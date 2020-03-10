NextGen Healthcare : Announces Spring 2020 Release

Log in
03/10/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Redesigned NextGen® Enterprise Strengthens Integrated Care Content and Workflow While Advancing the Physician and Patient User Experience

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced the availability of its Spring 2020 release of NextGen® Enterprise, its award-winning solution for mid-size to large practices. New capabilities enable an optimized user experience and greater control of business and office workflows — benefitting both practices and their patients. 2020 enhancements include:

  • Enhancing Cross-Platform Access: The improved Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan (SOAP) template and Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) workflow naturally pairs with NextGen® Mobile to offer physicians a continued enhanced user experience and the ability to leverage native Mobile workflows to safely provide care with greater flexibility.
  • Accelerated Delivery of Specialty Content: NextGen Healthcare Adaptive Content Engine enables rich personalized content across all specialties to support the growing demands of integrated healthcare requirements.

In addition, the 2020 release includes updates to NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen® Therapy Suite, NextGen® Orthopedic Suite, NextGen® Ophthalmology Suite and NextGen® Optical Management.

“In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare environment, practices need the most current and advanced capabilities available to be successful,” shared John S. Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for NextGen Healthcare. “Our newest release incorporates valuable client feedback to deliver increased usability, strengthened specialty content and seamless integrated workflows that support next generation integrated care models.”

Brandon Brosi, Senior IT Specialist from beta-tester Preferred Family Healthcare shared, “the updates to the group appointments feature has been a game-changer for our clinicians. This new workflow is a valuable time saver as it eliminates the manual process of scheduling and checking-in patients individually, as well as minimizes the documentation trail required.”

NextGen Healthcare’s Best in KLAS ranking for Practice Management Solution (11-75 Physicians) symbolizes the confidence and trust that clients place in NextGen Practice Management.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Visit our HIMSS 2020 Digital Showcase at nextgen.com/himss-2020.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
