemented governance changes that, among other things, enhanced NEP unitholder governance rights. The new governance structure established a NEP board of directors whereby, beginning in 2018, NEP unitholders have the ability to nominate and elect board members, subject to certain limitations and requirements. The following diagram depicts NEP's simplified ownership structure at December 31, 2018 : At December 31, 2018 , NEP owned interests in the following portfolio of clean, contracted renewable energy projects located in 12 states: Contract Project Resource MW Expiration NEP Acquisition / Investment Date Genesis (a) Solar July 2014 Northern Colorado (a) Wind July 2014 Tuscola Bay (a) Wind July 2014 Elk City (a) Wind July 2014 Perrin Ranch (a) Wind July 2014 Palo Duro (b) Wind January 2015 Shafter (a) Solar February 2015 Stateline (a) Wind May 2015 Mammoth Plains (b) Wind May 2015 Baldwin Wind (a) Wind May 2015 Ashtabula Wind III (a) Wind May 2015 Seiling Wind (b) Wind March 2016 Seiling Wind II (b) Wind March 2016 Cedar Bluff Wind (b) Wind July 2016 Golden Hills Wind (b) Wind July 2016 Investment in Desert Sunlight (a)(c) Solar October 2016 (132 MW) November 2017 (143 MW) Golden West Wind (b) Wind May 2017 Brady Wind I (b) Wind November 2017 Brady Wind II (b) Wind November 2017 Javelina I (b) Wind November 2017 Breckinridge (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Carousel (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Javelina Wind II (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Rush Springs (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Mountain View Solar (a)(d) Solar December 2018 Bluff Point Wind (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Cottonwood Wind (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Golden Hills North Wind (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Kingman Wind I (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Kingman Wind II (b)(d) Wind December 2018 Ninnescah Wind (b)(d) Wind 2082036 December 2018 4,720 Non-Economic Ownership Interests: Adelanto I and II (a)(e) Solar April 2015 McCoy (a)(e) Solar April 2015 Total ____________________ 2029 (22 MW) 2034 (152 MW) 2502039 174 1202032 99 2030 992037 250 2034 202035 300 2026 1992034 102 2041 622038 199 2035 1002034 199 2035 862035 275 2035 (125 MW) 2039 (150 MW) 2492040 150 2046 1492046 250 2030 (200 MW) 2035 (50 MW) 982035 150 2041 2002036 250 2031 202039 120 2037 902042 46 2037 1032036 103 2036 14 2035 1252036 4,859 (f) (a) These projects are encumbered by liens against their assets securing various financings.

(b) NEP owns these wind projects together with third-party investors with differential membership interests. See Note 2 - Differential Membership Interests and Note 10 .

(c) NEP owns an indirect approximately 50% equity method investment in Desert Sunlight and the MWs reflect the net ownership interest in plant capacity. See Note 2 - Investments in Unconsolidated Entities.

(d) A third party investor owns 100% of the noncontrolling Class B interest in the NEP subsidiary that owns these projects. See Note 2 - Noncontrolling Interests and Note 11 - Equity.

(e) NEP owns an approximately 50% non-economic ownership interest in each of these solar projects and the MWs reflect the net ownership interest in plant capacity. All equity in earnings of these non-economic ownership interests is allocated to net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. See Note 2 - Investments in Unconsolidated Entities.

(f) In June 2018, a subsidiary of NEP completed the sale of Canadian Holdings, which owned four wind generation facilities and two solar generation facilities located in Ontario, Canada with a generating capacity totaling approximately 396 MW. See Note 2 - Disposal of Canadian Holdings. 5 Attachments Original document

