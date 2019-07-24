Nextera Energy Partners LP : Filings 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of earliest event reported: July 24, 2019 Commission Exact name of registrant as specified in its IRS Employer File charter, address of principal executive offices and Identification Number registrant's telephone number Number 1-36518NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP30-0818558 700 Universe Boulevard Juno Beach, Florida 33408 (561) 694-4000 State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization: Delaware Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrants under any of the following provisions: o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of exchange Title of each class Trading Symbol on which registered Common Units NEP New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company o If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

SECTION 2 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition On July 24, 2019, NextEra Energy Partners, LP posted on its website a news release announcing second quarter 2019 financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP.

Exhibit 99 NextEra Energy Partners, LP Media Line: 561-694-4442 July 24, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NextEra Energy Partners, LP reports second -quarter 2019 financial results Grows distributions approximately 15% year-over-year

year-over-year Completes acquisition of approximately 600 megawatts of wind and solar projects

Maintains outstanding growth prospects with clear visibility to support expected distribution growth through at least 2024

Demonstrates continued financing flexibility by completing $700 million offering of senior unsecured notes at attractive yield

Enters into repowering agreements for two wind facilities totaling approximately 275 megawatts, as announced at June investor conference JUNO BEACH, Fla. - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today reported second -quarter 2019 net loss attributable to NextEra Energy Partners of $28 million . NextEra Energy Partners also reported second -quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $284 million . For the second quarter of 2019 , cash available for distribution (CAFD) was $114 million . NextEra Energy Partners delivered second-quarter financial results in line with management's expectations after accounting for below-average wind resource. NextEra Energy Partners' management uses adjusted EBITDA and CAFD, which are non-GAAP financial measures, internally for financial planning, analysis of performance and reporting of results to the board of directors. NextEra Energy Partners also uses these measures when communicating its financial results and earnings outlook to analysts and investors. The attachments to this news release include a reconciliation of historical adjusted EBITDA and CAFD to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. "During the quarter, NextEra Energy Partners continued to execute on its strategic initiatives and long-term growth plan," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer. "We completed the previously announced acquisition of an attractive portfolio of wind and solar projects from NextEra Energy Resources and executed financing transactions, which further demonstrate the partnership's ability to access low-cost financing to support its growth. At our June investor conference, we announced the partnership's second organic growth investment, the repowering of approximately 275 megawatts of wind projects that are expected to be completed next year. We also were pleased to extend the financial expectations for NextEra Energy Partners by another year, as we now see 12% to 15% per year growth in limited partner distributions as a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2024. With significant financing flexibility, an attractive underlying portfolio, a favorable tax position and enhanced governance rights, NextEra Energy Partners is well-positioned to meet these growth objectives without the need to sell common equity until 2021 at the earliest, other than modest issuances under the at-the-market program. We believe NextEra Energy Partners offers an attractive investor value proposition and remain as confident as ever about its long-term outlook." 1

Completes acquisition of portfolio of wind and solar projects In June, NextEra Energy Partners completed the acquisition of 611 megawatts (MW) of geographically diverse wind and solar projects from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The transaction was financed with a $900 million convertible equity portfolio financing, as well as existing debt capacity. Executes financing transactions to support growth In June, NextEra Energy Partners announced a cash tender offer for all of the holding company notes at its Genesis project that had an interest rate of 5.6%. The partnership was successful in acquiring approximately $171 million of the $240 million in outstanding principal during the tender process. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners closed the sale of $700 million of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024. The partnership used the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to pay off the outstanding balance of $450 million under its revolving credit facility and to purchase the Genesis holding company notes that were tendered, as well as for general partnership p urposes. Quarterly distribution declaration The board of directors of NextEra Energy Partners declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5025 per common unit (corresponding to an annualized rate of $2.01 per common unit) to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. With the declaration, the distribution has grown approximately 15% on an annualized basis versus the second quarter of 2018. The distribution will be payable on Aug. 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2019. Outlook From a base of its fourth-quarter 2018 distribution per common unit at an annualized rate of $1.86 per common unit, NextEra Energy Partners now expects 12% to 15% per year growth in limited partner distributions as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2024, subject to the usual caveats. For 2019, NextEra Energy Partners expects to grow its distribution at 15%, resulting in the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2019 distribution, meaning the fourth-quarter distribution that is payable in February 2020, to be $2.14 per common unit. Excluding all contributions from PG&E-related projects, NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect a Dec. 31, 2019, run rate for CAFD of $410 million to $480 million, reflecting calendar year 2020 expectations for the forecasted portfolio at year-end 2019. Dec. 31, 2019, run-rate CAFD expectations would be $485 million to $555 million, assuming favorable resolution of the current events of default for NextEra Energy Partners' PG&E-related assets. Dec. 31, 2019, run-rate adjusted EBITDA expectations, which assume full contributions from projects related to PG&E, as revenue is expected to continue to be recognized, remain unchanged at $1.2 billion to $1.375 billion. These expectations include the impact of expected incentive distribution rights fees, as these fees are treated as an operating expense. Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and limited partner distribution expectations assume, among other things, normal weather and operating conditions; public policy support for wind and solar development and construction; market demand and transmission expansion support for wind and solar development; market demand for pipeline capacity; and access to capital at reasonable cost and terms. Please see the accompanying cautionary statements for a list of the risk factors that may affect future results. Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD do not represent substitutes for net income, as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted EBITDA and CAFD run-rate expectations have not been reconciled to GAAP net income because NextEra Energy Partners did not prepare estimates of the effect of forecasted acquisitions on certain GAAP line items that would be necessary to provide a forward-looking estimate of GAAP net income, and the information necessary to provide such a forward-looking estimate is not available without unreasonable effort. 2

As previously announced, NextEra Energy Partners' second-quarter 2019 conference call is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET today. Also discussed during the call will be second-quarter 2019 financial results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). The listen-only webcast will be available on the website of NextEra Energy Partners by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. The news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET today. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above. This news release should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited financial information. NextEra Energy Partners, LP NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in wind and solar projects in the U.S., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are contracted, use industry-leading technology and are located in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. The seven natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. The NET Mexico Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the portfolio, provides a critical source of natural gas transportation for low-cost,U.S.-sourced shale gas to Mexico. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. ### Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors That May Affect Future Results This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but instead represent the current expectations of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (together with its subsidiaries, NEP) regarding future operating results and other future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of NEP's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements concerning adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distributions (CAFD) and unit distribution expectations, as well as statements concerning NEP's future operating performance and financing needs. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "will," "may result," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "seek," "aim," "potential," "projection," "forecast," "predict," "goals," "target," "outlook," "should," "would" or similar words or expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. The future results of NEP and its business and financial condition are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause NEP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties could require NEP to limit or eliminate certain operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: NEP's portfolio includes renewable energy projects that have a limited operating history. Such projects may not perform as expected; NEP's ability to make cash distributions to its unitholders is affected by wind and solar conditions at its renewable energy projects; NEP's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects can be materially adversely affected by weather conditions, including, but not limited to, the impact of severe weather; Operation and maintenance of renewable energy projects involve significant risks that could result in unplanned power outages, reduced output, personal injury or loss of life; Natural gas gathering and transmission activities involve numerous risks that may result in accidents or otherwise affect the Texas pipelines' operations; NEP depends on certain of the renewable energy projects and pipelines in its portfolio for a substantial portion of its anticipated cash flows; NEP is pursuing the expansion of natural gas pipelines in its portfolio that will require up-front capital expenditures and expose NEP to project development risks; NEP's ability to maximize the productivity of the Texas pipeline business and to complete potential pipeline expansion projects is dependent on the continued availability of natural gas production in the Texas pipelines' areas of operation; Terrorist acts, cyber-attacks or other similar events could impact NEP's projects, pipelines or surrounding areas and adversely affect its business; The ability of NEP to obtain insurance and the terms of any available insurance coverage could be materially adversely affected by international, national, state or local events and company-specific events, as well as the financial condition of insurers. NEP's insurance coverage does not insure against all potential risks and it may become subject to higher insurance premiums; Warranties provided by the suppliers of equipment for NEP's projects may be limited by the ability of a supplier to satisfy its warranty obligations, or by the terms of the 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.