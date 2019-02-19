Nextera Energy Partners LP : Annual Report

Log in
0
02/19/2019 | 04:54pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization: Delaware

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Commission

IRS Employer

File

Identification

Number

Number

1-36518

30-0818558

Name of exchange on which registered

New York Stock Exchange

Common Units

Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter, address of principal executive offices and registrant's telephone number

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

700 Universe Boulevard

Juno Beach, Florida 33408

(561) 694-4000

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Yes þ

No oIndicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes oNo þ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months, and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months. Yes þ No o

Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. þ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company.

Large Accelerated Filer þ Accelerated Filer o Non-Accelerated Filer o Smaller Reporting Company o Emerging Growth Company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934).

Yes

  • o No þ

Aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity of NextEra Energy Partners, LP held by non-affiliates at June 30, 2018 (based on the closing market price on the Composite Tape on June 30, 2018) was $2,455,240,982.

Number of NextEra Energy Partners, LP common units outstanding at January 31, 2019: 56,093,939

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of NextEra Energy Partners, LP's Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Unitholders are incorporated by reference in Part III hereof.

DEFINITIONS

Acronyms and defined terms used in the text include the following:

Term

Meaning

ASA

administrative services agreement

Bcf

billion cubic feet

BLM

U.S. Bureau of Land Management

Canadian Holdings

NextEra Energy Canada Partners Holdings, ULC and subsidiaries

CITC

convertible investment tax credit

COD

commercial operation date

Code

U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended

CSCS agreement

cash sweep and credit support agreement

Desert Sunlight Investment

NEP's indirect ownership interest in Desert Sunlight

Desert Sunlight

Desert Sunlight Investment Holdings, LLC, which owns a solar generation plant located in Riverside County, California

FCPA

Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended

FERC

U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

FIT

Feed-in-Tariff

GWh

gigawatt-hour(s)

IESO

Independent Electricity System Operator

IPO

initial public offering

IPP

independent power producer

ITC

investment tax credit

limited partner interest in NEP OpCo

limited partner interest in NEP OpCo's common units

management sub-contract

management services subcontract between NEE Management and NEER

Management's Discussion

Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

MSA

amended and restated management services agreement among NEP, NEE Management, NEP OpCo and NEP OpCo GP

MW

megawatt(s)

NEE

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NEECH

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc.

NEE Equity

NextEra Energy Equity Partners, LP

NEE Management

NextEra Energy Management Partners, LP

NEER

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

NEER ROFO projects

NEER projects listed in the right of first offer agreement

NEP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NEP GP

NextEra Energy Partners GP, Inc.

NEP OpCo

NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP

NEP OpCo GP

NextEra Energy Operating Partners GP, LLC

NERC

North American Electric Reliability Corporation

NOLs

net operating losses

Note __

Note __ to consolidated financial statements

NYSE

New York Stock Exchange

O&M

operations and maintenance

Pemex

Petróleos Mexicanos

PPA

power purchase agreement, which could include contracts under a FIT or RESOP

preferred units

Series A convertible preferred units representing limited partner interests in NEP

PTC

production tax credit

RESOP

Renewable Energy Standard Offer Program

RPS

renewable portfolio standards

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Texas pipelines

natural gas pipeline assets located in Texas

tax reform

the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Texas pipelines acquisition

acquisition of NET Holdings Management, LLC (the Texas pipeline business)

Texas pipeline entities

the subsidiaries of NEP that directly own the Texas pipelines

the board

the board of directors of NEP

U.S.

United States of America

Each of NEP and NEP OpCo has subsidiaries and affiliates with names that may include NextEra Energy, NextEra Energy Partners and similar references. For convenience and simplicity, in this report, the terms NEP and NEP OpCo are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific subsidiaries, affiliates or groups of subsidiaries or affiliates. The precise meaning depends on the context. Discussions of NEP's ownership of subsidiaries and projects refers to its controlling interest in the general partner of NEP OpCo and NEP's indirect interest in and control over the subsidiaries of NEP OpCo. See Note 1 for a description of the non-controlling interest in NEP OpCo.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Definitions 2

Forward-Looking Statements 3

PART I

Item 1.

Business

4

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

11

Item 1B.

Unresolved Staff Comments

36

Item 2.

Properties

36

Item 3.

Legal Proceedings

36

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

36

Item 5.

Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Unitholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

37

Item 6.

Selected Financial Data

39

Item 7.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

40

Item 7A.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

50

Item 8.

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

51

Item 9.

Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

80

Item 9A.

Controls and Procedures

80

Item 9B.

Other Information

80

Item 10.

81

Item 11.

81

Item 12.

81

Item 13.

81

Item 14.

81

Item 15.

82

Item 16.

83

Signatures

84

PART III

PART II

Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Unitholder Matters Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence

Principal Accounting Fees and Services

PART IV

Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules

Form 10-K Summary

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, strategies, future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as may result, are expected to, will continue, anticipate, believe, will, could, should, would, estimated, may, plan, potential, future, projection, goals, target, outlook, predict and intend or words of similar meaning) are not statements of historical facts and may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties. Accordingly, any such statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to, and are accompanied by, important factors included in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors (in addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements) that could have a significant impact on NEP's operations and financial results, and could cause NEP's actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NEP in this Form 10-K, in presentations, on its website, in response to questions or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and NEP undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including, but not limited to, unanticipated events, after the date on which such statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement.

PART I

Item 1. Business

NEP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. At December 31, 2018 , NEP owned a controlling, non-economic general partner interest and a 35.6% limited partner interest in NEP OpCo. Through NEP OpCo, NEP owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

NEP expects to take advantage of trends in the North American energy industry, including the addition of clean energy projects as aging or uneconomic generation facilities are phased out, increased demand from utilities for renewable energy to meet state RPS requirements, improving competitiveness of energy generated from wind and solar projects relative to energy generated using other fuels and increased demand for natural gas transportation. NEP plans to focus on high-quality, long-lived projects operating under long-term contracts that are expected to produce stable long-term cash flows. NEP believes its cash flow profile, geographic, technological and resource diversity, operational excellence and cost-efficient business model provide NEP with a significant competitive advantage and enable NEP to execute its business strategy.

NEP was formed as a Delaware limited partnership in 2014 as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of NEE. On July 1, 2014, NEP completed its IPO. In 2017, NEP and NEP GP implemented governance changes that, among other things, enhanced NEP unitholder governance rights. The new governance structure established a NEP board of directors whereby, beginning in 2018, NEP unitholders have the ability to nominate and elect board members, subject to certain limitations and requirements. The following diagram depicts NEP's simplified ownership structure at December 31, 2018 :

At December 31, 2018 , NEP owned interests in the following portfolio of clean, contracted renewable energy projects located in 12 states:

Contract

Project

Resource MW Expiration NEP Acquisition / Investment Date

Genesis (a)

Solar

July 2014

Northern Colorado (a)

Wind

July 2014

Tuscola Bay (a)

Wind

July 2014

Elk City (a)

Wind

July 2014

Perrin Ranch (a)

Wind

July 2014

Palo Duro (b)

Wind

January 2015

Shafter (a)

Solar

February 2015

Stateline (a)

Wind

May 2015

Mammoth Plains (b)

Wind

May 2015

Baldwin Wind (a)

Wind

May 2015

Ashtabula Wind III (a)

Wind

May 2015

Seiling Wind (b)

Wind

March 2016

Seiling Wind II (b)

Wind

March 2016

Cedar Bluff Wind (b)

Wind

July 2016

Golden Hills Wind (b)

Wind

July 2016

Investment in Desert Sunlight (a)(c)

Solar

October 2016 (132 MW)

November 2017 (143 MW)

Golden West Wind (b)

Wind

May 2017

Brady Wind I (b)

Wind

November 2017

Brady Wind II (b)

Wind

November 2017

Javelina I (b)

Wind

November 2017

Breckinridge (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Carousel (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Javelina Wind II (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Rush Springs (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Mountain View Solar (a)(d)

Solar

December 2018

Bluff Point Wind (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Cottonwood Wind (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Golden Hills North Wind (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Kingman Wind I (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Kingman Wind II (b)(d)

Wind

December 2018

Ninnescah Wind (b)(d)

Wind

2082036

December 2018

4,720

Non-Economic Ownership Interests:

Adelanto I and II (a)(e)

Solar

April 2015

McCoy (a)(e)

Solar

April 2015

Total

____________________

2029 (22 MW) 2034 (152 MW)

2502039

174

1202032

99

2030

992037

250

2034

202035

300

2026

1992034

102

2041

622038

199

2035

1002034

199

2035

862035

275

2035 (125 MW) 2039 (150 MW)

2492040

150

2046

1492046

250

2030 (200 MW) 2035 (50 MW)

982035

150

2041

2002036

250

2031

202039

120

2037

902042

46

2037

1032036

103

2036

14

2035

1252036 4,859 (f)

  • (a) These projects are encumbered by liens against their assets securing various financings.

  • (b) NEP owns these wind projects together with third-party investors with differential membership interests. See Note 2 - Differential Membership Interests and Note 10 .

  • (c) NEP owns an indirect approximately 50% equity method investment in Desert Sunlight and the MWs reflect the net ownership interest in plant capacity. See Note 2 - Investments in Unconsolidated Entities.

  • (d) A third party investor owns 100% of the noncontrolling Class B interest in the NEP subsidiary that owns these projects. See Note 2 - Noncontrolling Interests and Note 11 - Equity.

  • (e) NEP owns an approximately 50% non-economic ownership interest in each of these solar projects and the MWs reflect the net ownership interest in plant capacity. All equity in earnings of these non-economic ownership interests is allocated to net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. See Note 2 - Investments in Unconsolidated Entities.

  • (f) In June 2018, a subsidiary of NEP completed the sale of Canadian Holdings, which owned four wind generation facilities and two solar generation facilities located in Ontario, Canada with a generating capacity totaling approximately 396 MW. See Note 2 - Disposal of Canadian Holdings.

5

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Partners LP published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 21:53:06 UTC
