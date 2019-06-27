NextGen Healthcare : Announces Registration Is Now Open for Annual User Group Meeting

“The Three Doctors” to deliver keynote address at Orlando conference

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has selected Orlando as the destination for its 22nd annual User Group Meeting (UGM), a three-day conference taking place November 10-13, 2019 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel. Conference topics will center around the real-world journey to value-based care in the ambulatory care marketplace. Thousands of attendees will glean knowledge and inspiration from top healthcare experts, world-class speakers and NextGen Healthcare specialists. Clients will also get hands-on exposure to the company’s end-to-end solutions, participate in valuable training sessions, and benefit from a forum to network and exchange best practices with peers.

“I enjoy the opportunity to interact with my colleagues. Being able to hear about other people’s stressors and solutions makes UGM an exceptional learning event. We’re looking for solutions to help us be successful, not just now but for the next 10, 15, 20 years, and hearing that other people are on the same trip, on the same journey, is important,” said James Parker, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Privia Medical Group North Texas.

Said Rusty Frantz, CEO and President of NextGen Healthcare: “UGM 2019 is the ‘must attend’ event of the year for NextGen Healthcare clients and practices. Our vision is to design and deliver content and tools to help ambulatory practices navigate the journey to value-based care. The industry continues to evolve both technologically and interpersonally, and we want to prepare our clients to be competitive. UGM is the ideal platform to begin important conversations, learn what’s new and strategize how together we can evolve to make healthcare better.”

Nov. 11: Keynote by “The Three Doctors”

UGM 2019 will kick off with a keynote by The Three Doctors, the award-winning dynamic trio of Dr. Sampson Davis, Dr. Rameck Hunt and Dr. George Jenkins who as youth navigated the challenges of growing up in the inner city. Driven and determined, these three weathered many storms in their hometown of Newark, N.J., overcoming obstacles to become the impactful and successful physicians they are today.

The Three Doctors have written books about their experiences: The Pact, We Beat the Streets and The Bond. Dr. Davis also released Living & Dying in Brick City, which brings to light the inner workings of an urban emergency room. The trio has received numerous awards, including the prestigious Essence Award and a BET Honors award and have been featured medical experts on CNN and Oprah.

Conference Agenda

UGM is a dynamic learning opportunity for all NextGen Healthcare clients, regardless of specialty, role in the practice, technology prowess or time in the healthcare industry. Separate learning tracks will be available for practice owners, medical providers and clinical staff, administrative/office staff and IT support. The full agenda will be posted on the UGM 2019 website in August.

Register Early and Save $300

Registration is now open on the UGM website at ugm.nextgen.com/Attend. Full conference attendees can take advantage of the $1,099 early bird rate through August 24, a savings of $300.

